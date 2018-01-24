Hot Topics

    Brian Allen ‘Learned A Lot’ From Vets In Year 1, Excited To Grow With Cameron Sutton

    By Matthew Marczi January 24, 2018 at 09:00 am

    I’m not sure what Pittsburgh Steelers fans love more: a big, physical running back, a big, physical outside linebacker, or a big, physical cornerback. Though Le’Veon Bell is not necessarily a ‘big’ back, he plays like one. Right now, they don’t really have that at outside linebacker—but they did in James Harrison. At cornerback?

    Well, there is Brian Allen, the 2017 fifth-round draft pick who just completed his rookie season as somewhat of a redshirt freshman. A former wide receiver converted to play on the defensive side of the ball at Utah, Allen earned a roster spot by showing he can contribute on special teams, and he was a starting gunner and jammer by the end of the year, dressing regularly, even with seven cornerbacks on the roster.

    For my first year, I feel like I have definitely learned a lot, being around some of the guys”, the rookie told Chris Adamski after the season ended. The first player that he pointed out was William Gay, who knows what it’s like to climb up the ranks as an unheralded fifth-round draft pick.

    Gay is the first cornerback Mike Tomlin drafted, all the way back in 2007. 11 years later, he is still contributing, and even had an interception and key forced fumble this past year as the dime back, when just a year ago he entered the season as a starter on the outside. He’s played just about every role, even the moneybacker role, and has been an important player-coach.

    Allen, though also talked about veteran Joe Haden, who was brought in at the end of August and is the only one in the secondary who has been to a Pro Bowl. “Even [Artie Burns and Sean Davis]”, he said; “all those guys who have been here, teaching me the ropes and showing me everything about being a pro”.

    Outside of Haden, Gay, and Mike Mitchell, though, the secondary is quite young. Burns and Davis are two-year guys. Mike Hilton, the starting nickel, just completed his first full season. Behind are Allen and fellow classmate Cameron Sutton.

    Of Sutton, he said, “me and him spill our ideas off each other, how we would play certain things. Just that constant communication, you can tell that he’s all in, and I’m excited to see him continue to grow, and me and him — obviously, because we came in together — continuing to grow and be ready to go for a long time”.

    Allen’s greatest asset that he displayed during his first season was his durability, a quality that allowed him to compete for a spot on the roster during the preseason. Despite that, it didn’t get him onto the field on defense.

    Sutton, however, did get on the field, and, due to injuries, even started a game. The third-round draft pick is more likely to have a guaranteed role in the defense in the coming years. But it’s hard not to hold out hope for the development of a physical 6’3” cornerback.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Intense Camel

      Too bad the coaches don’t know what to do with depth.

    • Conserv_58

      We can only hold out hope that Brian just may turn out to be a diamond in the rough.

    • Steve Johnson

      Too bad the current Defensive Staff doesn’t know how to develop talent. When the story broke last week how Mike Tomlin was calling the Defense in 2017, that said enough.

      Someone else posted a thread on here how Tomlin’s Secondary in Minnesota (when he was the Defensive Coordinator), his secondary was ranked last in the league in pass coverage. HMM! If that’s true, I’ve got one thing to say:

      “What The Hell Is Going On Up There In Pittsburgh.”

    • Ken Krampert

      Transition the kid to safety. He has size and speed. He played safety a little in college. It’s worth a try, we have no depth there and if the organization has any sense, they will dump Mitchell and save 6 mil toward signing Navarro Bowman or Kenny Vaccaro.

    • Stairway7

      And everybody on the defensive staff gets to keep their jobs. He’s delusional he actually thinks he has a good defense.

    • PittShawnC

      It runs so much deeper than Tomlin. Who did Dick LeBeau ever develop? The core of our 2 SB teams were formed from players drafted or acquired from 1999-2003. LeBeau arrived in 2004. Who did Butler work under for all those years? We drafted TWO D PB players in the 10 drafts since 2008. We drafted SEVEN (plus Ike, Foote, Haggans) from 99-03.

    • PittShawnC

      And yes, Tomlin’s Vikings gave up the most passing yards in 2006
      But they may be due to the fact that no one could run on that team so they faced the most pass attempts that season as well.

      That 2006 Vikings and 2000 Ravens are the only defenses in NFL history to allow less than 1,000yds rushing in a 16 game reg season. I’d say the secondary probably had a hand in that.

      Also
      16th in comp%
      4th fewest TD passes allowed
      5th most INT’s
      13th in yds/att
      5th in passer rating

    • SfSteeler

      the Mitch dump has to happen based on the inverse proportion of $$$ to performance and im thinking if this kid keeps coming on slowly, he can compete with Artie one day, who had an average 2nd season…

    • Lambert58

      I’d like to see more of that here.