Hot Topics

    Cakewalk? Steelers Playoff History Suggests Otherwise

    By Alex Kozora January 10, 2018 at 09:30 am

    All you’re going to hear this entire week, and on every pregame show Sunday, is how there’s no chance the Pittsburgh Steelers lose. And of course, they’re the favorites. They should be, they deserve be, and even I – ever the cynic – believe they will win if they play their game.

    But let’s give Jacksonville a chance. Or at least concede the game is likely to be close. It’s the playoffs after all and rarely is there an easy out. Against the Steelers anyway.

    None of this should be a surprise to Steelers’ Nation. Even in the regular season, every game, regardless of opponent, feels like a heart attack in the making. Blowout wins come as often as Haley’s Comet. The postseason only magnifies that.

    Since Mike Tomlin arrived on scene in 2007, the Steelers have won eight playoff games. Six of those were by single digits and five were within five points or fewer. The two exceptions? An 11 point win against San Diego in 2008 (the Steelers led by just four at halftime) and last year’s convincing win over the Miami Dolphins. All the others, looking at score alone, have been close.

    Four point win over the Jets in 2008. Nine over the Ravens (thanks to a Troy Polamalu pick six, that game was very close throughout). The comeback win in the Super Bowl against Arizona. A five point victory against the Jets in 2010. Seven over Baltimore that same year. Two against Cincinnati in 2015 and again by two against Kansas City the following year.

    You get the idea. Not much comfort in those wins, is there?

    Jacksonville has the defense and ball-control offense, just as they did in Week 5, to keep this one close. They have an identity, crucial this time of year, and a crystal clear gameplan of how they are going to win. Something Mike Tomlin even spoke to in yesterday’s press conference.

    “I think that they have as clearly a defined mode of operation as anyone in this field it terms of how they play,” Tomlin said. “They run the ball, they control the clock, they possess the ball, they have corresponding playaction passes and so forth. They play formidable defense, they create turnovers with that defense, that’s how games unfold for them.”

    Don’t confuse that with Jacksonville being the best team in the field. Clearly, they’re not. But they, as Tomlin said, have the best identity of anyone left, Pittsburgh included. And by nature, I think that will make the game competitive.

    Just don’t be surprised if this one heads into the fourth quarter and Steelers’ Nation is holding their breath, edge of their seat, and giving up their first born son. It’s usually how these games go.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Ryan Alderman

      I’m sure we’ll be hungry and ready to go in this one after what happened the first time around. Should be a good one!

    • Ryan Alderman

      Also, the extra motivation to play great winning defense for Shazier is a powerful tool, a unifier for sure, and should not be overlooked. Our defense will be determined not to be overshadowed by Jax. I can’t wait!!

    • Xclewsive

      History isn’t always destine to repeat it’s self. This could be the year the Steelers create a new historic path.

      ****then I woke up*******

    • Lambert58

      Steelers 24, Jags 17

    • #7

      The problem with this piece is that it doesn’t take into account how bad Jacksonville is. As far as a 2nd round playoff opponent goes, they’re awful. I’ll be truly shocked if this game is within 2 touchdowns.

    • 太阳三联

      Especially with number 50 talking ish on shazier. We better punch these bums in the mouth.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      As with the last meeting, Jacksonville wins if they successfully get Pittsburgh off their game. If the Jags gash the Steelers for huge plays, run the ball at will, and finish drives consistently, this could get ugly quick. If the Jags defense creates a few turnovers, flips the field at a key moment, and stifles the run game completely, the Steelers might try to force something that isn’t there, snowballing their mistakes.

      The first points scored in this game will, I think, be a huge psychological advantage. As much as possible, you want Jacksonville playing from behind, because they’re really not a team built for comeback victories.

      I won’t overreact if the Steelers have trouble moving the ball early on, so long as the defense is also keeping Bortles and Fournette in check—because I think the better offense will eventually prevail.

    • CountryClub

      27-9 Steelers

    • Iulo

      I’m all for it… if PIT just doesn’t turn the ball over and have a decent defense, I don’t see any possibilities for JAX to score. Then, PIT must score 1 or 2 TD, that’s all baby… just don’t get crazy about trying to score

    • Ed Smith

      What are you referring to??

