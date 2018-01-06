Hot Topics

    Falcons Vs. Rams Wildcard Game Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan January 6, 2018 at 08:05 pm

    The Los Angeles Rams are about to host the Atlanta Falcons in the second Wildcard game being played on Saturday. Earlier today the Tennessee Titans beat the Kansas City Chiefs 22-21 on the road and that now means that the Pittsburgh Steelers will play either the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Titans a week from Sunday at Heinz Field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

    The late Saturday game between the Rams and Falcons figures to be a very entertaining as well and as usual, I invite all of you to discuss that contest in this designated thread. Like earlier today, I will add a few videos from the late Wildcard game in this post.

    Rams Inactives:
    WR Mike Thomas
    RB Lance Dunbar
    RB Justin Davis
    LB Cameron Lynch
    LB Garrett Sickels
    C Aaron Neary
    T Cornelius Lucas.

    Falcons Inactives:
    WR Marvin Hall
    RB Terrence Magee
    DB Leon McFadden,
    LB Sean Weatherspoon
    G Sean Harlow
    T Austin Pasztor
    TE Eric Saubert

    • NinjaMountie

      Go Rams!

    • Frank

      Wish Rams could wear their classic blue/ gold uniforms.

    • ThePointe

      Haha, Dave has lost his mind. He’s insulting all of Twitter ATM.

    • NinjaMountie

      Makes me wish I was on twitter…..not really.

    • ThePointe

      Go….oh who am I kidding, I don’t really care who wins this game.

    • NinjaMountie

      I hate the Falcons ever since the blew it against the Pats and let Brady and the org achieve godhood

    • ThePointe

      Good point, GO Rams!

    • #7

      Who wins? Don’t know. Don’t care.

    • JT

      This is more likely to turn into the B$%ch About How Dumb and Fat and Useless Andy Reid and His Whale Face is.

    • JT

      Aaron Donald?

    • NinjaMountie

      See, you can always find a reason for hate! lol

    • #7

      Meh. I went to Dayton, which means I should like Gruden…except I don’t.

    • NinjaMountie

      The Patriots have already won.

    • #7

      Andy Reid is dumb and useless and has a fat whale face

    • Chris92021

      We will see how that run defense does against Derrick Henry.

    • NinjaMountie

      You think that’s bad. I played for a team in college that is on tv a lot and I hate them! Hate. I try to be loyal but I can’t. I had fun there too. No reason to hate them but I just do.

    • ThePointe

      Thanks for the lesson master lol

    • Matt Manzo

      Me too!

    • #7

      This kind of posting will never work against Tom Brady and the Patriots

    • Matt Manzo

      Right! Are they trying to be closer to the Dodgers colors? I can’t tell what’s happening with their uni.

    • #7

      I loathe Ohio St. If you went there I understand

    • NinjaMountie

      You’re welcome young Padawan….or should I say Sith

    • pittfan

      Thank God i dont have to listen to chucky…oh no, raspy chris…no relief.

    • NinjaMountie

      I hate them, too. No, I was a Mountaineer.

    • ThePointe

      But tell us how you really feel #7 lol.

    • #7

      I don’t hate Reid. Someone below said that’s what this thread will turn into and I thought it was funny

    • #7

      I’m a Notre Dame fan. Thanks for the 89 Fiesta Bowl!

    • Matt Manzo

      It was funny! I was laughing!

    • ThePointe

      It’s ok, I hate the fat Sob though 🙂

    • NinjaMountie

      A little before my time but you’re welcome.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Now that he’s going back to coaching I wonder if he will teach his players not to hit anybody. Since he’s obviously so disgusted by it now.

    • JT

      The other side of that “playoff experience” Mr. Collinsworth, is that this Rams team wasn’t up 28-3 and only to blow it against Satan.

    • pittfan

      Oh the Irony! Coaching the raiders no less!!

    • JT

      You’re right, it was funny!

    • NinjaMountie

      wow….thank you for showing people eating….awesome. blah

    • pittfan

      oh geez, time for a pizza!!

