    Don’t Bet On Steelers S Mike Mitchell Being A March Salary Cap Casualty

    By Dave Bryan January 22, 2018 at 03:10 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell certainly wouldn’t win a popularity contest with fans of the team right now. In fact, since Mitchell was signed to a five-year, $25 million contract on March 11, 2014, it feels like he’s been the annual whipping boy of the fan base since 2015. With the 2018 NFL Draft now right around the corner and the Steelers seemingly crunched for offseason salary cap space, more than just a few fans are clamoring for Mitchell to be a March salary cap causality and for the team to select a free safety type early in the annual college selection process. With that said, there are reasons to think that Mitchell might stick around a little while longer.

    For starters, while Mitchell certainly didn’t deserve to go to the Pro Bowl this year, the Steelers currently don’t have anyone behind him on the depth chart that could step right in and replace him. Fellow Steelers safety Robert Golden is merely a backup and special teams player while the other non-starting safety, J.J. Wilcox, is more of a strong safety type and one that might be jettisoned in March in lieu of Mitchell. In case you’re curious, Mitchell is due a base salary of $5 million in 2018 while Wilcox is due a base salary of $3.125 million. In short, Wilcox will likely be well out the door long before Mitchell is.

    While the Steelers will likely address the safety position at some point during the 2018 NFL Draft, there’s currently no guarantees as to when they’ll be able to. They can’t bet on a certain one, two or three players they might ultimately like being available in any particular round. Additionally, when is the last time you saw Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert go into any one draft with a very hard need at any one position? Sure, we knew the Steelers would likely draft an outside linebacker, wide receiver and cornerback last year, but ahead of that happening, the team still re-signed outside linebacker James Harrison and outside free agents, cornerback Coty Sensabaugh and wide receiver Justin Hunter, long before the draft took place. Colbert also restricted tendered cornerback Ross Cockrell last offseason and ahead of the draft.

    Keeping Mitchell on the roster past the start of the new league year doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll ultimately be on the final 2018 53-man roster, however. If the Steelers draft a potential future starter in the early rounds, that player could ultimately make Mitchell expendable come the end of the preseason. Additionally, there’s still the remote possibility that one of the team’s younger cornerbacks, Cameron Sutton or Brian Allen, might be asked to work during the offseason as a free safety. Allen, by the way, did play some free safety at Utah prior to him moving to cornerback. Once again, there’s been no indication that either of those two cornerbacks will get offseason work at free safety, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see that happen just the same. Even if that does happen, the Steelers can’t go cutting Mitchell with the idea that a potential position switch might pay off.

    Could the Steelers ask Mitchell to take a pay cut between now and the start of the new league year? Sure they could and he would have the right to turn that down, which he likely wound. After all, while $5 million per season might seem like a lot to Steelers fans, there are roughly 20 other safeties in the NFL who currently average more a season than Mitchell does. In short, don’t expect Mitchell to take an offseason pay cut.

    So, what about signing a free agent safety in March and then dumping Mitchell? Sure, you probably can’t entirely rule out that possibility but with that said, have you seen the list of safeties set to become unrestricted free agents this offseason? It’s not a pretty list and thus any of them worth going after will surely get snatched up quickly for decent money.

    In summation, if you’re a Steelers fan hoping that you’ve see Mitchell play his last snap for Pittsburgh, you’ll likely need to hope that the team can ultimately address the free safety position early in this year’s draft and then hope that player can ultimately win the starting job over the course of the offseason. If both of those things happen, or if the unlikely proposition that one of the two young cornerbacks can transition to free safety happens, them perhaps Mitchell could ultimately be jettisoned right before the start of the 2018 regular season.

    • rystorm06

      Mitchell aint the worst but is he worth what he’s paid? I can’t remember the last time the guy made a play

    • Mr. Goodkat

      Such a frustrating player. He has the measurables to play FS, but does so with the mindset of a SS. Seems like every other game he misses out on an INT simply due to not even looking for the ball.

    • Chris92021

      As long as he’s not on the Steelers’ roster in September 2018, I am good.

