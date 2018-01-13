Hot Topics

    Falcons Vs. Eagles Divisional Game Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan January 13, 2018 at 04:13 pm

    Happy Saturday!

    The 2017-2018 NFL playoffs are continuing on with two Divisional Round games on Saturday. This first game up on Saturday includes the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC this year but even so, they’re considered home underdogs on Saturday against the Falcons, who beat the Los Angeles Rams last week on the road in the Wildcard round.

    We will have a discussion thread for each playoff game this weekend and I invite all of you to participate in them. As each game progresses I will add video highlights from them all in the post.

    Have a great weekend and enjoy the games.

    Falcons Inactives:
    WR Marvin Hall
    RB Terrence Magee
    DB Leon McFadden
    LB Sean Weatherspoon
    G Sean Harlow
    OL Austin Pasztor
    TE Eric Saubert

    Eagles Inactives:
    WR Marcus Johnson
    CB Sidney Jones
    RB Wendell Smallwood
    DE Steven Means
    T Will Beatty
    DT Destiny Vaeao
    DT Elijah Qualls

    falcons_eagles_capsule

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • pittfan

      GET THE PARTY STARTED!!
      GO FALCONS! GO TITANS! THATS THE GAME I’M WAITING FOR!!

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Hey friends! (waves)

    • Jason Vancil

      Suicide watch in Philly begins.

    • CoachCot

      Jay A. Off to a great start, eh? Lol

    • Michael James

      Takk McKinley looks really improved from where he was as a college player. Not just this game, but he has been impressive in all of their last games. Has developed some nice pass rushing moves and also good against the run.

    • CoachCot

      Waiting for the best Hoosier QB this century to get in the game lol

    • francesco

      I’m waiting for something to say😊

    • francesco

      Nice stadium and location

    • Darth Blount 47

      Watched the replay a few times now. Since when are you allowed to accumulate a sack by rolling into the knees of the QB? Just curious.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Everyone is slipping on the Eagles field so far today.

    • francesco

      Atlanta wins today. Too much experience learned from last year.

    • Jason Vancil

      So far Falcons look like the team that has been here before.

    • CoachCot

      What a cluster you know what on that 4th down play

    • Get_at_Me

      Falcons letting Eagles stick around….

    • Darth Blount 47

      Ajayi runs tough. He’s pretty talented when he holds onto the ball. Lol.

      Blount is the wrecking ball — so if this game is an Eagles lead late, I hope the dome Falcons are prepared to tackle the run for an entire quarter in the cold.

    • CoachCot

      And runs the hole

    • Matt Manzo

      I really wanted Sudfeld when he was coming out! I thought a few years behind Ben would turn him into a star.

    • CoachCot

      He was fun to watch at IU

    • Darth Blount 47

      Great play design to Agholor.

    • Spencer Krick

      Good play calling by Philly so far.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Yeah, with Trufant locked onto Jeffrey, pounding the Falcons run D and using the 3 TE’s and Agholor is the ticket.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Zach Ertz… TD. Calling it.

      Though hard to do when on the sideline. LOL!

    • Spencer Krick

      Just like they drew it up, lol

    • Spencer Krick

      looks short.

    • Spencer Krick

      Think they go for it if it’s not a TD?

    • Darth Blount 47

      Do the Eagles go for this, at home, when they may not get very many prime opportunities like this? I absolutely would.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I think you have to. Turning it over at the 6 inch line is not the worst thing in the world.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Fly Eagles Fly!

    • Spencer Krick

      A nice finish to a nice drive.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Ka-DOINK!

      Ah, Rook. Can’t do that kinda thing against a veteran Falcons team.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Is there any doubt that Blount leaving the Steelers was the best thing for everyone?

    • Darth Blount 47

      Unfortunately, it was a great thing for New England.

    • CoachCot

      Little wing t inside hand off lol

    • CoachCot

      Lots o f footballs on the ground to start this game fellas

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Whatcha gonna do? I don’t really blame him – kinda like Harrison, he knew he was gonna be the backup, but he didn’t sign with the idea that he’d be getting zero carries in a game.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Oh, yeah, I mean, he was simply a free agent signing. He was a mercenary. I couldn’t care that we lost him at all. Just that he went to New England and ran for 36 TD’s in one season for them. Lol. That stung.

