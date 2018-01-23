Hot Topics

    Fixing Run Defense Goes Beyond Finding A New Mack

    By Matthew Marczi January 23, 2018 at 07:30 am

    There are a lot of problems with the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. That is unfortunately the only thing that anybody wants to focus on now, ignoring all of the positives that there are as well. We just saw a season in which they recorded more sacks than they ever have in their history, but the virtual consensus seems to be that everybody except perhaps John Mitchell should already be in Cleveland.

    That said, there are real problems, and they need to be addressed this offseason. For starters, how do you play effective run defense if you don’t have Ryan Shazier? Because they clearly were not prepared for that down the stretch. Even though they did not allow a lot of chunk plays, they were gutted time and time again for seven to 15 yards.

    Even back when they drafted Shazier with the 15th-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, they talked about him as something of a band-aid. His unique sub-4-3 speed at the linebacker position allows them to do so many different things than any other team who does not have that ability.

    His elite speed allowed him to make up not just for his own mistakes, but for the mistakes of others as well. And we saw how apparent that was watching others like Sean Spence and Arthur Moats trying to fill his role in the defense after he was injured.

    There is simply no replacing Shazier, which means that the defense itself has to change in order to accommodate his absence. It was built with him in mind, so if he is not there, then other ideas need to take shape.

    At the moment, I have no idea how the Steelers plan to approach the inside linebacker position. I’m sure even they are not entirely clear just yet on how they are going to handle it, but they will naturally tell you that they will seek all options from within, through the draft, and through free agency.

    Simply replacing a linebacker is not all it will take, however. Something that especially Cameron Heyward has talked about all season has been the importance of players simply trusting one another to be in their spots and to do their jobs, and that many of the big running mistakes this season were attributable to not having that.

    Unfortunately, there were too many times this season where players really were not doing their jobs, for whatever reason, so in that sense it is hard to build that trust when you have a body of evidence that tells you said trust is not justified.

    This is a young and talented defense, but it is also one that is not communicating the way it should be, nor is it playing with the requisite level of discipline. This falls on all the players, and all the coaches, together. There is no one fall guy. It’s a universal problem, and pointing fingers doesn’t provide an answer.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • falconsaftey43

      I think the most frustrating thing for most fans, is there wasn’t one thing that was consistently the problem. It wasn’t the case of Dupree was consistently bad against the run so replacing him fixes the problem. Or we need a better NT because Hargrave isn’t good enough. Or the ILBs are terrible (ok maybe that one was pretty consistent once Shazier went down). Or even the scheme was bad. It was so many different things going wrong at various times. One play a CB wouldn’t crack and replace. The next a stunt is called that puts guys in a tough position to defend that particular run. The next an OLB doesn’t set the edge. The next ILB gets stuck on blocks. Put you zero in on any one of the guys for an entire game, and most of the time they’re playing it correctly. Really frustrating stuff.

    • Michael Rudd

      Pointing fingers does make one feel better though. My first finger goes to Sean Spence. Unable to shed tackle, slow to the edge. Ryan’s absence hurt deeply. Bud Dupree is almost useless. When Jarvis was still here, I loved Dupree, but somehow he’s digressed. He is weak. On his back a lot, easily contained within a block. A RTs dream edge rusher. Tuitt was M.I.A. during the Jags game. Did he have an injury because that was weird? I have more gingers to point, but my last finger goes to Mike Mitchell. I hate to see anyone let go, but it wouldn’t bother me if we cut ties from Bark, no bite Mike. Anyone who has every watched football knows why he is hurting us. Slow. Slow to recognize, slow to react and slow getting there. He hits the trifecta. He’s not afraid to talk or hit, but he is usually late, however on the rare occasion he does put on a decent hit, he celebrates for 15 minutes. Like Jay Thomas used to love to say, “Get Rid Of Him!”

