Hot Topics

    Film Room: What To Expect In Randy Fichtner’s Offense

    By Alex Kozora January 18, 2018 at 09:30 am

    It’s certainly been awhile since we’ve talked about a new offensive coordinator joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. In fact, it hasn’t happened since I began writing for Steelers Depot all the way back in 2013. So today, we’ll break down what to expect from Randy Fichtner, widely expected to take over for Todd Haley.

    Up front, you gotta know a couple things.

    1. I don’t expect this offense to dramatically change. One reason why Fichtner was hired was because of his positive relationship with Ben Roethlisberger. The other was to keep the system intact instead of bringing in a brand new scheme that would take time to learn, growing pains to endure, things this offense doesn’t need to deal with in Ben’s final couple of years.

    2. It’s hard to find a ton of Fichtner’s offense. He’s been the offensive coordinator at two places: Arkansas State in the late 90s, Memphis in the early to mid-2000s. That makes footage of those teams tough to find. Ultimately, I found three games: Arkansas State vs Oklahoma in 2000, Memphis vs Bowling Green in the 2004 GMAC Bowl, and Memphis vs Tennessee in 2006.

    If you have any other full games, let me know in the comments. Or any playbooks, came up empty poking my head around for those, too.

    Ultimately, we’ll get the best feel for tweaks to this offense in Latrobe, the preseason, and early portions of the regular season. That, admittedly, makes this article a little less “fun” to write but that’s what we’re working with.

    Anyway, let’s dive in. We’re going to break this down into three categories. Formations, pass game, and run game.

    Formations

    The first thing I thought about Memphis’ offense was how modern it was. 2004, 2006, that was more than a decade ago. But watch either of those Tigers’ games and you felt like it was an offense similar to today.

    In 2006, here’s the Tigers opening things up in a 4 WR set, 10 personnel. The announcers saying Fichtner’s offense rotates in wide receivers “liberally.”

    Here they are using 20 personnel early in the game. A fullback, running back, and three receivers. Something we didn’t see in Haley’s offense but I like the approach. Teams either stay in base and get a safety/linebacker on the WR or go to sub-package and you have a chance to run it.

    So to get it out of the way. In all three games, I saw a FB being used. Don’t expect Roosevelt Nix to go away.

    Turn on the 2004 BGSU game and you’ll see something new-wave to the NFL. An Emory & Henry formation. Tackles split out wide in a stacked look. Fichtner opened up the game with the first two plays run out of this formation. Inside zone each time. Sorry for the poor quality – that’s was the “highest” setting.

    Will that be brought to Pittsburgh? Maybe we’ll see it a couple times.

    Overall, his offenses had a sort of West Coast vibe to it. More timing routes than throwing it deep and when he chucked it long, it usually was off playaction. Definitely used shotgun but some spread sets under center, a hallmark of the WCO. Who knows how much of that is carried over or left to time, again, we’re talking over a decade since he ran an offense, but something to keep in mind.

    Passing Game

    Here’s the biggest consistency that stuck out over all three games. Fichtner loved to use false keys by pulling a guard on playaction. Saw it eight times over three games. Here’s one example. Watch the LG on each.

    And again four years later. LG pulling most of the time. Motion to twin set and #2 runs a deep post across the field for the score.

    In Pittsburgh, this wouldn’t be anything new, though maybe something they use more often. Generally on this concept, they pair it with Y seam, like they did here last Sunday.

    Under Fichtner, you may see some more deep shots to the receivers off this.

    If you hated Haley screens….you’re not going to like this. Ton of them from Fichtner. He also ran plenty of jet sweeps with the receivers and sometimes, combined both ideas. Here’s a slot screen on third and long.

    Route concepts were hard to see in the 2000s era standard def, 4:3 viewing. I did see a combination route of #2 running to the flat, #1 replacing on a curl a couple of times.

    Run Game

    Not a whole lot to add here. I don’t expect the Steelers’ run game to change much. A varied approach under Haley and I don’t see much of that changing now. Maybe a little more outside zone, saw a bit of that, though Fichtner had a young, spry DeAngelo Williams who showed more burst to hit the edge.

    And yes, I saw them run a QB sneak. 2nd and 2 in that 2004 game. The Tigers converted.

    Wide receivers, especially JuJu Smith-Schuster could continue to be big components of the run game. In Memphis, they got involved in their split zone game and sometimes he’d boot off of it.

    Like I said, a fullback was added into the offense.

    And here’s an example of his jet sweep.

    But bottom line is this for the run game. I don’t think you’re going to notice much of a difference. Especially with Mike Munchak returning.