    • #7

      Humility is a virtue you know…

    • NinjaMountie

      Gurley makes Bell look like a 3 legged turtle

    • JT

      A team handing it off to a star RB…what a novel concept #FireAndy

    • JT

      Not in comedy it isn’t.

    • #7

      All 62 known Rams fans are stoked for this game

    • #7

      Lol touché

    • NinjaMountie

      Hey! It’s not the size of the fanbase but how enthusiastic they are. Or so I’m told. Our fanbase is huge and I think size matters.

    • pittfan

      now that they are winning there will be millions of fans now…till they lose. this is LA.

    • pittfan

      thats what she said

    • #7

      Nah they’re a baseball town…until the Dodgers suck again

    • JT

      I wouldn’t mind our fanbase being a bit smaller. The heard could be thinned a bit.

    • #7

      Word

    • NinjaMountie

      If Gurley and Bell ran a 40 yd dash, Gurley could turn his into suicides and still win.

    • pittfan

      LA fans are the biggest front runners on earth. i know, i live here!

    • JT

      And Hunt would be on the sideline, because Andy Reid had Alex Smith throw a post route instead #FireAndy

    • NinjaMountie

      Gurley is faster than Bell even after he took an arrow to the knee.

    • #7

      Fat useless whale face

    • NinjaMountie

      I’d like to say that Bell could run circles around Andy Reid but no one has that kind of distance endurance.

    • JT

      I used to joke that I’d trade an entire draft to have JJ Watt on the Steelers. Now that we have our own Watt, Aaron Donald might be my new go to. My word.

    • #7

      I’d love to go to Dodger stadium though

    • Jaybird

      You see I think he’s more like a fat walrus face due to the mustache. But he’s still dumb and useless.

    • CoachCot

      Defenses came to play!

    • JT

      Andy Reid has replaced Pluto as the 9th planet.

    • pittfan

      One ofd the greatest venues in all of sports, well run too.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I hope artie burns saw trumaine Johnson make that tackle.

    • NinjaMountie

      and Jupiter as the largest

    • JT

      If we’ve learned anything so far, it’s that AB should catch all punts and likely just make a fair catch.

    • pittfan

      donald is relentless,

    • pittfan

      not smart

    • #7

      Rams fan base went from 62 to 58 after that punt muff

    • NinjaMountie

      Gurley is so much faster than Bell that he could win a 40….while carrying Andy Reid!

    • JT

      But Bell has more “playoff experience”, whatever the f$%k that means #FireCollinsworth

    • Jaybird

      Ed Hockuli must be off the juice. Looking small these days.

    • pittfan

      hockuli needs to get in some curl work

    • pittfan

      ditto!

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I’ll never forget watching him run linebacker drills at the combine. He’s so fluid and light on his feet, even backpedaling, I swear he could play OLB.

    • #7

      He’s working his lats more these days

    • NinjaMountie

      Playoff experience magically makes holes bigger and shaves 4/10 of sec off of 40 times

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      It’s all about cardio as you get older. He’s riding his bicycle to work. Haha

    • pittfan

      fans are leaving…boring!

    • JT

      Ed Houculi just needs to watch into Al Riveron’s office and tell him that he’s the new head of officiating now. I’d like to see Al say no.

    • #7

      “Let’s go surf”

    • pittfan

      right! screw this crap, lets go surfing!

    • JT

      Thanks for reminding everyone Chris, that AB>>Julio.

    • pittfan

      night skiing!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Defensive struggle.

    • #7

      Ryan apparently thinks he’s mobile

    • NinjaMountie

      I shouldn’t make fun of Bell’s long speed. He did place 5th in the Olympics…….the Special Olympics.

      He rapped the anthem for them as well.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Probably a million red carpet events to attend.

    • NinjaMountie

      He’s so mobile his nickname is double wide.

    • Jason Vancil

      Somebody explain why the Falcons target Julio so rarely in the Red Zone?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Yeeah, no.

    • pittfan

      dude, bagging on #26 HARD! whazzup? he piss in your cheerios?

    • Jaybird

      My Friday Night Five prediction of 201 points total for the the four games this weekend is looking weak right now.

