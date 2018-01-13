Falcons Vs. Eagles Divisional Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Saturday!
The 2017-2018 NFL playoffs are continuing on with two Divisional Round games on Saturday. This first game up on Saturday includes the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC this year but even so, they’re considered home underdogs on Saturday against the Falcons, who beat the Los Angeles Rams last week on the road in the Wildcard round.
We will have a discussion thread for each playoff game this weekend and I invite all of you to participate in them. As each game progresses I will add video highlights from them all in the post.
Have a great weekend and enjoy the games.
Falcons Inactives:
WR Marvin Hall
RB Terrence Magee
DB Leon McFadden
LB Sean Weatherspoon
G Sean Harlow
OL Austin Pasztor
TE Eric Saubert
Eagles Inactives:
WR Marcus Johnson
CB Sidney Jones
RB Wendell Smallwood
DE Steven Means
T Will Beatty
DT Destiny Vaeao
DT Elijah Qualls
Third down, #Eagles get creative.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/yGXVfzzosS
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 13, 2018
.@LG_Blount 💪#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/5HcjvwmUUt
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 13, 2018
falcons_eagles_capsule
HOW?!?@M_Ryan02 somehow keeps the play alive and finds @devontafreeman for SIX. #InBrotherhood #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Ku8YxzyBb2
— NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2018