    Final Thoughts

    Like I said, as boring as it is to write about, you’re not going to see any dramatic shifts in 2018. I am definitely interested to see some of the new route concepts, I expect some changes there, but we’ll have to wait several months before getting a sense of what is truly different.

    You can also look at some things that just didn’t work well last year, independent of Fichtner’s history. More route concepts/combinations in the red zone. Maybe a little more no huddle, freedom for Ben (though under Haley, he did and had both). Maybe pistol is added to the playbook. Munchak wants it; perhaps Haley was the guy holding that back.

    Fichtner’s role isn’t to turn the offense on its head. It’s to make it more efficient. If he does that, he’ll have done his job, even if the offense looks similar to what Haley’s done the last six years.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • #7

      The less we know, the less opponents will know too. Not only does it make finding out more fun, but should give the Steelers an advantage.

    • Ed Smith

      Has an announcement been made?

    • Conserv_58

      What I expect in Finchtner’s offense: “So, Ben what do you think?” “What do you suggest we do here, Ben?” “Works for me if it works for you, Ben.” You need any water, Ben?”

    • will

      Great post ALEX…..as usual

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I’m all for keeping what has been working and tweaking/streamlining what hasn’t. I just hope that this transition won’t make the Steelers’ offense too predictable. I don’t want all wrinkles and creative game scripting to leave. You don’t want defenses to have an easier time getting ready to play this team.

    • Mark Y. Miller

      I don’t know that we want to see much change at all. My perception was that the offense worked, but the problems were the issues with the Ben/Haley relationship leading to problems with communication and confidence in the plan, and situational playcalling. Playcalling got too cute and outsmarted itself too many times where the situation called for the more obvious play and relying on players just winning their one-on-one matchups.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Ben could bootleg both ways, and with play action. When the D sees the guard pulling they are still not sure if it’s going to be run or pass. So this is actually beneficial. If the LBs hesitate, you should get some long or medium easy passes for the stud WRs. One on ones with these guys would be nice.

      Sometimes against an aggressive, fast D, I just wish Bell would hit the holes quicker. The Bell hesitation works great against crappy teams, but not against fast teams.

      No need to re invent the wheel. Finchtner could just make a few subtle changes. Great.

    • Matt Rippin

      Seems to me that Ben will have a lot of authority to “call his own plays.” (I put that in quotes because, with established quarterbacks, this is always a question of degree rather than a yes/no matter.) You’re not changing the offense and you’re promoting a guy, Ben’s confidant, who hasn’t called his own plays in 12 years. My guess is schemes and personnel will come in from the sideline, but the QB will generally decide on the play that’s run.

    • Steeler4life

      Question… who was the OC when we in the Super Bowl we ran the double reverse El threw to Hines? Was something like this ever on Mr Haleys playbook? This offense was predictable. This offense was good because of its talent not the coordinator. How long have we been saying “with these weapons we should average 30 a game easily”. Now with a fresh mind we should do better.

    • Labrat0116

      I sure hope he reinstates the QB sneak play for God’s sake !!!

    • NCSteel

      So, pulling guards, screens and heavy fullback use. Yes, no and yes.
      Hey, this isn’t about scoring more points, it’s more about being more effective at the right moment and the right call on the right down. Even bigger, keeping our franchise qb active and involved.

      Oh yea, and keeping our OC out of the police blotter right before the playoffs.
      Joey…. do you hear footsteps ?

    • John Westbrook

      I looked up Memphis 2003 season last night and looked at highlights of each game that season. They had games where they scored 70 points twice and if memory is correct 50 points 2 or 3 times. the lowest they scored that season was 28 points and that only happened once. I believe this will be the high scoring Steelers team we have been waiting to see.

    • Alex Kozora

      Not officially.

    • Alex Kozora

      Thanks, will.

    • CP72

      Alex,
      I don’t hate wide receiver screens. I hate when you run them and have Eli Rogers and Jesse James trying to block on the play. Doomed before you broke the huddle.

    • Scott N.

      Also, I believe teams have figured out how to play against Bell during runs. More disciplined to stay in their gaps.

    • Adam Pristas

      this.

    • Steeldog22

      More runs out of non obvious running formations (besides shotgun). More crossing routes. Less WR screens. More Ju Ju in the slot. More sneaks in postseason. Less suck on situational play calling.

    • WB Tarleton

      Yeah, people have been saying it a long time but it has been stupid for a long time.

    • Jason R

      I watched the bowl game bowling Green. TE never at wing, always inline. I do think 1 change will be a 2×2 set, though not w 4 wrs. Randy did you 3×1 alot as well but Alex is right, w zero HD I can’t tell most wr/tes apart