    • NinjaMountie

      It’s because he’s black. I’m pretty sure.

    • Jaybird

      He isn’t getting open

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Just don’t get open.

    • Jaybird

      What?!!

    • JT

      Because route running matters in the red zone.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m bagging on everyone! lol….funz

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He doesn’t like him.

    • pittfan

      I had this game at 60 pts combined…laggin for sure

    • #7

      That’s my thought too. Damn racist Ryan!

    • Jaybird

      We need a big game from the Saints!

    • pittfan

      Dillly Dilly!

    • Jason Vancil

      Then he should never be brought up in the same convo as AB.

    • NinjaMountie

      I love Bell. I just don’t love his price tag.

    • JT

      I’d honestly take Hopkins ahead of Julio at this point, too.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      For what it’s worth Julio doesn’t score a ton of TDs. I think he only has one season of double digit TDs.

    • NinjaMountie

      I can’t think of any good QB insults for Goff over Ben.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Sounds like you’re talking about your wife. Lol

    • NinjaMountie

      OH OH….Andy Reid is so fat he makes Ben look skinny.

    • Jason Vancil

      Absolutely.

    • #7

      Tom Brady and the Patriots are not impressed by this 1st quarter

    • pittfan

      that one will pop. i went with 212 i think. they’ll get poppin here

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Gotta pay to play, but we’ve talked about this before I don’t want to today!

    • NinjaMountie

      That’s why I divorced her. She was holding back money.

    • NinjaMountie

      me either.

    • JT

      He’s so fat, when he gets a Pittsburger it’s two Primanti brothers sandwiches with fries in between.

    • #7

      He’s so fat his blood type is Ragu

    • CoachCot

      That is a great open field tackle!

    • Chris92021

      +1 for the Sopranos reference.

    • JT

      RUN. THE. BALL.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      You focus on Gurley and let those receivers and Goff beat you.

    • NinjaMountie

      Man…I’m having a hard time thinking of Ben jokes. QBs just aren’t interesting. lol

    • #7

      Ginny Sack baby

    • #7

      Ben is fat

    • NinjaMountie

      Beat Goff…ha ha, hee hee.

    • JT

      Like Ben having a hard time thinking of a game winning play that ends up with more than 1 WR running a route in the end zone.

    • Chris92021

      She’s so fat that when she goes camping, the bears have to hide their food!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      😂😂😂

    • pittfan

      🙂

    • pittfan

      I was focused on Girlie earlier…

    • JT

      Pinning your season on a deep throw to Albert Wilson, is like pinning it on a double covered Eli Rogers who is the only one running a route #FireAndy #Stillbitter

    • #7

      In LA that’s a given

    • pittfan

      Little Saigon!

    • Chris92021

      Joke is on you. Eli Rogers would never be double covered.

    • JT

      “Practice making air miss”….why is it that we pretend NFL players go to college?

    • NinjaMountie

      Ben is so dumb he can’t read defense….I mean he literally is unable to read the word defense.

      SEE…lame. I can’t think of any.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      My cousin’s out playing football and what do I get? Guard Duty.

    • Chris92021

      Isn’t it great we can just relax this weekend and not get stressed out? lol

    • NinjaMountie

      Yes, lol. I totally agree.

    • #7

      Can’t spell cat if you spot him the c and the t…oh wait that was another Steeler QB

    • JT

      Speak for yourself. I HATE YOU CHIEFS.

    • JT

      I like the Julio used that Rams back to make the cut back.

    • pittfan

      +100

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      They wasn’t ready for that Julio end around.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Why are NFL sidelines so damn slippery?

    • NinjaMountie

      Julio…the 2nd best WR in the NFL. No shame. A team with Julio and AB…wow

    • Jason Vancil

      Hopkins > Julio

    • #7

      Falcons score a TD here and it’s over. No way they’ll EVER blow a double digit lead in the playoffs

    • NinjaMountie

      He’s good. No 3 for me

    • pittfan

      CUZ JUJU SUX?

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Deandre Hopkins?

    • NinjaMountie

      Hey..no one makes a milkshake like JuJu. He’s always got that.