    • kdubs412

      The way his season ended so perfectly captures mike mitchell:

      1. Go to the jags locker room and scream they’re gonna know his name
      2. Make zero plays in the game
      3. Get viciously mocked by Jags players after the game
      4. Refuse to speak to the media after the loss

      The guy has been such an annoying presence and even if there was a point at which his production was better than fans gave him credit for, this season he was totally invisible when he wasn’t taking horrible angles on explosive plays, whiffing on sacks or getting over late to contest deep passes. Please, please just make this era end.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I don’t understand why you keep saying there is nobody behind him Dave. Golden is the backup meaning there is someone behind him who they have trusted in that role before. And sure, Golden hasn’t been stellar in his time but has Mitchell? So what exactly is the rub there. You certainly don’t upgrade going to Golden but it isn’t really a downgrade either and you get a better personality back there as well and get rid of someone who probably shouldn’t be in a leadership role on the team.

      All that said, I am not banking on Mitchell being gone until he actually is. Every season I hope for it and every season he returns and is his old mediocre self.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      I think Gay would definitely get some INTs if he played FS. But is he capable of the other responsibilities? I wish Sutton or Allen could play there. All these seem like long shots right now. Hilton was a long shot.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      As bad as Mitchell is, he’s lightyears ahead of Golden

    • Sonny Saks

      Would the rams safety Joyner be a good fit?

    • steelburg

      We saw Ike Taylor take a pay cut a few years back even though he complained about doing so. I’m hoping that he does take the pay cut. There is 1 safety out there that I hope they have some interest in and that’s Eric Reed he might be able to be had for a bargain due to him being heavily involved in the Kap protest stuff and we all see how the league is doing him.

    • Paul Rainey

      Overpaid and under producing safety since he has been here. Another of Tomlin and Butler’s horrible decisions. They have done nothing to try and fix this problem which means to me they do not know they have a problem. That can only mean they do not watch much film and their problem solving skills suck. IMHO he is the worst starting safety in the NFL.

    • disqus_WrRvUyG2DA

      Totally agree. I was surprised they didnt address this position in the draft this past year. Instead they drafted another wr(JuJu). Certainly glad they drafted him though. Also why did they draft a long snapper and a backup rb

    • EdJHJr

      I’m not sure if they should keep everyone or none. Worse is I’m more sure they don’t know what to do.

      For proof of this, just watch most of the games last season. Look at what they did during pre season. It was a mad scramble to fix it but they weren’t sure who, what, where why

    • Jeff Dudash

      Dave, I thought your comment was curious “when is the last time you saw Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert go into any one draft with a very hard need at any one position?”

      It seems to me the answer there is “quite often and recently”.

      Some of this is based on perspective, but OLB in 2017, CB in 2016, RB in 2012 … I could go on. I wouldn’t expect them to draft a FS without a plan 1b for starter (i.e. moving William Gay to FS), but I don’t think it’s right to suggest that Colbert hasn’t gone into a draft with the idea of the pick playing an influential number of snaps.

    • EdJHJr

      Can we sent our coaches,, to the eagles camp for a month , maybe they can learn something.

    • David Purcell

      Wow, a lot of Steeler fans seeing something I’m not seeing at FS with Mitchell. Guess I need to watch more tape…. Right now, my opinion is that this dude won’t even be in the NFL after 2018, and he shouldn’t be on the field next year except for perhaps special teams and a backup. Or perhaps a transition to a NE 3 safety type formation. Either way, unless you can’t find any other option money wise, part ways, just not a good secondary player anymore. Hope I’m proven wrong.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’ll throw some more water on the faces of a blistering Steeler Nation…. My early, albeit, unprofessional scouting take of the Safeties in this year’s draft, are currently underwhelming to me. There are a few potential gems, as there usually is, but will they land in Pittsburgh? Don’t get me wrong, there is talent at the top, if you consider Fitzpatrick to be a Safety. But once again I see a lot of 2-4 round guys who we’d have to jump up and grab, in order to make sure we get a good one. Will Colbert consider Safety a need? If not, we could be shut out again if the draft doesn’t fall our way. I don’t know what it is, but Safeties always seem to be a tough position to have a guy just fall into your lap. I could see us targeting Linebackers and Wide Receives, per the recent usual, and then go to grab a Safety and have to desperately settle.

    • David Purcell

      In fact, even when he had speed and agility, he never was a FS. Bizarre to me that anyone would want to keep this dude at FS.

