Falcons Vs. Eagles Divisional Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Saturday!

The 2017-2018 NFL playoffs are continuing on with two Divisional Round games on Saturday. This first game up on Saturday includes the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC this year but even so, they’re considered home underdogs on Saturday against the Falcons, who beat the Los Angeles Rams last week on the road in the Wildcard round.

We will have a discussion thread for each playoff game this weekend and I invite all of you to participate in them. As each game progresses I will add video highlights from them all in the post.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the games.

Falcons Inactives:

WR Marvin Hall

RB Terrence Magee

DB Leon McFadden

LB Sean Weatherspoon

G Sean Harlow

OL Austin Pasztor

TE Eric Saubert

Eagles Inactives:

WR Marcus Johnson

CB Sidney Jones

RB Wendell Smallwood

DE Steven Means

T Will Beatty

DT Destiny Vaeao

DT Elijah Qualls