    • Jason Vancil

      JuJu is 15. His day will come.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’d make Hopkins 4 when Odell Beckham jr gets back.

    • NinjaMountie

      No 3 for me

    • NinjaMountie

      bwahahaahhaaha

    • pittfan

      COUPLE OF JUGGERNAUTS HERE TONIGHT

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yeah, I think I agree. Hard to say, because it’s the same at the AB comparisons – Jones has the biggest upside, but I think the other two are more productive. Give Hopkins a full season Deshaun Watson and I don’t know that he doesn’t put up JJ numbers.

    • NinjaMountie

      Black Panther looks awesome….super excited.

    • #7

      I was thinking more buttplugs than juggernauts

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Damn Black Panther is going to be good!

    • pittfan

      LMAO…oh, okay

    • Jason Vancil

      I can’t separate the Top 5 NFC teams. All but Carolina could make it to Minny.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Not what I was expecting, honestly.

    • NinjaMountie

      yes

    • JT

      Just fair catch every ball LA. Jeez.

    • CoachCot

      Cooper fumbled

    • Jason Vancil

      Rams are krapping the bed.

    • NinjaMountie

      Rams just want to lose! Losers!!!! DamnLOSERS

    • #7

      Dumb useless fat whale faces

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Carolina can too! They have a good defense and can run the ball, both vital to playoff football.

    • pittfan

      Cooper da Pooper

    • heath miller

      no definitely walrus face like craig sadler the golfer

    • Jason Vancil

      Cam can run the ball. he is their leading rusher. And their D hasn’t been stellar. They cant play pass D.

    • JT

      But I do have a couple ATL defenses in my fantasy playoffs. So that’s fun.

    • heath miller

      walrus face like craig stadler the golfer

    • #7

      Fire McVeigh

    • NinjaMountie

      I hate them! HateTHEM

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m trying real hard to be outraged but I just can’t feel it.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Stewart and McCaffrey also. Funchess and Olsen are playing great also.

    • pittfan

      PIZZAS HERE!!! WHO WANTS A SLICE??

    • heath miller

      THE ohio state university …. SUCKS …HATE EM

    • NinjaMountie

      Shelly Cooper is a smelly pooper

    • #7

      Neither can the 47 remaining Rams fans

    • heath miller

      HATE 2 teams OSU and ND

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I drank a cherry coke zero once: it didn’t end great.

    • NinjaMountie

      I ates mine already…..and gots the diarrhea from it too

    • NinjaMountie

      haha

    • heath miller

      i dont like WV at all … bunch of dumb a$$ trump supporters but there bskb coach is my friend so i root for WVU basketball.. huggins forever OSU and ND Never

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      🙇😋👏👐🍕

    • NinjaMountie

      Hey SNOOP! Steelers fans don’t wear other teams gear! Hate you! hateYOU

    • heath miller

      walrus face like craig sadler the golfer nicknamed the walrus .. look like twins

    • heath miller

      yes to this

    • Darth Blount 47

      That’s why I was always a Biggie guy.

    • #7

      East coast? Oh it’s war buddy

    • NinjaMountie

      I know what’s wrong with the Rams. Their uniforms are too white. Everyone knows white uniforms can’t play football.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Snoop Dogg representing Rams. I thought he was a Steeler fan what a band wagoner

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      C’mon! You ain’t got love for Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg?!?

    • JT

      White people*

    • NinjaMountie

      hateHIM

    • Darth Blount 47

      Amish Mafia here, actually.

    • #7

      Weird Al digs it

    • NinjaMountie

      OOOOH…..that’s how that goes. Hey….I wonder if that’s why I didn’t start.

    • JT

      Did everyone see how height and weight helped Julio there? #ABtruther

    • Jason Vancil

      LOL.

    • JT

      And another thing! AB doesn’t come off the field there. #GOAT

    • Darth Blount 47

      Eh. They always seemed plastic to me. ‘Pac too. Biggie seemed like he was really about that life.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He probably has a photo shoot after the game anyway!

    • JT

      I know coaches are supposed to stay calm and collected, but I love that you can see the pure rage in McVay’s eyes.

