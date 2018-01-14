David DeCastro Criticizes Steelers For Focusing On Patriots

David DeCastro, even though he says much more than he used to, is one guy you don’t expect to make waves in the locker room. But following today’s disappointing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, he offered some sharp criticism to his teammates who sounded focused on New England, not the current task at hand.

Ed Bouchette has the two quotes from DeCastro, who sounded off on the Steelers giving the opposition bulletin board material.

Steelers G David DeCastron not happy with a few teammates disrespecting Jags: “it’s embarrassing. It really is It just blows my mind. They beat us 30-9 [Oct. 9], we played like crap and we want to talk about New England!” — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 15, 2018

More Steelers DeCastro on teammates talking Patriots before they played Jags:

“It’s just stupid. It’s just not what you do. You don’t need to give a team like that more bulletin board material.” — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 15, 2018

If you can’t read the tweets, DeCastro said: “It’s embarrassing. It really is. It just blows my mind. They beat us 30-0, we played like crap, and we want to talk about New England. It’s just stupid. It’s just now what you do. You don’t need to give a team like that more bulletin board material.”

And the Steelers provided plenty of that. Mike Mitchell reportedly was outside the Jags’ locker room pre-game, telling them they were going to know his name by the end of the day. Le’Veon Bell sent out this tweet last night, essentially guaranteeing victory.

I love round 2’s…we’ll have two round 2’s in back to back weeks… — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) January 14, 2018

Jacksonville chirped back throughout the week and after the game, said they felt disrespected.

"Tell them, we ain't your uncle's Jaguars and they ain't your grandaddy's Steelers." – Jaguars linebacker Lerentee McCray in what was an extremely joyous – and talkative – locker room…… — Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) January 14, 2018

Jalen Ramsey on @Jaguars win vs. @steelers: “I was kinda surprised. I was wondering why they were so confident because we stomped their a– last time.” #NFL https://t.co/cHvE7AknWc pic.twitter.com/tg79yifP3v — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 15, 2018

AJ Bouye on Mike Mitchell: "He doesn’t really do much over there, I guess, except for talk. So he said we’re going to know his name, I still don't remember his name. I know its Mike something. He’ll be watching us next week." — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) January 14, 2018

Ramon Foster pushed back on the narrative the Steelers were looking ahead to the Jaguars. That may be – probably is – true but clearly, DeCastro is not happy with the trash talk.

Steelers G: Ramon Foster: 'You guys throw all that (expletive) out there as far as us overlooking them. We practiced two weeks for Jacksonville. No (expletive) way we overlooked them. C'mon. You know that answer." — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 14, 2018

A little more drama to end a season full of it. Only now, the Steelers will have plenty of time to stew about this one.