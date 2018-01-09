Hot Topics

    DeAngelo Williams Says Todd Haley Should Be Fired If Le’Veon Bell Isn’t Run Heavily Against Jaguars

    By Dave Bryan January 9, 2018 at 08:50 pm

    Former NFL running back DeAngelo Williams has never been afraid to speak his mind during interviews. On Tuesday, Williams, who didn’t play at all this past season, let his thoughts known about what the Pittsburgh Steelers should do offensively in Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars during his weekly interview on Steve Gorman SPORTS!

    “If Todd Haley doesn’t run the damn ball like he should have the first time they played them this time, they should fire his ass,” Williams said about what the Steelers offensive game plan should be Sunday against the Jaguars. “They should fire him.”

    In the Steelers 30-9 Week 5 loss to the Jaguars in Pittsburgh, running back Le’Veon Bell only rushed 15 times for 47 yards with 9 of those carries coming in the first half. Bell did, however, catch 10 passes for 46 yards in that game with 6 of those coming in the first half.  In Haley’s defense, Bell did touch the football 20 times in total prior to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throwing his first pick-6 of the game.

    Those facts aside, Williams continued on with his rant about Bell needing to have been used more on the ground against the Jaguars.

    “Ben threw the ball 55 times against a defense that is dead last against the run. Why? Because Le’Veon held out during camp? Like now you don’t have that issue any more,” Williams said.

    Williams refused to offer up his thoughts on the other AFC Divisional playoff game between New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans that will take place on Saturday as he doesn’t believe the visiting team has any chance whatsoever at upsetting the defending Super Bowl champions. The former Steelers running back, however, is also very confident that Pittsburgh will take care of the Jaguars on Sunday.

    “So, yeah, Jaguars, your gravy train has come to an end,” Williams proclaimed. “You can go back to Florida, you can go ahead and clean out those indoor pools that ya’ll got in yall’s stadium and get them ready for next year.”

    • heath miller

      odd interview .. D Wil seems bitter in a way .. but still seems to hole the steelers win… seems like a issue with haley but not the rest of the team? Never knew him to be that bitter about anything .. overall a good man .. HEEEATH

    • John Pennington

      Need a OC who is more creative and up with the times.A person who can design plays to the strength of the players he has.Also you can put Lake in the same boat.Time changes the game and you have to change with it.That means finding players who can play in the scheme you want to run and who are smart to understand what you are asking them to do.Thats what missing.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      *crack knuckles*

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Try emailing Todd. He probably hasn’t thought of that

    • Matt Manzo

      I think he’s trying to get a tv job. Creating a role for himself. Not that that’s bad. It might shake up some of the lame talk shows the NFL has now.

    • Christopher Marks

      He was definitely bitter about his Panthers exit.

    • dany

      Funny to see a player behave like half of the fanbase

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, I mean the Steelers only have the 7th most points, 6th most yards, 3rd best yards per play, 7th best 3rd down%, and 4th best time of possession in the NFL since Haley became OC. What a terrible job.

    • Ike Evans

      I see no lies

    • JNick

      He must read the Depot comment section.

    • heath miller

      oh yeah .. he wass for sure but he was what? 3 years younger there and knew he had a lot more to give .. seems more hes pissed at just haley personally

    • heath miller

      yeah .. he just needs to be more of himself.. hes a nice guy .. not as he showed in that interview? but i guess nice guys dont get the TV ratings.. look at the 2 biggest jerks in tv .. stephen a smith and max kellerman .. i slap the S out of both of those two a holes …but somehow they stay on tv .. people love to hate them i guess..

    • Josh Gustad

      Sometimes I wish Deangelo would shut his mouth…

    • StillersInThe6

      100% true. Pull that same cute offensive strategy as the first go and waste the NFL’s best RB again and his ass should get canned.

    • Spoken like a true yinzer who never ever played football at any level at all…

    • pittfan

      He should do the fumblerooski.

    • pittfan

      todd never returns my emails