    • Agustin-ARG

      Look like afc north game

    • Darth Blount 47

      Darby has played a horrible game so far for Philly.

      And just like that, he makes a good play. Lol.

      Glad I could motivate him!

    • Applebite

      man o man…

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      They had to review that way too long. Obvious fumble.

    • CoachCot

      I’m so tired of this rule. He’s going for the ball

    • Darth Blount 47

      Hey, Rasul Douglas……. GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY.

    • John Phillips

      BS call

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Falcons are getting BAILED OUT.

    • John Phillips

      Ryan should have run it

    • CoachCot

      I’m still fuming over that defenseless wr call

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Eagles Run D is so good.

    • John Phillips

      For sure
      Everyone bet on them,Vegas is going to clean up

    • CoachCot

      What a play by Matt Ryan

    • Darth Blount 47

      Does the NFL want a rematch? Probably.

    • Get_at_Me

      Yeah that wasnt head or neck area. It looked brutal in real time, but replay shows it was a legal hit.

    • Chris92021

      That was Big Ben-esque.

    • CoachCot

      Even if he did hit his head I just don’t get how you can continue to penalize defensive players for that kind of hit. The offensive player is low to the ground. Is he just supposed to let him catch it? It’s different when a guy launches himself upwards into a guy’s head or neck area, but this league cannot continue to penalize guys for bang bang plays on low passes like that

    • CoachCot

      Very

    • Chris92021

      Love to see us do that play to JuJu or Bryant.

    • CoachCot

      I love wheel routes out of the backfield

    • Darth Blount 47

      Clement has added a unique versatility to the Eagles RB room.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Why are they running Blount now against an 8-man front over Ajayi?!

      All Ajayi was doing was breaking off 8 yard chunks at a time.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      That’s a throw you’re gonna regret missing.

    • Applebite

      Missing Wentz….

    • Agustin-ARG

      Dilly dilly

    • Applebite

      Seeing Foreman and Coleman….if Bell should be traded or holds out, I think the Steelers should pick up Adams (ND) or Johnson (Auburn) in the next draft…

    • Darth Blount 47

      To backup James Conner?

    • Applebite

      We’ll see how Conner’s MCL goes…

    • Darth Blount 47

      MCL’s are nothing these days. Not after a whole year, especially.

    • Darth Blount 47

      WOW!

    • CoachCot

      Just like they drew it up

    • Darth Blount 47

      Yet again, Foles was taken down at the knees. No call.

      Tom Brady would still be having a hissy-fit and getting 14 flags thrown after the fact to satiate.

    • Agustin-ARG

      Inmaculaknee reception!!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Jake Elliot has a big leg. He’s got a real shot at this.

    • CoachCot

      Nfl clock management baffles me at times

    • CoachCot

      Sports med is so advanced compared to even a decade ago. Exhibit a: Teddy Bridgewater

    • Taylor Williams

      You know what a computer is little girl

    • Bryan

      lol, not many commercials annoy me that much, but that is certainly one of them

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Foles having a nice lil drive here!

    • CoachCot

      Pederson doing a great job

    • CoachCot

      Attack the seams here if they’re in 1 high

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Lol Parents just don’t understand!

    • Chris92021

      Devonta Freeman does not do blitz pickups. I thought the Falcons would have known that from the Super Bowl.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Philly fans are now appropriately and officially wasted. Should be a raucous 4th quarter in the stands. Lol.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Big drive coming up for Philly. It feels like a TD here would essentially put this away.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Can someone put an APB out on Zach Ertz?!!!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      We need more RB screens!

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Man, Eagles win this and they’re one game away from the Super Bowl. Wouldn’t mind going up against Foles in the SB.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      There he is!

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Eagles are calling a fantastic game on Offense. I pray Todd Haley is watching this. Lots of stuff mixed in, Atlanta has no clue what is coming. Some runs, some passes, some trickery/misdirection. RPO’s.

    • pittfan

      Ajayi is running like a maniac

    • CoachCot

      Eagles have to score 6 here

    • Darth Blount 47

      Nelson Agholor slant would work here.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Watching this game I think it will be Vikes or Saints in the SB.

    • Darth Blount 47

      KICK. THE. BALL.

    • CoachCot

      If they kick this coming out of the TO they’re stupid beyond reason

    • CoachCot

      Why burn a TO only to kick? Take the penalty!