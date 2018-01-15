Hot Topics

    Film Room: The Play That Ended The Steelers Season

    By Alex Kozora January 15, 2018 at 09:30 am

    There was still time. More than 11 minutes left, the Jacksonville Jaguars leading by just one score and the Pittsburgh Steelers mounting a furious comeback. Get a stop, get the ball, get the game tied up.

    That was the plan. Until it wasn’t. Thanks to the Jaguars one big pass play in the air of the day, a 45 yard completion to Keelan Cole down to the Steelers three. Leonard Fournette scored on the next play, the Jags went up 35-21 and the Steelers never got the ball back down one score again.

    We’re going to break down the play that for me, ended the Steelers season. It was a great design by the Jags, taking advantage of an adjustment Keith Butler had made.

    To understand how this play developed, you have to understand what has killed them in the past, dating back to Dick LeBeau. Their three deep shell, a staple then, less common now, was susceptible to the Y over. The tight end, or wide receiver, running a deep crossing pattern while the receiver to the other side ran a clearout. It flooded the Steelers Cover 3 time and time again, leaving that over route wide open.

    Of all teams, the Cleveland Browns seemed to hurt them on this the most. Jordan Cameron had a couple games catching nothing but those. Here’s an example from 2013. This is more spread out than what we’ll look at today but the effectiveness is all the same. Three deep and the over route isn’t covered well enough, the corner trailing the entire time. Simple leverage advantage.

    Butler has tried to adjust it and over time, they’ve gotten better. From Week 17, I saw them really take it away. Same concept. #1 clearout, backside running the over against the Steelers three deep zone.

    Here’s the Steelers counter.

    The free safety cuts and picks up the over route. He’s in better leverage to take it away. Corner has no chance, he’s trailing the entire time so he trades assignments with the FS. The CB is now responsible for the deep middle after passing off the route.

    Think of it like an inverted Cover 3. And here, it works. Deshone Kizer throws the post but the pass is squeezed and incomplete.

    The Jaguars definitely saw this, thorough in their homework and watching what could be considered (though I’d disagree) a meaningless regular season finale against a winless foe.

    So to take their downfield shot, they did the exact same thing. From a heavier look to sell the threat of run. But the backside Y tight end is running an over, #1 receiver is running a post. The angles we get here aren’t great but good enough. We know what they’re running anyway – I don’t have to wait for the All-22 to come out to confirm.

    And so the the Steelers defend it the same. The safety takes the crosser and the corner, Joe Haden, is now working to bracket #1 vertically. But he can’t get there in time and Artie Burns doesn’t play it well enough, giving Cole an uncontested catch, who high points the football.

    Two looks at it.

    There’s a lot to be mad at in this game when it comes to the defense. This isn’t at the top because like I said, it’s an excellent job of adjusting to what the defense is going to take and finishing the play.

    But it also highlights how Jacksonville won the game. Better scheme, better execution. All it takes to win a game, no matter how things stack up on paper.

    The Steelers thought their problems with this concept was over. Now, they might be back to the drawing board. With the loss, there’s months to think about it.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Nolrog

      This was the back breaker, for sure (the proverbial straw that broke the camels back, but that camel was carrying a whole lot of straws before that one. . . . there were plenty of plays in that game that could have turned the game, had they gone the other way, from two 4th and <1s, the onside kick, to a multitude of 3rd and longs that Jacksonville kept converting. I can't pin it down to just one play.

    • Alan Bonin

      Better coaching won the game. A guy named Coughlin, at the top, that has beaten Belicheck twice when it counts!

    • CountryClub

      Better scheme? Highly debatable. Better execution? Absolutely. And I’m not just talking about this play, I’m talking about all game. Listening to the D talk after the game was like listening to a broken record. “Confusion”, “miscommunication” “someone was supposed to be there”.

      Part of the reason they got rid of Dick L was because they wanted to simplify the defense. Well, based on what we’ve seen over the past few years, it hasn’t helped very much.

    • BurghBoy412

      Carnell Lake has really helped these young secondary players thrive! Lol

    • pittsburghjoe

      Nice breakdown.