    • SteelerMike

      If Rooney wants to send a real message to Tomlin, the team and even fans of his team, he’ll personally make sure Mitchell is off this team – sooner than later. Mitchell personified what was wrong with this team. A whole lot of talk and no play to back it up. I understand Tomlin is being brought back. At least let him and everyone else know what is not acceptable moving forward. This defense needs fixing and team’s attitude needs an adjustment. Mitchell is the perfect player to cast off to begin making amends in both areas. This defense needs some form of makeover, not complete continuity.

    • Steve Johnson

      Keeping sub-par players like Mitchell and Gay is just stupid. As much as I hate to see these guys keep a Dud like Mitchell, I’m even more concerned about the Leadership of Mike Tomlin.

    • roamingR

      Tomlin runs this D. It’s his baby. As a result, there was not even a hint that ANY of the defensive coaches would be let go after the Jacksonville debacle (and that’s what it was). He can’t and won’t fire himself. So you can expect few changes on the player side of things as well. Mitchell is an awful safety. Bad angles, high hits for penatlies, slow to diagnose and react, poor tackler. His top end speed is gone, especially noticeable this year. What’s to like? We have so many problems with the D though..he’s just one of them. They look not to have the personnel to play a 3-4 (no nose) and they are reluctant to transition to a 4-3 for base. Mismatched personnel, a DC who is trying but still trots out a Dick Lebeau clone D under pressure, Assistant coaches like Porter who seem to be on the team because of past on the field glories rather than production that can be shown like Mr. Munchak. I suppose it’s all fixable, but when you can’t even seem to agree that M.Mitchell obviously sucks, it’s hard to see how that change comes about. Maybe they pick up an Eric Reid or do other FA moves they don’t normally do (remember, they tried and failed to get Hightower from the Pats this past season) to patch up this D. Or maybe another Haden falls in their laps. I’m always hopeful, but then again, I’m an optimist by nature.

    • Steeler50

      There aren’t a lot of free agent safeties that are better than Mitchell (unfortunately) and this is not a good year for safeties in the draft.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Yeah it would be tough to cut Mitchell and then have a rookie to start day one. I’d rather keep him, Davis and 2 rookies behind them. Maybe a trade will make someone available and maybe we can strike gold like we did with Hilton.

    • Chris

      I expect Mitchell to be the opening day starter at free safety. Personally won’t be surprised if we go ILb and OLB in the first two rounds of the draft opposed to drafting his replacement.

    • SteelersDepot

      You are misinterpreting. We all knew OLB was still a need last year but Colbert still re-signed Harrison just the same just in case draft did not work out. He always covers up holes just in case. Try re-re-reading the post. The point of that statement is he’s unlikely to put himself into a position where he HAS to draft a FS in round 1 or 2.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Golden is best as a backup/special teamer.

    • Rob

      The Steelers bought 2012 MM (4 INT, 2 FF, 4 SKS, 80+ TCK), and instead got possibly the least playmaking version of MM in his entire career. It happens, sometimes you don’t get what you buy. I think it would be a fair assessment to say he’s been average throughout his time here. Not as bad as some think, but also not to be confused for good.

      I like a cheap Eric Reid deal, but I’m not sure he’ll be allowed to play anymore. Kenny Vaccaro is probably done with NO, and coming off injury. Could also be cheap. Just two names I’m throwing out there.

    • David Purcell

      “When you can’t seem to agree that Mitchell sucks” there might be a problem…. Leading to Colbert and Tomlin. Mitchell is not an NFL player anymore, guage other teams interest in him, it will be zero. He might be worth a 6th rd pick, maybe, or an off the street guy like Spence or Walton. Gotta upgrade.

    • steelburg

      Agreed I don’t hate Golden as much as others. He is definitely a good special teams player.

    • The Chin

      Unless I misremember, didn’t Carnell Lake discuss Allen with possibilities as both corner and safety after the draft? If so, I wonder if it’s been discussed with any design on getting him reps there?

    • roamingR

      Yes, that’s a good observation. Sometimes you buy a used car and hope for the best. 🙂 I remember the heavy criticism Ryan Clark got in his first year with the Steelers, but he worked out nicely. I was willing to give MM the same leeway but he’s just not a cerebral guy who learns as he goes. WE have a lot of guys like that on this team unfortunately.I’m all for the quick bandaid fix if that’s all that is available to the Steelers though. 2-3 years left of Big Ben. Time’s a wasting, lads.

    • The Chin

      Never mind, it was Butler who said it last year. Article from May 8th on this site