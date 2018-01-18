Hot Topics

    Cameron Heyward Takes Blame For Players In Loss: ‘Coaches Can Only Do So Much’

    By Matthew Marczi January 18, 2018 at 07:00 am

    As the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive captain, defensive end Cameron Heyward perhaps took Sunday’s loss the hardest. He knows that it was primarily on the shoulders of his own unit that the loss fell, giving up 38 points, even if some were aided by the offense and special teams.

    In pretty much all of their rare losses this season, Heyward understands that the defense faltered. Much of it came in struggles on the ground. “I know we only lost four games through the entire year, but in those four games there was a habit of not stopping the run, and it’s unacceptable”, he told reporters.

    He spoke at length, in fact, and went into detail about some of the issues that the defense is facing. In his mind, it’s not about the coaches. It’s not about the scheme. It’s not about the talent, either. It’s simply about the talent executing the schemes of the coaches appropriately, which they have failed to do.

    Coaches can only do so much. If players don’t execute, then it looks poorly on them? That doesn’t add up to me. There’s a discord there between the player and the player executing. I think the coaches did an amazing job preparing us”, he said in the aftermath of the game.

    Heyward said that he believes the team “had a great game plan” heading into Sunday, but it fell through because of the execution of the plan. “When you don’t execute on your assignments”, he said, “it doesn’t matter what you play”.

    One thing that he has stressed repeatedly is defensive cohesiveness and trust, and that was his main theme here. “In our defense, it relies on a lot of trust and guys being in their gaps”, he said. “When guys aren’t sound we put our team at a disadvantage”. He went on:

    Instead of being in your gap you think you can go make a play. And sometimes guys try to make too many plays. It sucks sometimes because I know these guys can make the plays. We have to execute as a defense. That happens in this game. It comes with younger guys. We have to learn from that. We have to be a complete unit that understands it’s one agenda. Everyone has to be accountable for their gaps. Everyone has to be accountable for run and pass. I look forward to righting that wrong. I know we can’t do it this instant. But we have a whole offseason to think about it.

    It’s hard to have a great deal of confidence in a problem being fixed that was identified early on and yet remained an issue until the bitter end, costing the season. Heyward is more confident than most that it is a players problem more so than a coaching or schematic problem. Time will tell, I suppose.

    Much of the defense is young, of course. T.J. Watt, Mike Hilton, and Cameron Sutton were rookie or first-year players. Artie Burns, Sean Davis, and Javon Hargrave were in their second season. Bud Dupree in his third. Even Stephon Tuitt and Ryan Shazier were only in their fourth year. And Joe Haden was a late-August addition despite otherwise being a veteran. There is unquestionably time yet for this unit.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • SouthernSteel

      It’s the coaches fault and the players fault…..

    • capehouse

      Would love to see some film room on the defensive line, particularly Heyward. Haven’t had the chance to watch the game again. Didn’t think the Jags offensive line would dominate the $10 mil dollar DEs, but sure seemed like it. All I remember is Tuitt having one nice tackle. That’s it.

    • Steve

      For Heyward to put this loss on his shoulders is commendable. Takes a team to play this game and the Steelers lost this game. It was a breakdown in every facet of the game, offense, defence + special team.

    • Böröndi Krisztian

      JAX OL didn’t have to care much about our ILBs so they could turn their focus to our DL. And that was enough.

    • Baz Jams

      It’s about time a player other than Ben stands up and takes responsibility for getting smashed. I didn’t see any coaches getting pancaked. I am disappointed that Cam is the only defensive player not letting the coaches take all the heat, it shows signs of a bigger problem in that locker room.

    • #7

      Of course it’s joint fault. Players play and coaches coach and ultimately it comes down to the players on the field and the plays they make or don’t make. The coaches have a much easier task though and when they fail, as they do far too often with this team, it’s glaring. You expect the coaches to be at worst neutral, but instead, they’re often a negative.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Cameron be quiet. I’ve been on enough steelers message boards to know that this is squarely on Tomlin & Butler’s incompetent shoulders. Period.

    • CoachCot

      Tuitt is easily the most overpaid player we have. We could sign Bell to his asking price tomorrow and that would not be the worst contract on the roster. Tuitt is a good player. Provides consistent pressure. 50 sacks in two seasons is very solid, but he does not finish plays. 7 sacks. A whopping 7. Sacks aren’t everything, but I think it is more than fair to expect more statistical production from a guy who has a cap charge of 13.6M. Then you factor in his inconsistencies in the run game and how he is nicked up more than any other DLineman on the roster. I was worried he would get paid more than Heyward when they first opened negotiations with him. Absolutely didn’t like the numbers then and most definitely don’t like them now

    • #7

      Your act is tired.