    • kev4heels

      You can’t replace his speed to the ball. You just can’t. But you can find a very good
      ILB in rd 1 that can be your next cornerstone. We need to bring in a mid-level FA as well
      at the position to pair with VW (and eventually take his spot) to let the rookie get up to speed.

    • Chris Doakes

      Yes tuit was hurt in that game he had something wrong with his shoulder but Dupree is total garbage and I hope they don’t pick up his option I wish we could get Bobby Wagner in a trade

    • AMP4380

      If all of the players are the problem, then the coach is just not doing his job.

    • John Pennington

      It will take more than just the ILB to fix the problems on defense.ILB is a must along with safeties.Another OLB to replace Dupree wouldn’t hurt.Get rid of Spence Moates both bring nothing to the defense.A corner to push the non tackling Burns.A backup safety for Golden who is nothing more than a ST player.Players who can tackle and smart and who can play the run and not afraid to hit is a plus and players who can play in coverage and know where to be another plus.

    • Lil Smitty

      Personally, I feel that the Steelers need to mix up the one and two gap defensive line responsibilities. Combine this with a four defensive lineman on run heavy teams like Chicago and Jacksonville. Along that line, if they can draft a 330 lb run stuffing lineman this year it would help a lot to add him into the line. It would help. We still might get run on when in the passing sub packages.
      Jacksonville lined up five lineman and two TEs that each weighed more than any of our defensive front 7. They just leaned on and slowly pushed our Lineman downfield with their combined weight.

    • Stairway7

      The depot had an article that inferred Tomlin basically ran the defense all year. If he can’t trust Butler, Porter or Lake to do their jobs and get these guy up to speed (especially with communication on the back end). Why is he not firing them and getting a defensive staff he trusts?

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      I am not a Mitchell hater but I agree. Quite a few times when the RB broke a run and was at the second level, Mitchell seemed out of place.

    • disqus_WrRvUyG2DA

      I think they should of had McCullers out there against Jacksonville. I think he would have helped stopped the run. McCullers is a big guy and he should be used against teams that like to run the ball like Jacksonville.

    • The Tony

      You might be the only person to think McCullers would have made an impact

    • capehouse

      Agree although I’m biased because I think McCullers can do a better job just standing there and pushing the pile back than Walton can do at NT because he gets pushed around and can’t handle double team blocks. Walton was absolutely terrible toward the end of the season and an embarrasssment against the Jags.

    • capehouse

      Finding an ILB should be priority #1 this offseason and they should really find 2 so there’s depth. Every other players’ deficiencies were heightened after Shazier went down. Should be the obvious #1 draft choice. Finding a Safety and an OLB to push Mitchell and Dupree is priority #2. The rest of the defense should be set but with a lot of growth needed.

    • steelburg

      I agree. I think they have become so obsessed with getting pressure and getting sacks that they have lost the basic principles of stopoing the run. This season was built up as every move we made in the offseason had to be made with the idea of beating the Patriots. So we ended up closing the gap between us and the Pats but we sacrificed the run defense in the process IMO. I still think we have the pieces to beat the Pats but we have to sure up our run defense.

    • The Tony

      I definitely think the the defense has to function as a machine. If one part is broken, then the machine doesn’t function properly. I think schematically this past season was incredibly frustrating on the defense (obviously the offense at times too) far too often plays were called to be too cute and to do too much or not enough being reliant upon others to make a play. The biggest issue I have seen to where the Steelers failed to make adjustments aside from the Detroit game is in the redzone and goal to go. How many times did we know the other team would do a play action and hit either the full back or tight end for a touchdown. Soooo many times the Steelrs failed to make the proper adjustments

    • The Tony

      It is going to be interesting to see how the Steelers handle the Shazier issue. Currently they should be operating as if he is no longer a member of the team, but if somehow Shazier manages to get back to form, then addressing a ILB in round 1 might be a waste. For the record, I am still hoping for the best with Shazier but realistically I want the Steelers to draft another speed impact ILB round 1 too

