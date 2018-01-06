Falcons Vs. Rams Wildcard Game Open Discussion Thread

The Los Angeles Rams are about to host the Atlanta Falcons in the second Wildcard game being played on Saturday. Earlier today the Tennessee Titans beat the Kansas City Chiefs 22-21 on the road and that now means that the Pittsburgh Steelers will play either the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Titans a week from Sunday at Heinz Field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The late Saturday game between the Rams and Falcons figures to be a very entertaining as well and as usual, I invite all of you to discuss that contest in this designated thread. Like earlier today, I will add a few videos from the late Wildcard game in this post.

Rams Inactives:

WR Mike Thomas

RB Lance Dunbar

RB Justin Davis

LB Cameron Lynch

LB Garrett Sickels

C Aaron Neary

T Cornelius Lucas.

Falcons Inactives:

WR Marvin Hall

RB Terrence Magee

DB Leon McFadden,

LB Sean Weatherspoon

G Sean Harlow

T Austin Pasztor

TE Eric Saubert

Here is the Mack TD carry #Falcons pic.twitter.com/7CJu8ZY8kc — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 7, 2018

Rub to wheel out of trips Enjoy #Rams pic.twitter.com/qspp5QCa9t — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 7, 2018