    Film Room: Keith Butler Throws A(nother) New Wrinkle To Steelers Scheme

    By Alex Kozora January 3, 2018 at 08:30 am

    All season, we’ve honed in on how different this Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense looks. No longer is it what Dick LeBeau ran or heck, even what Keith Butler did in his first two years. This isn’t the predictable Steelers’ defense. 3-4 versus base, nickel versus 11, and that’s about it. Not anymore. Butler has thrown the script out the window and you can’t really predict what he’ll do week to week. Or what he’ll add in.

    For three plays in Sunday’s finale against the Cleveland Browns, Butler used a seven defensive back dime package. A 2-2-7 grouping. Two defensive linemen, two linebackers – both edge rushers – and seven DBs. Mike Hilton was the nickel, William Gay the dime, and Cam Sutton the seventh DB, whatever you want to call him. Sutton is replacing ILB L.J. Fort, who has been working in dime packages.

    Let’s take a look.

    What Butler has also done out of dime and this dime package on steroids is move Sean Davis around. When the Steelers used dime earlier in the year, William Gay was always the robber/rat player, the DB in the box who wasn’t matched up on anyone, with Sean Davis in his SS spot.

    That’s changed over the weeks. Often times, Davis will roll up on either the tight end or slot player with Gay taking his safety spot. Like here Sunday.

    Gay is as much a safety as he is a corner or dimeback anymore and that’s probably a hint that if he’s on the roster next year, even in camp, he’ll be a backup safety.

    Again, this all goes back to Butler’s theme of being as multiple as possible. Effectiveness is a separate story but Butler and this defense is as varied as it’s ever been. There’s flexibility to this lineup. Run heavy teams? Butler will now stay in base against 11 personnel or roll with a “big nickel,” a 3-3-5 front. An athletic tight end? Butler will use dime earlier than third and long and roll Davis down and Gay up high. Or any other of the countless things we’ve written about throughout the year.

    It’s been a lot of fun to watch. Can’t fault Butler for being different. As the group has grown and matured, Butler’s been adding more to their plate. Unlike last year, the defense may fail, but it won’t be without trying everything they can.

    • The Tony

      What were the results from running that scheme?

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Impressive. He’s had a strong year. Can he include a scheme to cover the NE TE please?

    • DoctorNoah

      But how likely is that Gay/Davis combo to stop or at least limit Gronk in the seam?

    • Paul Rainey

      I thought his new wrinkle was “do not cover the guys running deep”.

    • Ralph Wagner

      The way the Steeler defense played against the Browns, maybe Butler should scrap that idea. The Browns QB looked like a pro bowl player. Sorry display, Butler. Move on.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      The only glaring weakness that I saw consistently against the Browns was the failure to contain Kizer as a runner. With so many defenders in coverage, no one (or at least no one fast enough) is there to account for the quarterback. I know there were other plays given up, but I really hate to see a team backed up on 3rd and long, only to watch the QB get it all with his legs.

    • Xclewsive

      Honestly in regards to Gronk my suggestion would be allow TJ Watt to cover Gronk at times. TJ is such a great athlete with the ability to move in space and have safety help over that top. TJ is athletic and has the overall size to match Gronk in a physical matchup. I would definitely at least experiment with it around the goal line where Gronk outsizes every DB on the roster.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Fascinating. But how about Vince Williams getting in there. He could either hang out and spy or delayed blitz, as he is certainly been excellent rushing this year.

      Also if Gay is fast enough to patrol the back end I would welcome that. He is a pretty sure tackler and has that instinct for jumping a route. Imagine a few more INTs from Gay playing as a safety. Interesting.

      Since I heard Butler interviewed a couple of years ago I just loved him. He is very aggressive by nature and wants to do some good stuff. I truly believe Tomlin was holding him back at first as they were way to conservative in the past. Perhaps Butler is now going to let her rip with Tomlin’s blessing.

    • The Tony

      I would definitely be in favor of Gay converting to safety. I’ve always liked when Corners convert to Safety with their ball skills, and in Gay’s instance being a sure tackler throughout his career as well

    • Mr. Goodkat

      Hmmm, funny. People keep saying we emptied the clip against New England week 15. Guess not. Wonder what else we hadn’t put on tape at that point? Sure is a good thing they didn’t sign a former Steeler between now and then…

    • Mark

      Watching Charlie Weis on the Undisputed show and he flat out said until we take Gronk away, we will not beat the Patriots. Maybe Butler didn’t want to show this coverage, however, this has to happen in order for the Steelers to win.