    • The Tony

      Tuitt had the elbow injury during the week that had his arm in a sling. The severity of the injury is unknown still, but one can assume that it was probably fairly significant. The amount of hate Dupree receives is justifiable, however when people say he is “total garbage” clearly is just frustrated that he hasn’t turned into the next Harrison or Woodley. The Steelers have spoiled that position for the fans because we automatically expect these guys who are asked to drop way more often now than ever before to still be 10-15 sack guys a season. Yes, Dupree is frustrating to watch more often than he is actually playing well with him just using his speed to try to get past the tackle only to run right past the QB, but with some more development, Dupree could actually be an impact player. Time is definitely running out for Dupree though but to say that he is “total garbage” is a ridiculous statement coming from an arm chair head coach

    • The Tony

      If the Steelers actually had some money to spend, I would love to get Zach Brown from the Redskins if he were to become available. Brown might be the closest ILB in the game that resembles Shazier with his speed and and ability to get to the ball. The Redskins would be absolutely foolish to let him walk, but Dan Snider and their vacant GM might just be dumb enough to do it. Especially after how poorly they have handled Kirk Cousins

    • Steeler4life

      The only player I see within that can try and replace Ryan is Chickolo. Just needs to be given the opportunity md trim down a little more. He plays with heart and is brty smart beside quick for his size.

    • The Tony

      How much of the defense Tomlin was running is going to be the great unknown. I don’t think Tomlin became a complete totalitarian of the defense but as far as play calling and trying to put his imprint on the defense is entirely possible Tomlin too a much larger role in. How much that positively or negatively affected the defense will be another mystery

    • falconsaftey43

      Play action issues on the goalline is much more on the players than scheme stuff. Nothing coaches can do if the LBs are going to bite hard on the PA and leave someone wide open.

      I think the sacks going up and the run defense problems kind of go hand in hand. They didn’t go up because we had great pass rushers, but because we stunted a lot and sent unexpected rushers a lot. They were stunting on run downs quite a bit, which led to more sacks, but made defending the run harder when the stunt was in the opposite direction.

    • The Tony

      Chick is pretty quick for an outside guy but going sideline to sideline as an ILB is entirely different kind of speed and quickness

    • Steeler4life

      Agree. I saw first hand here in Miami what Chick can do and never can question his heart and willingness. If they want to promote within, he’s the only solution I see.

    • NinjaMountie

      Communication and assignment responsibility bit us all over the field on D last season. On every level.
      I’d normally contribute this to coaching issues. Certainly a play here or there can be attributed to players alone, but when it’s as prevalent as it was this year you have to also add coaching into the problem.
      I’m hoping for a few key additions on defense. I’m not sure how they’ll do it, but I’m hoping.
      While I would have preferred fresh coaching on D, I’m hopeful that, as professionals, they can adapt their scheme and make improvements next season.

    • MP34

      There has to be an issue with Zach Brown we don’t see. The Bills cut bait on him, and he was available way too long in 2017 Free Agency, and the Redskins basically got him for nothing.

    • Michael Rudd

      Especially in Butlers, Tomlins defense. It’s so complex depending on each players recognition of the Offense. If the players see something different and don’t hear or see the coverage call, which seemed to happen a lot, confusion ensues.

    • The Tony

      I thought the defense was simplified after LeBeau left

    • The Tony

      Living in Northern Virginia, I got to see Brown play often and listen to the media bout him. The guy is a stud that deserves to be paid like one. Why he was available for as long as he was is a good question, but after watching him play, I would jump all over him

    • Michael Rudd

      Initially, yes, but the last 2 years it became complex again. Remember the wide open TEs and WR’s last year. It wasn’t as bad this year, but still a problem.

    • popsiclesticks

      I really think that teams have been scheming so hard that in the end, much of the time they fool themselves. The pendulum seems to have swung from scheme back to elite talent, ie Seattle and now Jacksonville running mostly straightforward defenses with top talent at every level.

