    Disparity Between Perception Of Talent And Lack Of Results Continues To Persist

    By Matthew Marczi January 23, 2018 at 11:00 am

    There are only two football games left to be played, and only one of the two actually means anything. Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be playing the one that doesn’t matter, and therein lies the fundamental critique that many fans have about the team’s current coaching staff.

    When I say that the Steelers will be playing in a game that doesn’t matter, I’m not far from speaking that literally. The Steelers staff has been chosen to coach the AFC side in the Pro Bowl. And after all has been said and done, and alternates chosen to replace those who have advanced to the game that matters or who backed out due to ‘injuries’, Pittsburgh will officially be represented with 10 players.

    Not all of whom will be there, of course, though it sounds as though the anticipation is that the majority will be in attendance. It helps that the coaching staff will be there, but I think it goes without saying that Ryan Shazier will not.

    The offense in particular will be heavily represented. Following yesterday’s news that fullback Roosevelt Nix will be replacing New England Patriots fullback James Develin, they now have seven representatives. The other members of the offense in the Pro Bowl are offensive linemen David DeCastro, Maurkice Pouncey, and Alejandro Villanueva, running back Le’Veon Bell, wide receiver Antonio Brown, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

    The defense is also represented by two selections, those being the aforementioned Shazier, and the very much deserving Cameron Heyward, who is only going as an alternate after another player backed out, in spite of the fact that he was voted a first-team All-Pro.

    Even the special teams got a nod, with kicker Chris Boswell being named to the Pro Bowl. Outside of returners, he is the first specialist in decades for the Steelers to be named to the Pro Bowl. And he was chosen outright, not as an alternate.

    So how could a team who has 10 Pro Bowlers on it fall so short of its goals once it reached the postseason? That is the question that I’m seeing a lot of people asking. How can you have that much player talent that you can have two fifths of your starters—including special teams—recognized for said talent, more than any other team, and yet fail to win a playoff game?

    This is where the criticism of the coaching staff comes into play, and where fans pick and choose players’ words to fit the narrative they’re looking to build. It’s clearly just a matter of the coaching staff not being good enough to get the most out of their very talented players.

    That’s certainly not all true. After all, they did win 13 games. But there is also certainly some truth to it. No coaching staff is perfect. Not even New England’s. But it’s hard to deny that the results have to change, one way or another.

    Matthew Marczi
    Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • DAWAARE

      Lack of coaching. fire tomlin

    • PainisOrange

      The only staff member I would take a hard look at right now is Carnell Lake, as his secondary is still playing on instinct rather than scheme. This is fine for Joe Haden, but the rest of the secondary doesn’t have fine-tuned instincts, and thus gives up massive chunk plays. As for Tomlin, Butler, and to an extent Haley (who had to go because his QB was clearly over his personality), this is a team that won a ton of games late, a ton of games outright, and at different periods in the season was firing on all cylinders (sadly never all at once, except maybe the Texans game against that beaten down team). We literally are calling for blood over debatable bad calls in 2-3 games. Sadly, we have the personnel without Shazier for a 4-3 team (which you cannot just up and change to halfway through the season). But frankly I wouldn’t mind seeing that shift

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      The amount of Pro Bowlers on your team doesn’t guarantee playoff success. I know it’s cliche, but it’s a team sport. As good as Heyward was during the year even he disappeared in the Jags game.

    • Steeler Nation!

      AV was picked strictly as a fan favorite…political pick. Besides him there are a lot of worthy offensive players. And Heyward is definitely deserving on the defensive side. But with our only other Pro-Bowl player on the defensive side on the shelf, there wasn’t alot of talent left out there. Tuitt and Hargave were far from special this year. Our ILBs were strictly JV players. Our safeties are not playmakers eithers. Davis is hit and miss, makes some plays, makes some terrible plays. Mitchell is as big a non-factor when the ball is in the air as any safety I can ever remember wearing the black and gold. Our corner play was an upgrade over some recent years, but the clock is ticking on Burns already. He has not performed like a 1st round guy. At all.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Welcome to the Loser’s Bowl Pittsburgh Steelers.

      The sum of individual talent does not necessarily equal team success. The Steelers proved that this season. Yes, they were missing Ryan Shazier but the Steelers offense on its first three drives was a big contributor to the 21-0 deficit that opened up the Division game.

      Maybe if players respected their organization enough to come to practices and walk throughs throughout the season may have made a difference. This edition of the Steelers overpromised and underdelivered and perhaps the whole team should be named to the AFC Pro Bowl squad to see if they could win this meaningless game.

    • Brenton deed

      Many “good” players on the roster. Some “great” players on the offense. A “great” player is one who shines and dominates against “good” opponents. There are not enough (even none?) “great” players on defense.

