Defensive Shortfalls A Chicken-And-Egg Dilemma That Needs To Be Resolved

    The Pittsburgh Steelers had a very successful regular season in 2017, posting a 13-3 record, tied for the best of any team in the league. It was one of the best finishes in the team’s history, and the second-best since Ben Roethlisberger has been here, behind only the quarterback’s rookie season, during which they went 15-1.

    But it was also pretty close to as bad as it gets when it comes to what ultimately matters, which is the postseason. While they were good enough in the regular season to earn themselves a week off, sitting out the Wildcard Round, they lost 45-42—scoring a touchdown with one second left—to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Pittsburgh in the Divisional Round.

    It seemed such an incongruous conclusion to the season that we had been watching to that point, yet once the clock hit zero, it was time for the reality to set in. That’s all she wrote. It’s now time to start signing players to Reserve/Future contracts as four other teams march on toward the Super Bowl.

    Lots of blame has been assigned—that is universally true, including after blowout victories, to be frank—but the most substantial criticism in the aftermath of the game has been for defensive coordinator Keith Butler, who has been with the organization for about a decade and a half and has been in his current post for three seasons.

    Unfortunately, quite a bit of the criticisms of his unit are justified. My problem is attempting to determine how much of it is on him and how much of it is simply problems that exist elsewhere, or outside of his control.

    Now, it’s a bit hard to say this after giving up 45 points—seven of which came from the Jaguars’ defense, another seven of which came with an interception that set up the Jaguars’ offense in the red zone—but the Steelers’ defense was statistically pretty good for the season, particularly the pass defense.

    The sacks were up, as was the overall pressure. Yet it wasn’t there on Sunday. The turnovers were there, though not in bunches, and yet, again, it was absent on Sunday. The third-down defense had been solid, yet was poor on Sunday. The red zone defense completely faltered, but that has been a problem all year.

    The two mainstay issues have been communication problems and poor tackling. The Steelers’ defense during their championship years in the mid- to late-2000 period were built around these very two things. Really, it is what all great defenses are founded upon.

    Know what you’re doing, know what your teammates are doing, trust that they are going to do it, and then make the play by getting the guy with the ball on the ground. This is the essence of playing defense, but there have been far too many issues in this department.

    It has been a pretty consistent problem throughout Butler’s tenure, but it also predates him, extending into the final years of Dick LeBeau’s defenses. So it’s not just the coach, but also simply the performance of the players. But the bottom line is that something has got to give. And Alex Kozora will be giving his two cents in a short while.

    • The Tony

      Just look at our last two playoff games. The defense was blown out. 13-3 doesn’t matter when you get crushed in the playoffs. Time for some changes. Butler needs to go. Zero identity on defense. The defense is too athletic to be this inefficient. Maybe Bradshaw was right about Tomlin being more of a cheerleader. This is probably an overreaction since the wounds of how awful this weekend was for Pittsburgh sports.

    • Brenton deed

      As I implied in another post: I think they lack a couple of awesome playmakers ( like Deebo and Troy at their peak).
      The defense is “competent” with many “good” players but lacks someone who can take over a game against top opposition and scares people. This kind of player makes opponents overcompensate and then the “good” players look “great” too.

    • PittShawnC

      Matt, I think the chicken or the egg dilemma is interesting and something I’ve thought of as it relates to this defensive scheme going back to Lebeau’s return in 2004.

      Is LeBeau and this 3-4 zone blitz/whatever Butler calls it now scheme great…or was it made when LeBeau inherited most of the talent that would make those 2 SB runs. Specifically, Casey Hampton and Troy Polamalu. I mean, what has LeBeau’s scheme accomplished anywhere and any time he didn’t come in with a roster loaded with studs/HoF’ers (it was the same when he was DC in 1995, 96). Did the scheme MAKE Troy Polamalu a HoF’er/DPOY or did Troy MAKE the scheme?

      As it relates specifically to 2017, facing Kizer 2x, Keenum (1st start), Trubisky, Brissett, Hundley and Yates (among others) def gave a false sense of security. Oh well.

    • Steeldog22

      Missing Shazier certainly hurt this defense a ton. That said, I think that Butler and Haley have a good understanding of defensive and offensive concepts. It’s the application of this concepts to particular opponents (and adjustments) which is lacking and why they need to go. In other words, they know how to draw it up, but don’t know how to use it right in game prep. and during the game.

    • GuitarGryffindor44

      I believe that first and foremost, three positions need addressed early in free agency and the draft.

