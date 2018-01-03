Hot Topics

    Daniel McCullers May Have Played Last Snap In Pittsburgh

    By Matthew Marczi January 3, 2018 at 07:00 am

    Is Daniel McCullers at the end of the road? It would certainly appear that way. In spite of the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers had very little to play for in the regular season finale, going so far as to rest Cameron Heyward, the fourth-year nose tackle was hardly even able to see the field, logging just two snaps.

    It is little surprise that he failed to record a tackle in that game, and, in fact, he has had just one tackle for the entire season. Even as a rookie, he managed to record two tackles. But it doesn’t help that he only dressed for five games. He was active for nine as a rookie.

    The former sixth-round pick entered this season talking up his ambitions, yet he was hardly ever given the opportunity. In fact, he barely played, only ever logging a relative handful of snaps even in the games in which he was active. His most meaningful role was on the field goal blocking unit.

    McCullers talked about being the slimmest he has been in his career. He talked about working on a spin move, which, honestly, sounded absurd on the face of it, and which he was never given the opportunity to unleash. He talked about, heading into the finale, his ability and willingness to play in any package and in any role.

    Saying things, however, was never enough, and the coaching staff—primarily, no doubt, defensive line coach John Mitchell—had seen or not seen enough of McCullers to make the determination that it was unnecessary for him to see the field very often. Even while Stephon Tuitt battled injuries in the first half of the season, his playing time was minimal.

    Sunday’s game against the Browns was something of a last shot. Barring injury, it is likely that he will not even dress for another game this season, and there is a more than reasonable chance that the Steelers do not offer him a second contract.

    Pittsburgh has found a five-man rotation that suits them quite nicely, already trying to find more ways to get second-year nose tackle Javon Hargrave on the field more frequently. Tyson Alualu has been a revelation in terms of providing quality depth at the end position.

    But the biggest blow to McCullers was the continuing emergence of L.T. Walton, a third-year player who over the course of the offseason more or less learned and took away the backup nose tackle position.

    It would only be fair to add that it isn’t entirely his fault, but also largely the nature of the way that the game has evolved, and how the Steelers’ defensive philosophy has evolved with it.

    Hargrave is the prototype of the new nose tackle, and yet even he has struggled to see the field. Rare are the instances in which a 350-pounders lacking agility—particularly lateral agility—is particularly useful, and so there are few remaining who contribute meaningfully.

    • talldad

      Tennessee or New England

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Wish big Dan luck be it in Pittsburgh or elsewhere. He was # 456 on my all-time Steelers list going into the season. He won’t break the top 400 unless he somehow manages to hold on to a spot but it is probably time for him to find a new home.

    • Conserv_58

      IMO, there is no doubt, what so ever, that McCullers is done in Pittsburgh and I said as much already. I fully expect him to be the first post season cut.

    • Conserv_58

      If you remember what coach Mitchell had to say about McCullers as camp was starting he left no doubt that it was do or die for McCullers.

      I’ve spent the past four years watching McCullers in camp and after watching him spend most of his time this year standing on the sideline I was actually shocked that he made the final cut. I’m not so sure any other DC worth their salt would want him either.

    • GravityWon

      He couldn’t earn more than a couple snaps in the Browns game. No way should they resign him next year.

    • Japgolf

      Hey Mike; Apples and oranges I don’t think so Deebo had 2 sacks last week . Like I said last week we should have cut Sensabaugh,Wilcox or M’Cullers not Deebo! You fill your roster with your best players period!

    • Z Vranic RMT

      The problem as I see it is he didn’t have the desire or fire. Big Snack wanted to to dominate the LOS. I don’t believe the notion that there is no place for that 330-350 NG in todays game. We are getting gashed by the run and one if the reasons is we can’t control the LOS. That being said we have to find the right big man to team with Gravedigger. There are several guys that excite me in this draft. Maybe we don’t draft one but I really think we should think long and hard about it.

    • capehouse

      Disappointed McCullers wasn’t given a chance this year. I don’t think Walton stood out or played that well at all and maybe even regressed a bit. Can’t envision any reason McCullers would be resigned but still think he’s got enough talent to play in this league. Maybe a 4-3 defense could use him better

    • CP72

      Walton regressed?

    • Mutatedgenome

      Good thing they let Deebo go instead. We all needed one more game to tell if McCullers was worth keeping. -rolls eyes

    • Conserv_58

      Really? What makes you think coach Mitchell didn’t give him a chance? What makes this comment hard to accept is the fact that we don’t see what coach Mitchell sees in their practices. I’m convinced that McCullers continues to look like what he did in camp. He should get on his knees and that God that coach Mitchell kept him on the roster because I saw nothing in him to justify wasting a roster spot on him.

    • T R

      Deebo was cut for is off the field antics and requesting to leave. Plus Deebo got 2 sacks in garbage time in a blow out. I could got sack at them times. But still like Harrison but… but yea McCullers probably would have been the cut if Harrison wasn’t sulking

    • The Tony

      Harrison still needed to make the play garbage time or not. I don’t care that Harrison was cut personally especially if the locker room is happy about getting the toxic player out of there. There isn’t any real reason to why they should have cut McCullers. Granted he is just a body, but as far as depth goes, the Steelers needed him in case of injury.

    • falconsaftey43

      his contract is up this year, so they don’t have to cut him.

    • Conserv_58

      That’s true, but he’ll still never be re-signed and shouldn’t.

    • The Tony

      Stopping the run is going to be critical going forward. Each team in the AFC has competent backs that can potentially beat the Steelers. Going forward to next year, the problem isn’t finding new personnel for the defensive line to help stop the run because the Steelers aren’t going to not have either Heyward, Tuitt, and Hargrave on the field in those instances. I’d imagine the Steelers look in the draft around the 5th round to add depth to the defensive line

    • Conserv_58

      Apparently your definition of garbage time includes a player spending the last 24 minutes of the game inserted into the lineup. Furthermore, it doesn’t matter when he was inserted because he still made those plays.

    • The Tony

      No actually Walton has continued to improve his game. It’s harder to see as a back up especially since Alualu has came in and has been an excellent addition. Walton going forward is going to be an exciting player to watch since he is able to play all over the line. Walton reminds me of how the Steelers used to develop their defensive lineman, sit for a few years as a back up and when your time is called make the plays to get you into the rotation.

    • The Tony

      I thought the same thing about McCullers last year, and I was shocked he made the roster

    • CP72

      Agreed. Was surprised by the Walton regressed statement.

    • The Tony

      Harrison was let go because of his commitment to the team and his toxic attitude. I am surprised they kept him as long as they have considering the reports of negligence of not showing up to practices or meetings

    • Conserv_58

      You’re dead wrong about McCullers. He’s been an abject failure. He was beaten out for the position when Hargraves was a rookie. The fact of the matter is, McCullers should have never made the final roster cuts. The Steelers absolutely do not need him. McCullers played all of 13 defensive snaps all season and he didn’t take full advantage of any of them.

    • The Tony

      Some people make statements without any idea of what they’re talking about. People expect to see immediate results. It’s the same people are so quickly to call Burns, Davis, and Dupree busts.

    • The Tony

      How does that make me dead wrong? I stated he is just a body. The Steelers needed depth at the position and instead of looking to the free agency in case of injury, they decided to keep McCullers who has been with the team and practicing instead of bringing in some guy off the street. In no way do I think McCullers will be back next year, nor do I think he actually will play any significant role going forward. McCullers is what he is, a 350 pound nose tackle that can’t make any plays but knows the system