    • FATCAT716

      What do you mean?

    • ThatGuy

      I am lost

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I think he’s referring to what Telvin Smith (#50) said after Jacksonville’s win over Pittsburgh in Week 5:

      “I’m the fastest linebacker in this league. I told you all,” Smith said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That was the chip on my shoulder — everybody talking about (Shazier is) the defensive MVP and all of this. Come on, man. I’m telling you, the real No. 50 showed up today.

      “I’m the fastest linebacker in this league. Pound for pound, ain’t nobody messing with me.”

    • Cinko123

      Alex, I’m going to go out on a limb with this one and say we win by at least two touchdowns.

    • Steeler4life

      I agree. 24 -10 or 27-14

    • falconsaftey43

      I wouldn’t say they’re awful. 3rd best point differential in NFL. That Defense is crazy good. Obviously Bortles is pretty bad, but you have to play the whole team. They won 8 games by at least 10 points. That’s most in the league (tied with NE, NO, MIN). Make no mistake, they are a good team.

    • Steeler4life

      As long as we put up 24/27 points, we should win.

    • ThePointe

      Yeah, yeah. The Steelers were gonna get destroyed by the at or near the top of the league Raven defense…twice. They were also gonna get destroyed by a crazy good Minnesota defense too.

    • falconsaftey43

      Did I say they’d get destroyed? No. I think the Steelers win. I’m just saying this is a good JAX team.

    • #7

      Look at their schedule. You couldn’t ask for a weaker opponent at this point in the playoffs. They’re the worst of the remaining 8 and I don’t think it’s particularly close. This squad is cannon fodder for the real contenders.

    • Cinko123

      Maybe it’s because I was at the steeler/dolphin game last year when we blew them out essentially. I think it’ll be the same story.

    • Steeler4life

      We need to run the ball well. There pressure is up front. A few play action screen plays will keep them thinking. They are very weak in the middle of the field. Lots of JUJU and MCDONALD.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      The only thing that has been proven this year is that Jacksonville can win by double digits. That’s all. So no one should be overconfident. Having said that, the Steelers can beat anyone if they play their game and play it well. So they need not be fearful.

      The problem is that the Jaguars D is for real. They did not sack Ben much in the previous game, but a deflection here, 1 or 2 overthrown balls, some pressure that results in a 3 and out, and it can change drastically. Next thing you know and everyone is looking at the scoreboard in disbelief while the Steelers quickly go down a couple of scores.

      And we, as Steelers, know all too well how this feels. I remember Dick LeBeau defenses utterly taking over games. I remember the D sometimes outscoring the offense. I remember how their opponents instantly started to panic and play scared. It can go downhill real fast.

      Now, I have also seen even the lowly Bills WRs wide open down the field, but with a QB that was either inaccurate or scared to throw it there last week against the Jags. Ben can make stuff happen. So I am actually optimistic about this game. The steelers have tons of weapons, but it will come down to Ben. Ben must stay patient even if things don’t go well at first. He needs to take check downs and run the ball and take what the opponents offer. He also needs to keep them honest and throw it deep once in a while. Once their D sees that the game can really open up for Ben and the O. That is what I expect to happen.

      But I will not be overconfident and call this a sure thing. How can I do so? The Jags D can flip this game with just a couple of big plays. They need to be wary of that.

      By the way, I also believe that the Jags are missing a couple of WRs and that hurts. Besides that, they are truly only a dependable QB away from competing with anyone. Perhaps even winning against anyone. Therefore I refuse to take them lightly.

    • Rob

      Crazy expectations like these is why they are stressed when they game is 21-0 Steelers in the first quarter.

    • Steeler4life

      Don’t live in your fears. 24-10 or 27-14 Steelers

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Good point. I am not scared. I just like quiet confidence. I know full well this game could be a blowout…. for either team! If just depends on what the Steelers will do on Sunday. We know what the Jags will do and that makes it easier.