    Cameron Heyward Calls Criticisms Of Discipline ‘A Load Of Crap’

    By Matthew Marczi January 26, 2018 at 07:00 am

    If there is one thing that the Pittsburgh Steelers have had enough talking about, it’s drama. The season was plagued with drama before it really even began. And the worst of it, from their perspective, had been the perception—whether it is unfounded or not—that the proliferation of drama is symptomatic of an undisciplined team, locker room, and coaching staff.

    The Steelers’ defensive captain, defensive end Cameron Heyward, is down in Orlando right now preparing to partake in the first Pro Bowl of his career, and he is not overly happy about the questions about discipline following him down there. In fairness, though, the Steelers are basically sponsoring the Pro Bowl this year, with 10 players voted in, plus the coaching staff being there.

    Heyward said that he weighed whether or not he even wanted to accept the Pro Bowl invitation (he went in as an alternate) following the frustrating loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ironically, he officially is replacing Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell, though he would also have gone in in place of Khalil Mack.

    But you have to make the most of a situation”, he said. “It’s an awesome experience. Every player should get to experience this. Now I have to tell my guys to get back here, too. Hopefully, we’re busy [playing in a Super Bowl], but I want to see more defensive guys here”.

    Ryan Shazier was the only other defensive player voted in—and the only defensive player to go last year—but he of course is not there this time as he continued on his long road to recovery from a spinal injury suffered on the field.

    But he didn’t hold back when the questions turned back to the season, and he was asked about the team’s alleged lack of discipline. “It’s a load of crap to me”, he said, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

    “We’re grown men. We’re not in Little League”, he added. “We lost the game, and we overcame a lot. A lot of teams would have fallen by the wayside. [Head coach Mike Tomlin] kept everyone focused and moving on to the next problem. Obviously, we had too many problems to deal with, but that’s not on him”.

    Many would beg to differ—many have, in fact, from fans to beat writers and beyond—and believe that Tomlin should own a lot of blame for the number of non-football-related troubles that they encountered this season.

    “Stuff happened this year. You never could have expected some of the stuff that happened. Some of the stuff is football-related. A.B. knocked over a Gatorade bottle…And Martavis just wanted to play football…There were things that happened this year that were maybe unique”.

    He concluded, “it falls on me and Ben [Roethlisberger, the offensive captain]. We’re leaders. As much as we talk about the drama and stuff, it wasn’t like guys were getting arrested or anything, or being caught with stuff. We’ll move past it. It’s nothing that will stick with this team”.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Conserv_58

      I have not and do not blame Mike Tomlin for the various player drama issues that took place in 2017. In fact I find it ridiculous to do so because it’s not the HC’s job to baby sit his players. Mike’s job is tough enough. As Cam said, they’re grown men and it’s up to the individual players to keep themselves in check and behave like the adults they are.

    • Balok’s Plight

      Who calls out other players on their mess or attitude on this team? Ben doesn’t. The stars are prima donnas. It’s something the team lacks

    • Steelers12

      exactly

    • Stop making sense, do you know where you are?

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      And if when someone gets out of line or begins to toe the line the captains and other leaders rope them in. We also don’t know what goes on or what’s said behind closed doors.

    • David Ryan

      If this is a business then I blame Mike Tomlin for not winning a playoff game in 2007,2009,2011,2012,2013,2014 and 2017 with better talent than pretty much anyone else in the league. You either have the wrong players or the wrong coaches because the results when it counts in the playoffs speak for themselves. Meanwhile Belichick has coached to 7 straight AFC championship games with equal or lesser all around talent and is going to his 8th superbowl. Let that sink in.

    • Kevin artis

      I think if he ran a tighter ship these incidents will be less frequent. He can’t do it all but Martarivs, AB, Bell makeing comments on social media. Mitchell and others talking past the Jaguars and even the coach talking to Dungy about a Championship game that is not set in stone. Harrison not receiving the playing time he was promised and led to his indiscretions and got him picked up by the Patriots.

      Too many players are doing the same thing on the field. The lack of communication is absurd at the end of the year. Players not knowing where to line up in week 15 and 16? It has been going on all season. If you start holding players accountable you will see some results by those players staying later in practices or watching more film.
      Blowing assignments week in and week out should not be rewarded by come back the following week to do the same thing. Put their butts on the bench for a half or a quarter or to a bigger extreme not dress. Some form of repercussions have to be levied to these players if you want the discipline.

    • David Ryan

      yes!

    • David Ryan

      It’s the ownership and coaches Job to have a feel for the group that they have and provide good guidance and if the player isn’t professional then they should be gone. Just like the Steelers have done with many players in the past. When Gronkowski is telling the media that he’ s not allowed to talk about celebrations, that’s the organization telling a top player not to be a distraction to the TEAM or else there will be consequences. And it works because NE is united most of the time that pays off with team wins when it matters most.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Losing Shazier might have been the biggest loss in terms of our playoff hopes. I don’t think it was lack of discipline necessarily, but maybe the guys behind him just weren’t good enough. This team needs to find its identity again on defense overall.

      My biggest problem as a fan is constantly hearing about what they were going to do before they did it. Don’t talk about New England when you never beat them. Go beat them first. We heard how ‘great’ this team was all year. Then the starters get basically three weeks of rest and preparation only to get completely out-schemed, out-coached, and out-physicalled by Jacksonville.