    • #7

      Snoop has exactly 39 favorite teams

    • NinjaMountie

      You see how Freeman used other people’s weight there.

    • NinjaMountie

      38….he just stopped being a Rams fan

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Lol

    • #7

      Lol awesome

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Yea tonight he will burn his rams jacket

    • JT

      Can anyone tell me when the actual playoffs start?

    • NinjaMountie

      When the Steelers play the Patriots

    • Jason Vancil

      Rookie Coach took the foot off the brake last week and the Rams are flat. Probably doesnt bother a vet team like Pitt but Rams have youngest Roster in the League. Maybe we shouldnt be surprised.

    • pittfan

      TRYING OUT HIS FALCON JACKET

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Man, a cherry coke sounds delicious right now.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I was referencing an awards show on the east coast back then! Lol! Love em all. Nas the best to ever pick up a microphone.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Minus the zero.

    • NinjaMountie

      Steelers are 0-3 after a bye the last few years.

    • Jason Vancil

      I’m really looking forward to that Jax/Buf game. 1st to 15 wins.

    • JT

      I’d rather watch Larry David watch this game, than watch this crappy game.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      That was a part of my funny story.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yeah, no need for the zero. Add calories if you want. I drink them like 4x a year – I can take it.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      I think Ben will throw 5 TDs instead of 5ints this time against the jags heard it here first

    • NinjaMountie

      Jared looks a little goff tonight

    • #7

      Rams will come back. It’s in the script

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I thought it would be better than this.

    • #7

      Wah wah

    • JT

      Story of the 2017 NFL season.

    • NinjaMountie

      Hey now! That is awesome….because it’s true

    • Jason Vancil

      How does it end?

    • Darth Blount 47

      Yeah, don’t misunderstand, I’ve listened to “The Chronic” more times than I’ve seen my own ass. But if push came to shove, on a personal level, I always connected with Bigg.

    • #7

      Everyone gets paid

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Haha, I remember that. Pac #1, Biggie #2, Eminem #3 – after that I think it comes down to taste.

    • JT

      NBC knows the playclock is always on the bottom of the screen, right?

    • pittfan

      falcons are BEATING GOFF

    • Jason Vancil

      Story of my last marriage.

    • Darth Blount 47

      As a performer, Pac was great and multi-talented. Dude could have had a long acting career. But as a “Spitter,” as they say, Biggie was one of the best ever.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Big vs. Pac says a lot about a person, I’ve found. Pac was more inspiring/mythical. Big was a little more down-to-earth. I like Pac more as an artist, but I get the feeling I’d rather be friends with Big.

    • #7

      That made me giggle. I’m so immature

    • pittfan

      Will Falcons BEAT GOFF all night?

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Lol

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Man I think I vibed more to the Chronic! Definitely loved The Chronic 2001. I just love Hip Hop and Nas King imo.

    • pittfan

      lmao

    • NinjaMountie

      Do people wonder if QBs of teams like Marshall and MSU have problems finding WRs during a home game?

    • Jason Vancil

      I’m betting Hochuli has a 18 year old wife.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Oooohhh.. I hear the argument, but Pac could definitely rock a mike. You have to listen past the hits. I ain’t mad at ‘Cha, Dear Mama, Keep ya head up.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Agree with this.

    • ThePointe

      Gurley looking like league MVP no? ::Rolls eyes::

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I also agree with this.

    • JT

      Goff tossing it around like McNab tonight. Hitting the dirt more than his guys.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Man, I got some s*it online for saying Doggystyle was better than The Chronic. Snoop fell off after that, but Doggystyle was incredible.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Classic

    • Jason Vancil

      How’s that?

    • NinjaMountie

      uh oh….I’m getting drowsy

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Wait, are you saying you don’t think Pac could rock a mike?

    • Steelers12

      Oline play is awful across the NFL…. Two a days were needed

    • Darth Blount 47

      Man, it was something back then.

      Warren G – Regulate ft. Nate Dogg. Bone Thugs N’ Harmony. ‘Pac, Biggie, NWA… I miss the old days.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      You can’t go wrong with either honestly!

