Hot Topics

    Bucky Brooks 2018 Mock Draft 1.0: Steelers Select LSU RB Derrius Guice

    By Dave Bryan January 26, 2018 at 03:17 pm

    With the annual Senior Bowl week now winding down we’re sure to start seeing a new round of mock drafts hit the inter-webs in the coming days and weeks and especially prior to the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine taking place. On Friday, Bucky Brooks of NFL.com released his first mock draft of 2018 and he has the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting LSU running back Derrius Guice with the 28th overall pick in the first round.

    Brooks writes of the selection of Guice:

    It might be time for the Steelers to move on from Le’Veon Bell. His contract demands could result in him receiving the franchise tag again this offseason. Guice gives the team a solid backup plan for his potential departure this year or next year.

    I wonder if Brooks has heard the recent quotes from Bell concerning his current contract negotiations with the Steelers. Regardless, even if the Steelers fail to sign Bell to a new long term contract prior to the March franchise tag designation deadline, he’s likely to get it a second-consecutive year. If, however, the Steelers do ultimately decide to let Bell walk off via free agency, then I suppose there’s a very slim chance that a running back could be selected by them in the first round.

    Brooks’ poor mock draft selection for the Steelers aside, Guice is certainly a fine player and one likely to be selected somewhere in the first two rounds of this year’s draft.

    During his three seasons at LSU, Guice, who reportedly measures in at around 5-11, 212-pounds, rushed for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns on 471 total carries. 1,251 of those rushing yards along with 11 of those rushing touchdowns came during the 2017 season. Guice, however, only caught 32 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns during his college career with 18 of those receptions coming last season. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native also returned kickoffs at LSU during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He’ll reportedly turn 21 years of age in June, well after this year’s draft.

    Guice has quite a backstory that includes his father being murdered roughly 15 years ago and his brother being arrested and charged with murder counts roughly a year and a half ago.

    Personally, I can’t see the Steelers drafting a running back this year in the first few rounds and especially if Bell is ultimately signed to a new long term contract or franchise tagged.

    Perhaps the most interesting thing about Brooks’ first mock draft of 2018 is the fact that he has two of this year’s perceived top inside linebackers, Georgia’s Roquan Smith and Alabama’s Rashaan Evans, going 27th and 31st overall, respectively.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Um no. Not gonna happen.

    • Spencer Krick

      lol, no.

    • REL

      wild that people tried to argue he is better than Barkley.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Replace “Juice” with Guice. Makes sense.

    • Roberto

      Do guys like Brooks get paid to write this nonsense?

    • Intense Camel

      Lmao yea right. No way he drops to 28.

    • Mark P

      And no way do Roquan Smith and Rashaan Evans last until the end of the first round.

    • capehouse

      Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah are no longer worth listening to. They have way too much going on to actually be draft analysts anymore.

    • Anthony Palmerston

      I like Guice a lot

    • LucasY59

      Roquan Smith goes a pick before the Steelers are on the clock, Derwin James makes it to #18, and Evans is #31, I dont think with those talented players being available that the Steelers would go with Guice (especially when the only other RB off the board is Barkley…could easily wait for a RB in a later rd in that situation) I think they would strongly pursue moving up ten spots with the chance to get James or Smith, and would push even harder to get a trade for Roquan if he made it within 5 spots, and then the fall back would be Evans if they couldnt make a deal…RB shouldnt be a need until next draft (especially not in the 1st rd this draft)

    • Jason

      Draft anaylst and fantasy football expert are 2 of the most over used and non sensical terms going today. Bucky Brooks knows less about the Steelers than 90% of the people on this board. Mathew Berry gets paid crazy money to tell me that Aaron Rodgers and AB are good fantasy picks. I made some poor career choices.

    • Brian Miller

      If anyone has paid attention to Bucky Brooks over the last few years, he is always clueless to the true team needs of Pittsburgh, and usually is off base with a lot of his guesses. Granted I know it is not an easy job trying to make these mocks, but at least research the team a little bit.

    • Spock_101

      A first round pick on this guy? Trade down instead. There is only one RB worth taking in the first round and that’s Barkley

    • John Pennington

      Martez Carter from Grambling would be a nice rb for the steelers.Can return kickoffs runs with power.Can get him in late rds or if lucky sign after the draft but worth bringing him in.Good around goal line.Watch the tape.Will need a backup in case Connors not ready and in case the negotiations with Bell goes wrong plus good to have a extra back on the practice squad.

    • ImMikeD

      Does Brooks remember that the Steelers took an RB in the 3rd last year? I know he’s injured, but it was an MCL and not an ACL, so he should be back at the beginning of next season. I think the Steeler’s would be more inclined to draft defense and keep Ridley around to pair with Conner. Then spend the Bell money on free agent safety or ILB. That’s only if, and I think its a big if, the Steelers and Bell part ways

    • The Tony

      Mock drafts are always fun to analyze however it’s merely speculation. Especially this early in the draft process, let the entrants have their pro days or go to the combine and let the real NFL scouts do their reporting after enough time of watching tape. Don’t get me wrong though, I do love to read mock drafts. I normally start right after the draft, this way I can get a sense of who to watch out for in the following college season

    • Alex K

      This team has talent at almost every position on offense. We don’t need a stud RB. With this oline and receiver core we could have a cast of no names at RB and be fine.

      Fix this defense.