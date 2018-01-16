Hot Topics

    Bud Dupree Has Big Questions To Answer In 2018

    By Matthew Marczi January 16, 2018 at 09:00 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have a business decision ahead of them. Well, they have dozens of business decisions ahead of them, technically. That’s how you run a business. But one of the big ones that they will have to start dealing with this offseason is attempting to guide the future of one of their former first-round draft picks, Bud Dupree.

    The outside linebacker was drafted in the late stages of the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft and began playing immediately, registering four sacks during the first half of his rookie season, whereafter he became the starter, though he still continued to rotate.

    That showed promise, but he has yet since not done a lot to build upon the player that he has been when he came into the league, and without further improvements and production, he cannot be viewed as the future for the position, only the right now.

    By the middle of the Spring, the Steelers will have to decide whether or not they want to pick up Dupree’s fifth-year option on his rookie contract, which will likely come in at around $9 million or so this season. But that decision is in most cases not binding.

    He is currently heading into his fourth season, and his fifth-year salary will not become guaranteed until 2019, except in the event of injury. The team can exercise his option and then choose to release him following the 2018 season if they determine that he is not going to be able to give them what they need out of the position.

    Personally, I would be surprised if they do not pick up his option, in contrast to how they have approached Jarvis Jones. While there are some critics out there who attempt to maintain that Dupree is about as ineffective as their previous first-rounder from 2013, I do wonder how anybody could say that with a straight face.

    While neither have been successful in creating consistent pressure, Dupree has at least gotten the sacks. Dupree had as many sacks this season as Jones had in his four-year career. Dupree has 14.5 sacks in 38 games, while Jones had six sacks in 50 games.

    But he has still been far from a performer whose production justifies $9 million. He needs to put together a complete season in 2018 in order to get his career back on track, and the injuries that he has dealt with over the past two years can only work to justify so many of the issues he has had.

    The Steelers have previously been known for having an eye for talent at the edge position. They have a long and storied history of success in drafting that position. Perhaps T.J. Watt can help salvage that reputation, but their other recent forays into this department have not gone as planned, and it has caused issues for their defense, both on the field and on the depth chart.

    • Steel Curtain

      Instead of Bud we’ve got Coors Light.

    • Chad Weiss

      This guy has 1 or less tackles in 8 games this year. He constantl quits before the whistle. He gets pushed around like a rag doll ,and has he ever made one play in coverage in his career? I couldn’t even watch him anymore. He stands next to the pile while Steelers trying to tackle and will stand there when Steelers make contact w a player instead of helping with the tackle like this crap is two hand touch. He Imo was by far the worse player on this defense all year. Heck no I’m not picking up his option, I wish I didn’t even have to see this guy on the field next year. He hasn’t shown one bit of promise Imo. I’ll take my chances that he won’t break out cause imo he’s not even a competent starter.

    • Michael James

      “Personally, I would be surprised if they do not pick up his option, in contrast to how they have approached Jarvis Jones. While there are some critics out there who attempt to maintain that Dupree is about as ineffective as their previous first-rounder from 2013, I do wonder how anybody could say that with a straight face.”

      You really wonder how anybody could say that?
      Just go back and watch all those 14.5 sacks of his. Then you count all the hustle sacks and sacks that came via stunts compared to sacks where he had to beat an actual OT or use some pass-rushing skills (spoiler alert: you won’t find more than two (!) that fit into the latter category).
      He is a complete no-show as a pass-rusher. He basically is Jarvis Jones, just with much more athleticism that allows him to get some hustle sacks that J.Jones couldn’t get.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I think this is a case where you can’t strictly look at the numbers Matthew when comparing Dupree and Jones. And first let me say, I was a big fan of the Dupree pick and have been expecting big things so this comes from someone who has been behind him but I am really struggling at this point to see the differences between Jones and Dupree.

      I don’t mean when you break down the numbers but I am talking about what you notice when you watch the game. Where is Dupree? How many times do you see him and think about what a nice play he made? In that regard he is very much Jarvis Jones. They are ghosts on the football field. When you watch Shazier play you really see his speed flash during the game when he cuts in and makes a nice play. For all of Duprees athleticism you don’t see him chasing down many plays side to side or running someone down from 20 yards out.

      Whatever traits he has that make him desirable just flatout aren’t translating. It is similar to how Dri Archer was the fastest guy in the draft and ran like Casey Hampton could catch him.

    • redneckprof

      Jarvis Jones and Bud Dupree; common denominator is Joey Porter. Get rid of Porter and see what Dupree can do.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Bang on! I’ve been desperately pulling for Dupree. I do think talent is there, but he does not appear to have the will to play the game. He absolutely disappeared down the stretch and his game against the Jags was abysmal.

      Heyward talked to the Post about certain players not playing the scheme. I wouldn’t be surprised if Bud turns out to be one of them. Guy just looks lost out there.

    • Richard Gray

      Got that right, Michael. First 3 sacks–unblocked. If you’re fast & they don’t block you, you’re gonna get a few sacks.

    • Chris

      You don’t pay a guy 9.5mm when his market value is probably 3-4mm period. If you want to keep this guy around just offer him an extension in the off-season. I would be hesitant to give this guy 10mm over 3 seasons let alone one. The best thing for this team would have been for bud to get injured back in early December so we could have played a linebacker who is great against the run.

    • Kick

      The answer to the Bud Dupree question is NO.