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Man, all that stuff came out right when I was 13-14. It was basically the first music I really listened to. It was pretty sweet.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Man! What are you saying!?! I still listen to all this stuff!

    • Kevin Schwartz

      My friend and I talk about going back and listening to Doggystyle. It holds up so well.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Both were tremendous! My boy loved Doggystyle and I loved The Chronic and we’d flip a coin as to which one we’d roll around and blaze to. You guys are bringing me back!

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      So can the Titans take down the cheats?

    • #7

      That’s been the Jets problem all these years

    • NinjaMountie

      Information more interesting than these games…..did anyone catch NDS win the FCS Championship. They should never try and move up.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Ha,that intro to Gz and Hustlas is one of my all time favorites. When the beat drops, it’s ridiculous.

    • #7

      No

    • NinjaMountie

      Full green uniforms

    • pittfan

      even alberto the fixer cant save them

    • Jason Vancil

      Don’t you remember what Brady did to LeBeaus D’s?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He can but off the top of his done BIG was a problem! Pac was a workaholic tho! That’s why I like him and his collection of music is incredible!

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Man, did you see Straight Outta Compton? I thought it was gonna be a glorified VH1 documentary, but it was really good. Really interesting that Cube wrote all the lyrics, and that Dre was basically just obsessed with music. Kinda rounded them out.

    • #7

      I saw it. Great game actually

    • Darth Blount 47

      He could. But NOT like Biggie. Biggie could be handed a mic on the streets at 16 and blast. By 20 it was OVA. Dude was almost untouchable.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Have the Titans played man this yr?

    • Jason Vancil

      I can’t watch a home Boise St. game that Blue turf is redonk.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      True – that clip of Biggie on the corner rocking the mic as a teenager is ridiculous.

    • JT

      This game stinks out loud. But it’s fun to watch Aaron Donald.

    • Jason Vancil

      I havent watched them enough. I doubt it though.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Yeah, very good!

    • NinjaMountie

      I like FCS football. It’s fun to watch. I remember when Montana was dominant. Not NDS dominant…normal dominant.

    • #7

      No…it’s a classic. Sean McDonough said so

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yeah, I don’t know about Pac as a freestyler. I get the feeling his stuff was pretty well-thought out.

    • NinjaMountie

      agreed

    • Darth Blount 47

      Exactly. Nothing wrong with being that kind of artist tho. Pac was so talented in all areas.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      yes. they were average.

    • #7

      My alma mater was a dominant program in the late 70’s and early 80’s. The old division 3.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Why because of coach dad? He has different players that are capable of playing man

    • NinjaMountie

      I’ve always said I wished I would have gone to a FCS or DII school. I think football would have stayed fun.

    • pittfan

      at this rate, the coliseum will be empty by 4th qtr.

    • #7

      Meh. Dayton football is boring. Their basketball team is what draws. I love big time CFB

    • Jason Vancil

      Maybe. Without looking I cant even name any Titans CB’s. I hope they CAN play man, cuz otherwise………

    • #7

      This game stinks

    • NinjaMountie

      Bell would have stiff armed the entire Falcons team.

    • pittfan

      2nd half will be epic

    • #7

      Of course it will. A classic.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      I hope tomorrow’s games are better I skipped the LA Fitness Expo for this crap

    • pittfan

      brady would have tackled him

    • NinjaMountie

      yup

    • pittfan

      bad call! thats what DVR’s are for. The one in anaheim was off the hook

    • NinjaMountie

      James Harrison would glare at him and his leg would break…

    • Darth Blount 47

      Why didn’t you guys call me this weekend?
      “Well, nothing really happened, sir.”
      There was a game, wasn’t there?
      “Yes, sir.”
      Well, what went on??
      “Punting, sir… Mostly punting.”

    • #7

      Punting is cool

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I never really listen to music til after NWA, but I loved the movie. You probably haven’t seen the Michelle` tv movie and it paints Dr. Dre in a horrible light. Great movie tho!