    • nutty32

      Clearly one of the top 3 most talented teams in the league, if not the most talented. You want 22 all-pros before you will think they have talent? Colbert did his job in spades.

    • Intense Camel

      The most unprepared team in the NFL and it’s not even close.

    • nutty32

      So you’re saying the team was able to pull out games when they got their act together by the time the 4th Q came around?

    • falconsaftey43

      Well I think if you look at it straight up, we’ve got a ton of offensive talent that played very well in the playoffs. We don’t have a ton of defensive talent, and that side of the ball wasn’t good enough to keep the game within reach for the talented offense. Pretty simple to me. Defense must get better in terms of talent.

    • nutty32

      Biggest choke job in franchise history. Only the ’94 team even comes close.

    • will

      Butler certainly comes across as a “doofus”.

    • NinjaMountie

      I don’t know, my friend. I feel that’s a ludicrous statement. Remember there is a team that won one game. I might give them that nod. I’d probably give the nod to dozen plus other NFL teams that finished under 500.
      I understand the disappointment and there definitely needs to be responsibility assigned to the coaching staff, but that statement is wayyyy overboard.

    • AndyR34

      Matthew – “Disparity Between Perception Of Talent And Lack Of Results Continues To Persist”. This is a great topic that I wish you had elaborated on a little more. Are we fans over-optimistic in our assesment of Steeler talent? I’m really not in the fire all the coaches camp, but…the first job of a coach is to put his player(s) in a position to succeed. I’m unconvinced that our coaches did that sufficiently this year. The offense started out slow…somewhat typical of a Tomlin team, but the defense regressed, IMO…even before Ryan got hurt. It was just covered up by a relatively high-performing offense. And the Playoff game against the Jags was just such a mystery. Certainly, the offense hurt the defense in several ways, but it was also impossible to figure out what the defense was trying to do. I mean really…no sacks, no TFL’s, no Int’s, no fumbles, lots of splash plays by the Jags O, your best defensive player and captain virtually invisible??? And all of this negativity due to poor communication and poor execution on the part of the players? IMO, the defensive coaches let the whole team down that game…not putting all the blame on them for there is plenty to go around; but as of yet, I see no accountability on their part. I won’t hold my breath.

    • Intense Camel

      Now compare the talent my friend.

    • NinjaMountie

      The whole PB roster is a popularity pick. Fan voting.

    • will

      Agree. Hayward seems to be all talk and little action. Paper playoff team. Extremely disappointing!!!

    • AndyR34

      What games did the defense pull us out of a loss during the 4th quarter by their stellar play?

    • NinjaMountie

      Yeah, I’m not saying they didn’t under-perform. Though, that might even be stretching it. They lost to a playoff team. Disappointing? YUP. Still, it happens.
      They only lost 3 games in the regular season. Oddly enough, 2 of those games were to the teams who represented the AFC in the AFCCG.
      A little perspective is all.
      Improvement is necessary, for sure.

    • Intense Camel

      A bunch of games. Even games when they were bad they came through when the team needed it more times than not. Their luck just ran out. Similar to what happened at the end of last year.

    • NinjaMountie

      Do players still get PB bonuses if they are alternates? Also, do players that back out due to injury or whatever still get the bonus?
      Actually, do players still get PB bonuses in their contract?

    • AndyR34

      I can’t really agree with the Hayward comment…he led the team in sacks for goodness sake. But, I believe he was rendered useless in the playoff game due to strategy or scheme. Paper playoff team (?)…this year for certain, but is it coaching or talent?

    • NinjaMountie

      It’s the season for extreme reactions and statements. I fail how you’re a “Paper Playoff Team” when you actually made the playoffs.

    • david mecucci

      Tomlin has to go you guys want to go through this again ?

    • Intense Camel

      That just speaks to how unprepared they are. This team could have easily went 16-0 this year if they were adequately coached.

    • NinjaMountie

      A 13-3 year, no. 2 seed and a legit shot at the SB. SURE! I’ll take some of that every year, please!

    • AndyR34

      I disagree that the defense pulled out games…I believe it was mostly Ben and the O, but if our “luck just ran out”, then we were not very good…just lucky.

    • NinjaMountie

      So, 3 losses, 2 to AFCCG teams, takes them from unbeatable to the MOST unprepared team in the NFL?
      Like I said, perspective.
      Also, their defense isn’t anywhere good enough to have been 16-0. They were good enough to do about what they did.
      Still disappointed in the Jags game, though.

