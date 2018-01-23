Hot Topics

    Comparing Le’Veon Bell’s 2017 Stats To The Other Top 9 NFL Running Backs

    By Dave Bryan January 23, 2018 at 05:52 pm

    Will the Pittsburgh Steelers ultimately place the franchise tag on running back Le’Veon Bell in the coming weeks? It’s hard to say for sure, but if we’ve learned anything about Bell’s 2017 season it’s that it wasn’t as successful as his 2016 season was even though he did register more yards rushing and receiving than he ever has during his career.

    Below is a quick look at the rushes and receptions registered by the top 10 running backs in total yards from scrimmage during the 2017 regular season and they are sorted as such (TYDS). While Bell’s 4.0 YPR stat in 2017 wasn’t awful, other running backs such as Todd Gurley, Kareem HuntMark Ingram and Alvin Kamara all easily bested him.

    Yards per rush doesn’t tell the whole story, however, so it’s important to look at run success rates. Bell registered a run success rate of 40.2% during the 2017 regular season and once again, Gurley and Kamara bested him in that stat along with Ezekiel Elliott with Hunt and Ingram both well within striking distance.

    By now, you should already know that Bell isn’t a running back that’s likely to register many explosive runs of 20 yards or more. He had just 3 such runs during the 2017 regular season with produced a lowly 0.9% rate. If that’s not bad enough, only 5.9% of Bell’s 85 total receptions during the 2017 regular season produced explosive gains of 20 yards or more.

    If there’s one thing that Bell is still relatively solid at it’s his ability not to produce zero yardage or less gains on runs. During the 2017 regular season only 15.3% of Bell’s 321 total carries resulted in either no gains or lost yardage.

    Bell’s average yards per reception was down in 2017 from 2016, however, as was his average yards per touch.

    Below the table of 2017 running back stats is Bell’s 2016 numbers and as you can clearly see, he went backwards in most of those categories outside of yardage.

    So, is Bell still one of the top running backs in the NFL? Absolutely he is, but is he that much better than fellow NFL running backs Gurley and Kamara? Is he worth $14.54 million or more a season? That’s the question the Steelers will answer very soon.

    2017 NFL RUNNING BACK STATS

    PLAYERRUYDSYPR20%SUC%NOG%RECYDSYPR20%TTTYDSYPT
    Todd Gurley27913054.72.9%44.4%21.9%6478812.318.8%34320936.1
    Le’Veon Bell32112914.00.9%40.2%15.3%856557.75.9%40619464.8
    Kareem Hunt27213274.94.4%39.7%18.4%534558.67.5%32517825.5
    LeSean McCoy28711384.04.2%38.7%27.5%594888.35.1%34616264.7
    Melvin Gordon28411053.91.8%37.7%23.9%584768.26.9%34215814.6
    Alvin Kamara1207286.14.2%47.5%14.2%8182610.213.6%20115547.7
    Mark Ingram23011244.94.8%39.1%14.3%584167.25.2%28815405.3
    Carlos Hyde2409383.92.5%36.3%26.3%593505.90.0%29912884.3
    Ezekiel Elliott2429834.12.1%45.5%13.6%2626910.315.4%26812524.7
    Leonard Fournette26810403.91.9%34.3%20.1%7446.328.6%27510843.9

    Le’Veon Bell 2016 Stats

    PLAYERRUYDSYPR20%SUC%NOG%RECYDSYPR20%TTTYDSYPT
    Le’Veon Bell26812684.91.5%46.0%12.6%756168.25.3%33618845.6

    • Indysteeler

      Get ready for the drama this off season.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      On a side note… Alvin Kamara’s production this year was astonishing.

    • I’m sure if anyone could have predicted it, he would have been a first rounder. Same goes for Hunt.

    • Michael Smith

      I’ll be curious to see how many teammates come out and say that keeping Bell is “a must”.

    • Kick

      If we don’t pay bell it will be a huge mistake.

    • NinjaMountie

      Bell had a great season. However, as is stated in the other article, is mostly due to volume.
      He played roughly 2.5 more games than the other running backs by amount of touches.

      He had a great season. Shoot, he deserves credit for just staying healthy. However, he is not that much better than the other RBs and, personally, I think there are a few of them that are better.

    • NinjaMountie

      It truly was. I can’t blame them for overlooking him, though. Goes to show that those RBs are out there.

    • Nolrog

      How is the run success rate (SUC%) determined? That’s the only one I can’t seem to figure from the article.

      In the 2016 stats, there seems to be a typo on the YPR. It says 68.2, it should be just 8.2.

    • Steeldog22

      If it’s a mistake, it won’t be a huge one.

    • I think the low run success rate was also attributed to running the ball on second and 10 after a first down incomplete pass. To make that second and 10 a successful run he would to have gained 6 yards, correct? Most of the time he didn’t.

      I can’t count how many times they put themselves in 3rd and long because of a first down incomplete pass, then a second down Bell run that gained 3 yards. Especially earlier in the season.

    • Don

      I was a supporter of Todd Haley if for nothing else a change of mindset that has led to a healthier Ben. But this past season the play-calling was largely stale and unimaginative. I want to see how the OC shakeup could affect Bell’s numbers.