    • T R

      sarcasm.. or i am still so mad i can’t tell

    • Burky

      Painful day for us Steeler fans but us diehards appreciate the work you put in, Alex. Fun to learn this stuff. Funny how all of my non SteelersDepot buddies are screaming about the offense. We can all point at a couple plays on offense but the defense is where this game was lost. The offense gave Jags 14 points but they still scored 31 legit points. Pitiful performance vs one dimensional low ranked offense.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I’m not normally a part of the “fire him” crowd (as a lot of that talk is just reactionary), but if the Steelers don’t have a coordinator who can keep this defense disciplined, prepared, and communicating clearly, they need to find one who can—and I mean immediately.

    • ThePointe

      Tebowed again! I am so disgusted by the defensive coaching.

    • ThePointe

      I actually think that was part of the problem in this game. The Steelers had an identity all season. One gaping and the Dline getting after the QB. The coaching staff spent all week changing the defenses identity to more 2 gaping, staying in their rush lanes to prevent Bortles from rushing. It was a complete and utter disaster. 0 sacks, 0 pressures and Tebowed, all because the coaching staff lived in their fears and changed their defense to prevent Bortles from running.

    • BurghBoy412

      Oh, very much sarcasm

    • Dshoff

      Thanks Alex, I was wondering why Burns and Haden were in on that play and no safety. Burns could have done a better job, that was TOO easy. It wasn’t even a great thrown pass.

    • T R

      thanks. i still so mad its hard for me to decipher

    • Frank

      Jut watching the video its clear Burns can’t even keep up with the receiver. He even stumbles near the end as the receiver cuts in to make the catch. I’m sure they’ll say it was his hyper extended knee. Burns has to be viewed a major disappointment this season. Major regression from last season.

    • T R

      and just looking at the pocket Bortles had.. the DL got no push as Bortles could just step up in it and launch it.. Watt and Tuitt just takes to long to try and look around. Heyward not even in there on the play either.

    • BurghBoy412

      It’s time Ownership breaks up the “good ol’ boys” country club they’ve got coaching this team. It’s time for younger coaches that understand current technique and scheme. Enough of this old, archaic, outdated crap that everyone can see coming from a mile away.

    • Frank

      Alex, did Bortles even get hit once? I don’t think so, but was wondering if you know.

    • capehouse

      Good breakdown but the title is off. Steelers went on to have 3 TD drives of 75 yards after this. They were still in the game hanging on by a thread until that onside kick ended all hope.

    • BurghBoy412

      Alex, I was wondering if you agree that Carnell Lake is the culprit for the secondaries issues? They’ve been pretty bad for a long time now. Do you think it’s a lack of knowledge of the current pass heavy game? Is he not teaching proper technique? Do you think it’s time for him to go?

    • T R

      Tomlin needs to find one more ex-Head Coach to be the DC. seems as many ex-Head Coaches on the team. Seems better in game decision would be made by them. 4th and inches, on side kick, game management.

    • Ichabod

      Well that is hard to argue against

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Some pressure on the QB would come in handy against these type of routes/schemes. ZERO sacks yesterday. Very few pressures. Steelers D-line had their arses handed to them yesterday.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Great break down here, Alex. Obviously you don’t come up with the schemes, but why would they not have the CB (Burns) playing with inside leverage and preventing the inside release? My assumption is that they want him outside in case Mitchell gets beat on the over, but he’s pretty much playing man in the example against Cole so I’m not sure he could get back to the boundary anyways. I don’t love this concept anyways, but I really don’t like that Artie isn’t leveraged to force the receiver the opposite way(where he plays the ball better in the air, I might add).

    • StillersInThe6

      Artie just NEEDS to do better on this ball. It’s disappointing for such a high pick. He played great up until this play (mind you he benefited from poor Bortles throws that allowed him to close on the ball when he was arguably beaten by WR). It looks like he lost his footing on this deep ball, but regardless, he just has to do better. These JAX WRs are probably among the worst group in the NFL, and our top DB draft pick can’t stay with a WR name many football fans won’t even recognize. I’d have to say that Artie has been a disappointment of a draft pick so far. Other teams have 1st round DBs making the pro bowl and having huge impacts on their team. Not us.

