Hot Topics

    Contextualizing The Steelers 2017 Sack Production: OLB Anthony Chickillo

    By Dave Bryan January 27, 2018 at 11:48 am

    While all sacks are created equal in a game book or on a stat sheet, not all of them really are when you look at why and how each one happened. Throughout the offseason I plan on looking at each of 56 sacks the Pittsburgh Steelers defense registered during the 2017 regular season and attempt to contextualize each of them. This process should help identify which defensive players are earning their sacks more than others.

    We’ll now continue this series by looking at and contextualizing the 3 sacks that Steelers outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo registered during the 2017 season.

    Sack #1 – Week 1 vs. Browns – 1Q – 1-10-CLV 37 – (10:18) (Shotgun) D.Kizer sacked at CLV 30 for -7 yards (A.Chickillo). – TIME 5.84 seconds

    Chickillo’s first sack of the 2017 season came against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. As you can see in the clip, Chickillo attempts to bullrush Browns right tackle Shon Coleman but his failure to convert speed to power ultimately winds up with him bring stymied. To his credit, Chickillo is then able to swim over Coleman and ultimately track down rookie quarterback Deshone Kizer to cap off a coverage sack. This sack took almost 6 seconds to complete and thus isn’t considered a high quality one for Chickillo.

    Sack #2 – Week 1 vs. Browns – 3Q – 1-10-PIT 36 – (1:40) (No Huddle) D.Kizer sacked at PIT 44 for -8 yards (A.Chickillo) – TIME 3.53 seconds

    Chickillo actually registered two sacks in the season opener against the Browns with the second one coming in the third quarter. On this play, the Browns ran 4 vertical routes all past 15 yards with a running back leaking out to the middle of the field as a safety valve. Chickillo rushed up the arc on the left side against Coleman and once again tried to bull rush with both arms extended. Coleman’s poor footwork results in him flat-backing and that allowed Chickillo an easy opportunity to work back and ultimately track down Kizer as he attempted to escape the pocket. Kizer, as you can see, clearly missed a check down to a wide open running back in the middle of the field. While this ultimately resulted in Chickillo’s best sack of the season, it wasn’t a high quality one. Additionally, Steelers rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt was flagged 15 yards for unnecessary roughness at the end of this play for allegedly hitting Kizer late.

    Sack #3 – Week 3 vs. Bears – 2Q – 1-19-CHI 26 – (15:00) M.Glennon sacked at CHI 16 for -10 yards (A.Chickillo) – TIME 3.89 seconds

    Not much to see on what would turn out to be Chickillo’s third and final sack of the season that came on the first play of the second quarter in the Week 3 road game against the Chicago Bears. Chickillo is unblocked on this play off the right edge and after first honoring the potential end around hand off and avoiding the tight end coming across the formation to presumably block him, he easily changes direction and tracks down Bears quarterback Mike Glennon for the sack. Once again, this is obviously not a high quality sack.

    Summary: Just like Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree, Chickillo failed to register a high quality sack during the 2017 season. Chickillo had just over 100 pass rush snaps during the 2017 season and most of those came during the first four games. The Steelers credited Chickillo with 3 total pressures and our very own Alex Kozora has him down for 5. Chickillo has yet to show that he has the consistent ability to convert speed to power and in addition to that, he still doesn’t possess a large arsenal of successful pass rush moves or counters.

    Contextualizing The Steelers 2017 Sack Production: OLB Bud Dupree

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • CoachCot

      I like the Bears play more than you. Would have been easy for him to bite on the fake, but instead he shows good eye discipline and makes the play.

    • SteelersDepot

      Missed this???

      … after first honoring the potential end around hand off and avoiding the tight end coming across the formation to presumably block him..

    • CoachCot

      No, I didn’t miss it. I just said I like the play more than you do and added context as to why.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      It’s painful for me to admit this but… Edge Rusher might be our 1st round pick again this year.

      When you look at the projected players available, there could be strong case made that one of those edge prospects is the BPA. Combine that with the fact that edge is a premium position, and that the Steelers value OLB so high, and that there’s not much impact help in the free agent market (in our price range), and that the Steelers require their OLB to cover (meaning they seek elite athletes), and that Dupree could be gone after next year, and that we have very little depth behind Watt, and that Harrison is gone, and that Chickillo is a RFA, and that Colbert likes to draft for need one year in advance (if possible)… It must be considered.

    • Michael James

      It’s really shocking how bad they’ve been in drafting and developing OLBs those last 5-10 years.
      Watt looks promising (he still needs to learn how to be a more effective pass-rusher though), but after him there comes … nobody.

    • #beatthejags/pats

      If you showed the highlights of both Chickillo and Dupree ,removing their draft status and salary, most coaches would pick Chickillo,

    • Michael James

      Let’s be honest the only question they would ask would be:
      “Well, can one of those guys at least play some special teams? Because I won’t let anyone of them anywhere near my (starting) defense.”

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Under Cowher we see that not only were we basically the only team playing a 3/4 type defense so we had a much larger pool of players to choose from, Cowher himself was a former linebacker which gave him most likely a better insight to who maybe a good linebacker similar to how we can find great WR’s anywhere in the draft because Tomlin him self use to be a WR in college. I think that now that many teams are playing some sort of a 3/4 defense it maybe harder to find those fringe players.

    • Kevin Artis

      I don’t know what’s a worst group,
      Spence, Williams, Fort, Matkevich or Watt, Dupree, Moats, Chick, Adams.
      I know I’m missing a few others on the practice squad but neither looks promising.

      ILB or OLB we need to draft the BPA at either position.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      After watching their sacks again I still think Chickillo and Dupree are decent players. However, OLB is the most important piece in the 3-4. If not All Pros, you definitely at least need studs at those two spots, otherwise the scheme doesn’t quite work like it should.