      They had a good team, and it was a good year, but when fans heard them talk it was like they thought they were Muhammad Ali when really they haven’t won a thing. I think in Texas they call that Big Hat, No Cattle.

    • Renohightower

      Every team in the NFL has prima Donna players Pats Gronk so there is that the man runs a love boat

    • Renohightower

      They lost the qb of the defense, take Ben off the offense and see how bad it gets quickly

    • 804Stiller

      Man, it’s funny Belichick’s name is the only one that comes up in the “Tomlin’s not good enough and we are wasting all this talent” debate. It’s like comparing your favorite basketball player to Michael Jordan to make a point. As much as it pains me to say, Belichick is the gold standard. If you are gonna replace Tomlin with Belichick, It makes a lot of sense but based on his credentials, he isn’t going to be as easy to replace as a lot of Steelers Nation thinks……Be careful what you ask for.

      Heck, I’m as disappointed as the next fan. I felt we made some bad decisions the Jags game. The 4th and 1 calls and the on-side kick with 2 timeouts and the 2 min warning left were head scratchers. I felt some calls didn’t go our way too. Is what it is but I felt the same way when we lost Ben’s rookie year after having a great year with a more talented team than the Pats. And, you know what, we won it all the following year……So, I’m gonna stay the course. Go Stillers!!!

    • Intense Camel

      Off the field discipline isn’t too much a problem. However, this team’s in-game discipline (defense specifically) is downright horrible. Sorry Cam.

    • Intense Camel

      Lame excuse. Stop it.

    • mem359

      In all those years, there were still fans complaining that the team doesn’t draft well or use FA enough. How do you judge that the team has better talent than almost anyone else? Most of the other teams pick ahead of the Steelers in the draft, so there is plenty of talent around the league.

    • mem359

      Agree about the closed doors comment.
      The Steelers usually keep troubles internal. Just because the fans don’t hear about discipline actions, doesn’t mean the coaches are always rah-rah nice guys.

    • TheBlitz

      Well said! I don’t understand why every time the defense is called out for piss-poor play or performance fans quickly blame it on missing Shazier.

      Are we the only team that is missing starters ?? Go ask Philly or the Pats how many starters they are missing. The Pats won the superbowl last year without Gronk! And this year they are missing Hightower the heart of their defense and Edelman…guess what ? They are playing in the Superbowl.

      Shazier isn’t the reason this team couldn’t stop the Jags. He was injured in week 13 and they couldn’t adjust their scheme after an entire month of missing him ???

      Come on now…

      This team had all their starters. Everyone! except Shazier, and they got blown out by the Jags. Pathetic…

    • Jeff Papiernik

      You can’t call lack of discipline a load of crap, and then go on to say things like “we overcame a lot,” “we had too many problems to deal with,” and “stuff happened this year.” That’s exactly what we’re talking about, Cam. You wouldn’t have to overcome a lot or too many problems to deal with or stuff happening too often if you were a more disciplined team. Yes, it does fall on you and Ben as leaders of the team to keep your teammates in check, and you guys failed in spectacular fashion. Also falls on Tomlin as well.

    • cencalsteeler

      Did you expect Cam to throw Tomlin under the bus? Of course not.

    • Intense Camel

      Exactly, they were probably the most fortunate team as far as injuries. Outside if shazier they were extremely lucky. Imo the problem is that the coaching staff isn’t competent enough to have backups that can play their position or make sure those backups are prepared when a guy goes down. Compound that with the fact that they can’t scheme their way around it and you get what you got against the jags.

    • gentry_gee

      Very big hat. They did jack squat when it mattered.

    • Weaser3655

      Agreed there. A coach cant stop guys from using social media or talking to media. Shazier is only real thing that affected this team. The rest is normal stuff and doesnt change game day play. Theyre grown professionals

    • gentry_gee

      The loss of Shazier shows how fragile the D is. And how their depth sucks.

    • AndyR34

      The results of the loss of Shazier show how unprepared the coaching staff was for potential injury to him. He has never played a full season being injured relatively often. To not be prepared for his loss is a fireable offense to me. There were communication and execution issues before Shazier got hurt…they persisted. Is this coaching?

    • gentry_gee

      Lesser talent. Belichick has done it over and over again with cast offs and lesser talent by league’s standards. He’s taken the Rocky Bleiers of the world and given them a chance to shine. Belichick is a true football guy, a legend. He knows the x’s and o’s, understands team nature of sport, understands the history of its players and knows how to get the most out of his. Greatest football coach hands down. And it would once pain me to say that, but you have to give the man his due. He is in another stratosphere of in the management of men in sport. Tomlin doesn’t even register on the chart save for his notoriety of being the dumbest tactician to have ever coach in the league.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      All this discipline talk is just more Patriots obsession to me. Steelers fans are frustrated because they’re always playing second fiddle to New England, and so they’re becoming obsessed with emulating everything the Pats do.

      But New England isn’t winning because they’re a tight-lipped, “disciplined” group. That’s crap. It’s because they have maybe the best head coach/QB combination in NFL history.

      It’s not the Steelers that have a “Patriots problem,” it’s the entire league.

    • Alan Bonin

      Actually, a coach can stop a player. You can bench them, fine them or use both to discipline a player. Accountability starts with being responsible, shouldering blame and possibly consequences for negative behavior. Saying that a coach cannot hold a player accountable says the coach does not have any authority.