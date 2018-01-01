Hot Topics

    Film Room: Steelers Defense Falls Prey To Same Mistakes

    By Alex Kozora January 1, 2018 at 09:30 am

    No Pittsburgh Steelers’ fan wants to see the secondary give up a chunk play. Which, unfortunately, has become an all too familiar sight in 2017. What’s especially frustrating is seeing the same exact concept burn the Steelers. And it came only two weeks apart.

    I’m talking about Josh Gordon’s 54 yard catch in the second quarter. To the Cleveland Browns’ credit, it was a pretty throw and catch by Deshone Kizer to Gordon. But it should’ve been stopped or at least contested by the secondary. Let’s break it down.

    Cleveland fakes an end around to the motioning receiver, running only a one-man route. That’s Gordon, running a post-corner. Fake to the inside on the post, break to the outside on the corner route.

    And here’s the whole look at it. Joe Haden points to deep safety Mike Mitchell to try to pass the route off. I’m not sure if Haden was expecting something else coming across. But Mitchell has to respect the middle of the field and can’t break on Gordon until he declares the corner route. Haden doesn’t do well to sink and squeeze the throw and ultimately ends up doing basically nothing on the play.

    Kizer fires it on the money to the corner. Mitchell can’t get across in time and Haden doesn’t get enough depth. Only the sideline saves a TD. The Browns score right after.

    If this looks familiar, it’s because it is. Flashback to two weeks ago against the New England Patriots. Same. Exact. Thing. Fake the end around. Post corner to the sideline. Steelers don’t squeeze it, safety doesn’t get there, and it’s a 43 yard completion.

    You know the saying. Fool me once…

    The Steelers were fooled again. All the Browns did was look at that Week 15 tape, see what the Pats did well, and dared Pittsburgh to stop it again. And they failed.

    This wasn’t just a player specific problem either. In the Patriots game, it was Mitchell at safety, Artie Burns at corner. Sunday, it was Mitchell and Joe Haden. So the issue isn’t just a young corner making dumb plays. It’s systemic.

    It’s stuff like this that must be cleaned up. Playoffs won’t afford this margin of error. And I gotta admit; I don’t have confidence this defense can play clean for a three-game Super Bowl run.

    • Ichabod

      Don’t think it will change during playoffs.
      But offensive fire power is enough to overcome defensive short comings if Ben and company are playing their game
      Plus “D” does come up with big plays now and then
      Steelers win!

    • The Chin

      Not buying that. There’s no one else in the pattern but Gordon. Mitchell doesn’t have the speed to keep that kind of cushion. I call hogwash. And exhibit A why the Steelers primary defensive need, once again, is an upgrade to that position. It’s a broken record

    • Mutatedgenome

      Worst safeties in the NFL.

    • John Pennington

      You can believe the steelers will see that play again along with screen plays that can break the defense back.Along with poor tackling with runs up the middle have to worry.

    • francesco

      What’s common in both these instances is Mitchell. Too slow to react. Reason is that Mitchell had no plans to intercept but only a plan to tackle once receiver catches the ball.

    • francesco

      If the Steelers can’t stop the run the offense will hardly see the field which means we lose.

    • Lambert58

      Happy New Year Alex! It looked like Haden hesitated. As you say, Mitchell has more wide-ranging responsibilities in the middle of the field. Thought Mitchell did as well as he could given the circumstances. Looked like Haden’s mistake to me at the time so I’m glad to hear you confirm it.

    • Chris

      We need to average 28 plus in the post season to have a shot at the super bowl. I’ve never seen a Pittsburgh team make so many awful quarterbacks look so good in a season.

    • disqus_WrRvUyG2DA

      What do I see here 2 plays where our corners give the wr a 10 yard cushion to do whatever he wants.

    • I4giveSteelers

      yes I always enjoy the ride with the Steelers, but Defense wins Super Bowls. yea, what Alex said.

    • capehouse

      Yeah if you look at the gif of Artie getting burned, Cam Sutton is even more out of position and would’ve gotten burned if that was a post route instead. Is it too much to ask Mitchell to make a play though? Geez the guy always looks a step slow and and a step behind. Better player than anyone else we could put back there, but 2 PDs all season no INTs. Need a centerfielder that can anticipate and make some plays on the backend. Mitchell is just not making an impact at all. The CBs need to stop this play from happening though or it’ll haunt us again in the playoffs.

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      Mike Mitchell is a huge liability back there. He is the common denominator.