    • Mark P

      Heyward, Haden, Tuitt (when healthy) plus players for their positions.
      Watt, Williams, Burns, Hargeaves, Davis average (hopefully most get better),
      Mitchell, Spence/Fort, Dupree minus for their positions.
      Without Shazier this is an average Defense with nice depth at a couple of spots.
      True, the JAX game was a disaster, but the coaches are taking more heat for what they got from this defense than they deserve.

    • Intense Camel

      This team pre-shazier injury and post-shazier injury is such a dichotomy it’s easy to forget how well they were playing.

    • AndyR34

      Good point, but I believe the focus of the designation is really on playoff performance…not just did we make the playoffs. The goal after all is the SB…and when push has come to shove the past three years, we have been paper tigers.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’d demote Tuitt to average. I’d stick Watt and Vince into a category between average and plus.
      Other than that, I agree totally.

    • NinjaMountie

      I guess. However, with that line of thinking, EVERY team in the NFL is a “paper tiger.”
      I don’t buy that sentiment. The same as I don’t buy into missing a tackle makes you terrible. Sometimes NFL players from other teams make NFL quality moves and beats our guy. Sometimes other NFL teams just beat us. It happens.
      To NERD out again:
      There Can Be Only One!

    • AndyR34

      That’s also a very good point, but I believe they were declining even before Ryan got hurt. Giving up a lot of big plays, etc., especially on third downs after putting the opposing offense in he hole. But you are quite correct that they looked incompetent after Ryan was injured.

    • NinjaMountie

      I thought the defense was pretty average even with Shazier. Difference is that he made splash plays once in a while.

    • AndyR34

      😜.

    • NinjaMountie

      That was typed in my best Sean Connery voice, btw. 🙂

    • No more than you do…

    • AndyR34

      Ninja – on another thread I called Matthew the eternal off-season optimist. You are a voice of rationality…a little over-optimistic to my thinking, but I am definitely a glass half empty guy. I disagree often, but appreciate your views.

    • Mark P

      Steelers ran into a talented team that was a bad matchup for them, and coached very well.

    • Intense Camel

      Yes, with this amount of talent they shouldn’t lose to anybody, yet year after year they underperform. They should be the best team in the NFL and it shouldn’t be a question. The bad defense is a symptom of the lack of coaching and overall unpreparedness. They’re an above average group but have “worst defense in the league” tendencies.

    • nutty32

      Talking about the team in general, but come to think of it th D has a habit of playing better in the 2nd half and Butler saying they didn’t change a thing, just started executing.

    • NinjaMountie

      Thanks, bro. Believe me, I have my doubts. I’m on record as saying I’d like to have seen a coaching change or two on defense.
      I just try to temper my fears with a little “bright side” logic.

    • Rob

      The offense is stacked with talent, regardless of Pro Bowl selections.

      On defense, who outside of Heyward, Tuitt, and Haden can be identified as playmakers from the Jags loss? Mike Hilton, maybe? And even Cam and Tuitt were mostly non-factors relative to how they usually perform. Sure, the coaching staff has work to do on defense (whether Tomlin or Butler, I really don’t care), but it’s not like they were working with a winning hand on that side.

    • CP72

      Ding ding ding…..THIS IS SOOO TRUE.

    • NinjaMountie

      Well, there has only been two undefeated seasons in the NFL. One wasn’t truly undefeated. So, I’ll always expect a loss or two on the season.
      Yes, the D is shockingly stupid at times.
      I also would have liked to have had a coaching change on D.
      I still have hope for what we have, though.

    • CP72

      The two Bengal games they played well in the 2nd half of both of those.

      Only gave up single digits to the Vikings and Ravens.

    • CP72

      If they hand Bell 15 million what message are you sending to the rest of the roster?

    • Ray Istenes

      1st Cleveland game
      Minnesota
      Detroit
      Chiefs
      1st Bungles
      Indy

    • heath miller

      i have said it for 2 years .. we think guys are beter then they are because we see them. hear the names like household names every day .. sure everyone know ben, ab, bell. maybe even Ju Ju and bryant with his drama but the average non steelers fan couldnt name you 5 other steeelrs … so to us they seem better then they are .. because they are OUR GUYS and we love them .. but are most of them beside the big 8 any better then an average talent on any other team ? to us they are better than they really are .. to the rest of the NFL they are just another no name player? HEEEEATH

    • njsrdaddy0

      Me too!!! …. .but someone please tell me, how does one sign up as a fan, year in and out, putting so much effort, time , heart into following the Steelers, only to end up like this each year. I am gun shy, now……and I have been following, been in 100% since the 60’s……now 74 I should be happy with accomplishments to date, but can’t help feel that these Steelers have under achieved and mostly squandered a franchise, Hall of Fame QB, BB !! To make matters worse, for the second time, the two of my most disliked (hated too strong, but close) teams face off in the SB!!! A long cold winter ………..I need some help, here!!!!