    • PittShawnC

      Who are the best ILB’s the Steelers have had in the past twenty years? Arguably James Farrior, Lawrence Timmons and Ryan Shazier, right?

      James Farrior, drafted 1st round, 8th overall
      Lawrence Timmons, 1st round, 15th overall
      Ryan Shazier, 1st round, 15th overall

      We draft 28th this year.

      By Round, players with at least three 60+ solo, 30+ assisted tackle seasons drafted 2000-2017:
      1st – 5 (Kuechly, Thomas Davis, Cushing, Timmons, Mosley)
      2nd – 7 (Dansby, Posluszny, Alonso, Wagner, David Harris, Lee, Lavonte David)
      3rd – 3 (Preston Brown, Demario Davis, Bowman)
      4th – 1 (KJ Wright)
      5th – 0
      6th – 0
      7th- 0

      *David Harris had eight season
      **Kuechly, Timmons, Posluszny, Wagner each had six

    • MP34

      Can’t beat a testimonial from someone who’s seen the guy. That’s great to know, as you wonder why someone’s out there with great speed, coverage ability, and even seems he plays run fairly well, is possibly available. Thanks, I only know what I’ve seen on the stats sheet about him.

    • ATL96STEELER

      There’s no magic pill…when you look back at the games the Steelers got gouged vs the run…most of the time the OL were winning the one on one battles and the RB was getting to the LOS untouched. For a big RB with a head of steam…that’s 4 yds every time unless he’s meeting resistance at the hole.

      There were still assignment issues as well, and that in part plays into Shazier not being on the field.

      The one gap and get up field concept yields more pressure from the interior DL and that’s needed with the lack of pressure coming off the edge. The flip side is, it’s not as effective the run as 2 gap responsibility.

      Just goes to show you just how good that machine was humming back in the prime of the LeBeau zone blitz…the DEs played 2 gap and STILL got pressure.

    • cencalsteeler

      I agree with you, except I’d add the frustration of seeing the same thing year after year. Timmons was a band aid and once he left, the gaping wound was exposed more.

    • ATL96STEELER

      I’m not in the meeting rooms with these guys so obviously we don’t know everyone’s roles on every play, but there were a LOT of 3rd and long plays that were successful against this DEF due to players missing assignments.

      Some was scheme…if you’re going to go man to man vs a mobile QB, you’ve got to have a capable spy on him. At least 2 or 3 times vs JAX…defenders are running downfield with their backs to Bortles while he ran for 1st downs…once, okay, but not 2 or 3 times…that’s a scheme problem imo.

    • ATL96STEELER

      One of the more frustrating things watching this team is they make great plays on 1st or 2nd down…only to give up a 3rd and long play to extend the drive.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      It’s more than just communication. It was clear in both of the Jacksonville games – but also showed up in others – that even when the Steelers could see the play was a run, they just couldn’t stop it. The line was outmatched for some reason, in general. So many runs of 3-4 yards before contact.

      And that doesn’t include them being ranked at the bottom of the league in tackling. A new ILB isn’t going to change that.

      The pass plays seemed to have the Steelers completely off-balance as well. It just felt like the Jags were a better prepared team.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      It will be a very important offseason for sure. I don’t envy the Steelers for the tough decisions they’ll have to make between now and camp. (You begin to realize just how small a number 53 really is!)

      I am at least thankful that the Steelers aren’t starting from scratch. Lost of good pieces are already in place. I’m also thankful that, unlike the Ravens, the Steelers aren’t watching the (supposed) cornerstone of their team fail. Baltimore is built around their defense, so seeing it fall apart hurts more. The Steelers (right now) are fueled by their offense while their building a younger, versatile defense. We already know this is the area that is still growing and needs to improve.

      The run defense is concerning, however, as that has always been the primary focus of past Steelers defensive units. I’m a bit reminded of the way the Steelers struggled mightily against the run to start the 2011 season. Part of that (just like against the Jags) was how vulnerable they were to stretch runs.