    • pittfan

      harrison should play WR on O. Better than AB

    • Darth Blount 47

      The guys at the Blue Oyster Bar would agree with you. 😉

    • #7

      Lol easy Tackleberry

    • NinjaMountie

      It’s a HUGE time suck. HUGGGE

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      I can’t watch recorded games. And yes my brothers go to the one in anaheim

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I like Cooper Kupp!

    • NinjaMountie

      and paid as a no 1 OLB and no 2 WR AND as a strength coach.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Ficken? Ficken?

    • #7

      Snoop just seen taking off his Patriots hat and putting his Rams hat back on

    • Darth Blount 47

      They have Logan Ryan. They’d be fine.

    • NinjaMountie

      dude! I just googled it….there are tons of hot girls there. What’s wrong with you?

    • pittfan

      RIGHT!!!

    • NinjaMountie

      lol

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Yea I know. They have it tomorrow too

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I heard about the thing with Dre and Dee Barnes – not sure if it gets into it more than that. NWA was a little before me, but I listened to it later.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’d go. I enjoy making hot girls uncomfortable by leering at them and scratching my crotch.

    • pittfan

      Hang out at the yoga pants booth

    • #7

      Dudes in tight pants is much better

    • Michael Mosgrove

      you know theres this thing called dvr right?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      we know.

    • pittfan

      thats in san fransisco

    • NinjaMountie

      It’s fun man! Don’t knock it until you try it!

    • #7

      Lol yes. Yes it is.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Lol

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      If this game don’t pick up, I’m picking up them stix early.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I KNEW that was you at the Oyster Bar!

    • NinjaMountie

      That’s how you pull one of those groin thingies

    • #7

      How could you know? Hmmmmm?

    • Darth Blount 47

      I bartend on the weekends.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Yea I know

    • NinjaMountie

      Yea….that sounds bad

    • NinjaMountie

      good quick thinking

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Dre was in a relationship with Michelle`and he used to beat the hell out of her.

    • JT

      If we can’t take down the a-holes in NE, I’d like to see this Rams DL take on Brady.

    • #7

      Lol the guy in the speedo who served my appletini?

    • Darth Blount 47

      No. That’s Chad. I was the one in the assless chaps and the mohawk.

    • NinjaMountie

      Why are you going to bars with bartenders in speedos? hmmmmm

    • NinjaMountie

      YMCA

    • #7

      Then you lied. You’re not a bartender. You’re a stripper

    • Darth Blount 47

      Busted.

    • NinjaMountie

      You know if Kupp weren’t so slow…..well, he wouldn’t be white.

    • JT

      Don’t agree with ATL timeout here. Especially makes no sense with Ryan in medical tent.

    • #7

      Darth Blount in assless chaps. No explanation necessary

    • ryan72384

      Ed Hochuli (sp?) not looking as jacked anymore

    • pittfan

      hide the children

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I bet what’s in that blue tent is the same thing in the shimmer in Annihilation.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      he bought a bigger shirt.

    • #7

      And the dollar bills

    • Darth Blount 47

      He’s WHITE?!

    • NinjaMountie

      LOL! I KNOW! Wow!

    • pittfan

      4.9 / 40. what you think?

    • Darth Blount 47

      Jarvis Jones?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      4.6 id say

      edit: just watched his combine 40.
      4.62 and 4.66>

      yeah im that good.

    • #7

      High motor though. And gritty. Very gritty.

    • JT

      DIME.

    • NinjaMountie

      definite catch

    • NinjaMountie

      was he white!!!!!!!!?????

    • pittfan

      clock clock clock. F you Todd!

    • pittfan

      HEY ALBERTO, PUT DOWN YOUR BOWL OF CHOWDER, WE GOT A LIVE ONE HERE

    • Darth Blount 47

      Clayton Bigsby thought so.

    • NinjaMountie

      why do you catch that ball….wow.

    • #7

      Can’t tell if Kupp reminds me more of Ed McCaffery, Wes Welker, Eric Decker, Julian Edelman, Phil McConkey, Danny Amendola, or Chris Hogan

    • NinjaMountie

      I’d run a play. Challenge the call

    • NinjaMountie

      Jerry Rice

    • #7

      Andre Rison

    • JT

      Not a catch. And that’s not bad for the Rams.