    • #beatthejags/pats

      Great stuff, im afraid to admit it but if you break down the run defense- ” pushed around “may have to be used.

    • Mateo K

      The problem is the players. For example, Mike Mitchell who is one of the worst safeties in the game.

      Artie Burns has the skillset, lacks football IQ. I think Sutton will surpass him and Haden is an abover avergae corner with a good football IQ. The reason Willie Gay was able to make a long career without being fast and really athletic is because he is smart and understands positioning.

    • Romel Roze

      You can draw that play up anyway you like. That failure had nothing do with the Steelers scheme. It had everything to do with Artie Burns incompetence. Blake Bortles essentially threw the ball up for grabs and Artie Burns was out of position on an easy route to cover. He got lost in the sauce and had no clue how to track the ball and was stumbling and bumbling his way downfield.

      There were a lot of clueless defenders in that game and they played for the Steelers. To be dominated by the JAGS offense like that SHOULD have every defensive coach and all the defensive players on notice that change is coming.

    • walter

      They are actually regressing.

    • Romel Roze

      I agree 1000%

    • walter

      I thought Burns was there but he never turned around for the ball. The reciever just stood there and made the catch uncontested

    • Romel Roze

      Sounds like we bring in a bunch of stupid players. Look no further than our safeties. Especially 23. When was the last time he actually made a play?

      You can count how many plays he has made on 1 hand since he has been here….

      That is PATHETIC

    • Romel Roze

      I have a dream that one day we shall over come….

      INCOMPETENT COACHING

      and SCRUB PLAYERS!!!

      The offense started slow but the Killer B’s balled out. They were not smooth in their execution and missed a lot of opportunities but 42 points should be enough to win!

      If you would have told me before the game that the Steelers offense would put up 42 on that defense I would have thought our defense was balling out and creating turnovers and a short field for our offense.

      The defense was invisible most of the game especially in key moments.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Look closely, and PLEASE don’t think I’m excusing Artie Burns for this in any way. But I am a huge fan of the minute details that lead to outcomes, whether people view them as consequential or not, in their grand-scheme view of the whole. What causes Burns to stumble, it appears, and therefore not able to recover and effectively high-point the ball and break it up, is a sly hand-swipe late by Cole. They do a bit of back and forth that appears more natural and equal as they run, but then Cole gives an extra oomph of a hold-swipe, and it totally takes Burns out of his running. Sometimes, and it drives me insane, it is the absolute smallest of things that can ruin an entire season. Like the “little” tug that Bouye gave to JuJu that wasn’t called on 4th down.

      Again, no excuse, as Burns should be able to fight through that. But not everyone is Mel Blount.

      But if you look close, that’s what happens to Artie.

    • Romel Roze

      This like losing to the Tim Tebow led Broncos. Hiw sickening is that. You give up 45 to a Blake Bortles led JAG offense. Heads should roll. If they don’t that says this team is ok with incompetence.

    • gdeuce

      Artie talked about that post game

    • Darth Blount 47

      Nice. I didn’t catch ANYTHING “post-game” as I was in a trance till 3 am.

    • Steeldog22

      Burns played fine. The were at least a couple of times we got off the field when we did yesterday because of pass breakups by him. I’ve been over Burns for his mental gaffes, but him stumbling at the break is what it is. Per Alex it’s on Haden as well (though scheme wise that seems like a long way for him to have to travel – which would be on Butler).

    • PaeperCup

      Too much time to throw that ball.

    • PaeperCup

      I hope he’s up for a third time.

    • Doug Andrews

      Agree Steeldog22 That’s a horribles scheme to ask Hayden who’s not a burner to try an cover his zone and replace the middle of the field. This is where the burden falls on coaching. The coaches are not scheming to the players strengths. Asking these guys to do things they don’t excel at is ridiculous. I bet another coach could step in and make all these CB’s players with a different scheme

    • ROGER BARNES

      If he or Hayden would have simply turned and glanced at the ball for a hot second, they would have been able to make a play on the ball