      Inside linebacker.
      Safety.
      Outside linebacker.

      While shazier was missing tons of tackles, it cannot be denied that he was a playmaker as well. Fort and Spence are okay, but not playmakers.

      Mike Mitchell, in his four years here, has not yielded the results we have looked for. He should be challenged by free agency and draft picks the most.
      He has a 5 million salary due, and an 8 million cap hit. Would clear much space.

      Bud Dupree is now in the last year of his contract, and while it wouldn’t cost anything extra to pick up his option, I believe that it is the steelers interests to push keion Adams and Anthony chickillo harder to step up.

    • Chad Weiss

      Yeah this is what happens when your “playmaker” gets paralyzed

    • Steeler4life

      Don’t know if butler will be let go but Haley for sure isn’t coming back. If you see Haley still in a Steelers hat or shirt next season, I will be freaking surprised

    • MP34

      I think Butler has gotten a pass for the last few seasons. Granted, he’s gotten more out of the defensive line in his system, but the defense has been torn apart in big games, and the communications issues are ridiculous at this point.

      Hard to see this changing next year, with rookies possibly starting at ILB (Shazier) and S (Mitchell). Maybe you find competent mid-level free agents to fill either or both spots, but I don’t see it getting better soon.

    • Kevin artis

      It wasn’t just in the playoffs. It was communication breakdowns all year and the fundamental concept of tackling.
      We need to consider these players football IQ. Either someone is not teaching it correctly or the players are not intelligent enough to grasp the concept of being where they suppose to be.
      Lake and Porter needs to be gone. We need to stop relying on former players and get some fresh ideas in the building. I know they know the defense but this could be hurting rather than helping our players.
      More than likely we have wasted two first round draft picks on OLBs. Jarvis Jones and Bud Dupree.
      We finally found some CBs but how many we didn’t develop? I mean to the point they don’t even make it out of training camp before they are cut. It might not be all on the position coaches but these two sections of our coaching staff needs to be upgraded.

    • ImMikeD

      I agree, except I think the “window” has to be taken into account. I think free agency is the place to find inside LB and safety help, as both positions will yield no improvement on defense (probably regression) if addressed through the draft. I’ve been a Mitchell supporter until this year as he has absolutely had trash for help in the back field until this year. I know Davis and Burns aren’t stud world beaters, but they are improvements (and showed improvement this year) over the first couple of years that Mitchell was here, and the addition of Haden vastly improved the back field. Hilton also improved the defense. But still Mitchell regressed and disappeared. I think its time to let him move on. Keeping Dupree for one more year and drafting another OLB high this year, will afford the rookie to sit and learn until ready, and keeping Dupree in the mix will at least not cause any regression in this defense.

    • Jim Foles

      You may need some more cap space if you let 23 go. We lost our #1 ILB. We need a #1 ILB and S. Then draft some new OLB, S, CB, G/C May have to let a Foster go for $$ and save with Finney.

    • Jim Foles

      Porter and Lake with Butler.

    • ImMikeD

      Good point on Foster. Letting Mitchell and Foster walk would help cap space for free agents at ILB and Safety

    • ImMikeD

      Man, that Foster thing just kindda hurt a little after I posted it

    • Kevin artis

      You bring up an interesting point. I think with the decline in finding those true passing rushing OLB it kills the scheme. If you remember we were one of few running the 3-4 in the early years with LeBeau. But now most teams had pick it up and start grabbing them.
      In a 3-4, you need a stud NT and two very good OLBs for it to work.

    • Brenton deed

      Sadly you’re right.

    • Nolrog

      While the sacks and pressurewere both up, as you note, this defense gave up many big plays over the course of the season. Plus, the inability of getting off the field on 3rd and long, which seemed to be more of a problem in previous years, certainly reared its ugly head again this weekend.

    • Nolrog

      He issue is only partly that, but also the fact that we lack other playmakers.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Listen, I was all for letting LeBeau go wen we did. He refused to simplify the playbook and his tactics were never going to beat the Pats. But to compare his final years as a DC with Butler this year is completely disingenuous. The steelers may not have the most talented defense in the league, but there have been significant improvements to the personnel since LeBeau left.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I think that Ryan Shazier is a very good player and a great young man, but can we all stop pretending that he is Jack Ham?! Besides that, the holes that Fournette was running through were big enough to be the drive-thru lane at McDonald’s. 1985 Mike Singletary couldn’t have filled those gaps. The three words that best describe our defense are as follows and I quote, “unprepared; undisciplined; underwhelming.” No single player could have fixed it.