    • NinjaMountie

      Warren MOON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice!

    • JT

      I blame Goff, not Gurley. Can’t make that pass.

    • pittfan

      oTIS TAYLOR

    • Don

      Bigger question is why throw that pass?

    • NinjaMountie

      I blame EVERYONE

    • #7

      OTIS!!…MY MAN!!!

    • pittfan

      I blame tomlin

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      None of them.

    • Sdale

      Steve Largent

    • JT

      Ed Houcli is so much better than every other ref it’s not even funny.

    • #7

      Lol dammit! Forgot about him

    • NinjaMountie

      That’s right…you tell them. Only picking white WRs. Shame.

    • pittfan

      ED PODALAK!!!!

    • ryan72384

      Al Micheals sounding a little annoyed with all these stoppages. He’s right about hockey. The fastest paced sport. The action rarely stops. After going to a game in the eastern conference finals last year between Pens and Senators I can definitely say there is NOTHING like playoff hockey.

    • Greg Payne

      Catch rule.
      Officials throwing flags for people causing bruises.
      Taunting is a horrible thing.
      People who aren’t in the stadium deciding winners and losers.
      The NFL is really changing this game in a way that makes me much less of a fan.

    • Bryan

      I’m pretty sure that’s the joke

    • #7

      Lance Alworth

    • NinjaMountie

      LOL…I know. The whole thing is a joke.

    • Spencer Krick

      The over officiating is painful.

    • pittfan

      Frinking Ficken Kicker
      say it fast 3 times

    • Bryan

      Sorry my sarcasm/joke detector appears to be broken today

    • NinjaMountie

      For today…it’s safe to assume 99 percent of the things I type are jokes.

    • pittfan

      bambi!!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      normally i agree but that situation it was necessary.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Idk alot of those guys are quick twitch guys. Kupp reminds me of Adam Thielen.

    • pittfan

      Darth was serious about his chaps though

    • NinjaMountie

      I was surprised they missed him. Most obvious choice. Thielen has good long speed though. Really good.
      Honestly, I’d really go with Rice. Neither had great speed but they run great routes and work. Play faster than they time.
      I know Rice is a GOAT but there are similarities.

    • #7

      And his lap dances

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Think I’mma get a lil Tekken in.

    • pittfan

      late games have to SUUUUUUUCCCCCCCCKKKKKK for you east coasters

    • #7

      This game sucks for everyone

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Yeah thats why I really didn’t want to compare him at all. I don’t know about Rice tho.

    • Spencer Krick

      Think the Falcons hold on?

    • pittfan

      laps, poles, he does em all

    • NinjaMountie

      This isn’t masculine to say but I have to confess.
      My mother got me the best Christmas present ever this year.
      It’s one of those heat lamps that melt scented wax.
      I LOVE IT!!!!
      My place smells so good all the time!!!

    • pittfan

      did they run 4.9 40’s?

    • NinjaMountie

      lol

    • pittfan

      they’re called candles/

    • NinjaMountie

      nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
      better spread of fragrance and no mess or smoke

    • NinjaMountie

      and it’s prettier! 🙂

    • Spencer Krick

      cool man

    • Michael Mosgrove

      collinsworth is yapping. of course its a bad game.

    • pittfan

      sideline chick sporting the leather!!

    • NinjaMountie

      Yeah I think so. I typed that in a really deep voice, btw.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      nope

    • pittfan

      keep that gender fluidity

    • Michael Mosgrove

      get a real himalayan salt lamp. has a good scent and helps clean the air.

    • pittfan

      i got one of those!

    • pittfan

      2 nd half is gonna be a barn burner

    • Michael Mosgrove

      a lot of them on the market are trash but you can find some solid ones. i have two 15 lb ones. one in my bedroom, one in the dining room. they work pretty good. let em run for a few days, turn em off for a couple hours wipe em down and restart the cycle.

      to increase the effect put a couple air purifying plants in your house or apartment like aloe. aloe is wonderful for cleaning the air.