    • CP72

      I was at the Indy game….you should that one off your list.

    • heath miller

      both

    • PainisOrange

      Super accurate, I would upvote again if I could.

    • heath miller

      love glass empty guys. they seem much more realistic then half full rose colored glasses guys…. let me be pesimistic and be happy if we overachieve than to expect too much and be disappointed .. HEATH ..

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      If they tag Bell; the team understands the business side. The issue I have is whether he is disciplined for missing the walk through. Also, Joey Porter letting Harrison sleeping in group meetings was wrong.

    • heath miller

      yep names like lake and porter to start with

    • heath miller

      LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO omg HPK .. thats killer

    • heath miller

      understatement of the year .. 1000% agree.. score 42 fire the OC .. give up 45 keep the entire D staff.. that must make sens in some alternate universe .. thankfully one in which i do not live… .. HEEEATH

    • CP72

      This might be the most unlikable group of Steelers in recent memory.

      There are some great individual players, but they have to many guys worried about themselves.

    • AndyR34

      Well, despite being glass half empty, apparently I still expected too much and I am sorely disappointed. 😕

    • Intense Camel

      I really meant that in regards to the schedule they had. I still have hope, but little to no faith in THIS team, with THIS coaching staff. They are slowly wandering into “Cincinnati Bungles” territory as far as the rest of the league is concerned.

    • AndyR34

      TBH, the defense didn’t give up 45, as Ben’s turnovers led directly to 14 of those points, without which we win. That said, defense came out very flat (I’m trying to be kind): first Jags drive 66 yds. TD; 2nd drive held to only 16 yds and punt; third drive 18 yds. in one play after Jack’s pick; 4th drive, 75 yds to TD. Boom 21-0 and this defense is toast.

    • Justin Byerly

      Maybe the average fan doesn’t, but when you have pundits and critics in the national media agreeing that they are the most talented team, but fault to NE because of coaching. You’re telling me our roster is worse than the two teams in the SB right now because we watch them all the time? People say, on paper, we are the best team. But it doesn’t carry over because the game still needs to be played. If we are the best on paper to a lot of the national media, what’s holding this team back?

    • AndyR34

      I can see why you might say that, but I don’t think so. They aren’t letting good OL’s and WR’s go because we are too cheap to pay them. They are trying to build a better defense…invested a lot of high draft choices…but they do seem to be slip-sliding around some. Poor drafting…drafting for need rather than BPA…poor coaching…all of the above? I don’t have the answer…none of us really do. Al we have is speculation based upon our observations and biases.

    • heath miller

      yup

    • heath miller

      try filling it 1/4 next season and see how you feel mid Feb 2019 lol

    • heath miller

      well thanks for the one … lol TY (taking bow) HEEEATH

    • AndyR34

      That may work.

    • Intense Camel

      I meant in terms of the rest of the league knows we’re going to be good every year, but at the same time they have no fear of the Steelers actually winning anything.

    • Justin Byerly

      But the Jags coaching staff had ONE game of playoff experience combined together and that was the week before. So you’re saying we were outcoached. I’m not saying the Jags are nobodies at all, they are talented indeed. But, how can we have a coaching staff that has playoff experience get embarrassed at home after a week off? What good is the regular season if it doesn’t correlate in the playoffs? So if we go 16-0 and lose in the first round people are ok with that? Everyon talks about regular season, but it’s completely meaningless. We could go 9-7 and win the SB for all I care. That’s what kind of aspirations some fans have with this team. Fun fact: Tomlin’s regular season record is stellar, sure, his playoff record? 8-7. Pretty average at best, especially since he has had a HOF QB his entire tenure of his coaching years

    • Steeler Nation!

      Maybe before Shazier’s injury. Those 2 ILBs we had on the field for the rest of the season couldn’t play dead in a western. And I still don’t see how Hargrave is so popular. We were very weak in the middle of our defense. You’re not a Super Bowl contender with that. We had to try to win shootouts with the Ravens and Jags, neither of which is known for lighting up the scoreboard.
      Yes I agree Colbert has done a very good job. Shazier’s injury, combined with very average 1st round picks Dupree and Burns, still have us facing an uphill battle on D.

    • nutty32

      Every team lost bodies.

    • SteelerMike

      Tomlin fields a product that is largely based around the great talents of Ben, Bell, and Brown. It’s quick and easy to say the Steelers have “the most talent in the league” when you have those three HOF players. But, it overstates the talent of the rest of the team which I think is fairly average. Combine the Steelers’ mix of players with average coaching and you get the results we see. Lots of regular season wins, but little postseason success.