    • The Tony

      How much of his decline in play this year came from injury? I can’t imagine going a full season with a torn bicep is easy to do, given the regular wear and tear of the season. Factor the elbow injury during the final week of practice to which that severity was unknown, it could have been just a season of trying to catch up from injuries for Tuitt. I would fully expect Tuitt to be better next season when he finally gets healthy

    • The Tony

      Still hard to blame the offense that put up 42 points against the best defense in the league. I get that execution wasn’t the best at times, but how much of that came from play calls. Ben did make two mistakes which led to 14 points but Ben was also the reason we kept it a game and not a blow out

    • The Tony

      The defense is probably just too upset to speak to the media after learning that the Bucs traded Cole and Cutch

    • CoachCot

      He hasn’t post a 5+ sack season in 2 years. Last season he had 4. He could have easily had 14-20 sacks over the last two seasons if he finished plays. And him being banged up this season plays right into my point about him getting nicked up more than any other DLineman we have. Cam missed the last half of last season, but outside of that how many games has he missed? 1. Which was not due to injury. I like Tuitt as a player, but until he can show that he can stay healthy enough to statistically produce more I hate the contract

    • The Tony

      No it is not squarely on the coaches. How much pressure did we get on Bortles from Cam and company? Zero. How was it possible that the Steelers forget to cover running backs in the pass game? You can also blame Boswell too for that terrible onside attempt, granted he shouldn’t have needed to even attempt one to begin with there

    • The Tony

      Getting 7-10 sacks from a 3-4 end a season is incredibly difficult to do. I understand the frustration with the contract because he is being paid to be that type of player. Sacks are a great statistic to have but we should be more concerned with how much pressure he applies on a regular basis as well as his assignments in stopping the run. By that standard, Tuitt is deserving of that contract. It would also be nice if Tuitt had a guy on the edge that can actually apply pressure on the QB (cough cough Dupree) to help alleviate the sole responsibility on Tuitt’s part thus generating more sacks for Tuitt

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Do you disagree?

    • The Tony

      I agree that the coaches put Davis in a bad spot with no help on covering Gronk. Although some of the coverage he applied was as tight as possible but it’s just not easy when you have a 6’7 tight end that only needs to toss his hands up in the air over the defender and have a perfect pass from a HOF QB in Brady. Even with the youth we have on defense, I am still hopeful going forward. I think these guys will get better. As much as people want to rip on Burns, he did play rather well going down the stretch. Mental mistakes happen to almost every player in the league, especially the younger ones. I am not trying to defend Burns too much but how many times was Mitchell out of position this season when trying to offer safety help to Burns? Going forward, I really like what Burns, Davis, and Hilton will bring with more time to develop. Playing in the secondary is one of the most difficult things to do in the league. Fans expect these guys to be perfect right away which is just not going to happen. How long did it take Ike Taylor to become better in coverage, or even to a lesser extent Will Gay? Let these guys continue to develop, cut Mitchell, restructure Haden. This secondary will be better than many think next season

    • Baz Jams

      😂😂😂😂😂

    • CoachCot

      He is not consistent enough in the run game though. I disagree that he has played up to that contract.

    • The Tony

      I disagree. Like Cam said, coaches put together a game plan that was poorly executed. The players failed to make plays the entire game. I know losing Shazier was an impossible task to overcome, especially since the trade deadline had already passed. I thought the entire line backing core a defensive line were the main issues against Jacksonville. The secondary which many were worried about outplayed the other two levels. The defense failed the Steelers, coaching played a role perhaps setting them up to be unsuccessful but it still falls on the players to be in their assignments and make the play

    • WreckIess

      There was a contrast this year between the offenses and defense struggles.

      When I look at the offenses failures, for the most part, I see coaching errors(running all verts and just trying to let the “goods be good” over actual scheme, going ultra conservative with any sort of lead, Haley being petrified of running any QB sneaks all season, toss crack on 4th down, the inability to have another play called aduring the Pats game). Other than the O-line struggling in the run game early on, there weren’t too many glaring player-based issues.

      Then on defense, there were a lot of player issues. Like Kozora said the other day, I can’t really remember too many times (other than the awkward run blitzes) that Butler was actively not putting his players in a position to win. It was missed assignments, missed tackles, not getting off blocks, inconsistent pressure, bad run defense, etc.

      This is why we’re seeing the team move on from Haley for the offense and a commitment to finding better players on defense.

    • The Tony

      This season was a tumultuous one for Tuitt for sure. I don’t think he played up to the standard that has been set for him as well, however I can’t truly make a judgement on his play solely because I am unsure of his assignments throughout the games. Just based off the eye test, I tend to agree with you

    • #7

      That everybody who is critical of the coaching staff feels it’s all on the coaches? Absolutely disagree. That’s not a reasonable position. I think you’ll find that most people, including myself, critical of the coaching staff aren’t unreasonable about it though. Compare that to many of his supporters who cite the team’s record as proof of Mike Tomlin’s brilliance who refuse to examine what he actually does and if he brings any real value towards attaining that record.

    • Intense Camel

      It is difficult but Tuitt is more than capable which is why he got the contract he did. The problem is more often than not when he gets in the backfield he doesn’t finish plays. And that was already happening before he got hurt so…