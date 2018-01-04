Hot Topics

    Game Rewind: Steelers Vs Browns Notes

    By Alex Kozora January 4, 2018 at 03:59 pm

    Game notes from the regular season finale, a 28-24 win by the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Cleveland Browns.

    First Half

    – Kick return team. The usual suspects. Moats-Watt-Matakevich-Chickillo-Fort. Golden behind. Nix/Grimble/Walton the wedge with Toussaint/JuJu the return men.

    Alejandro Villanueva defending Myles Garrett’s long arm technique. VIllanueva length to match, throws him down by the shoulder.

    Matt Feiler has some nasty to his game. Once he gets his feet pumping…and this is against Danny Shelton.

    – Third and long. Steelers back in 2 Man. Covered well but man coverage, eyes off the ball, helped Deshone Kizer scramble around.

    – Punt return team. Fitz-Matakevich-Fort-Chickillo-Nix-Golden. DHB and Brian Allen jammers to one side, Artie Burns and Cam Sutton opposite.

    – Good job to recognize the CB blitz and hit JuJu in the flat for a huge gain.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster has really helped as a blocker, too. Team comfortable motioning him to the wing and blocking the backside end on this pin/pull scheme. Doesn’t have to be pretty, just needs to get in the way so he can’t flow freely and squeeze the play.

    Landry Jones should’ve hit the slant here, not the fade to Eli Rogers. Roughing the passer bailed him out.

    – Higgins long TD. Safeties gotta be able to squeeze this. Really disappointing.

    – Punt coverage team: Watt-Fort-Canaday-Matakevich-Chickillo. Nix/Davis the wings, Golden the upback. Allen/DHb gunners.

    – Steelers doing a better job defending the over route, something that killed them out of Cover 3 in the past. Joe Haden passes it off to Mike Mitchell and then gets depth to play inside leverage and bracket #1 on the post. Well done.

    Second Half

    Stephon Tuitt loses his gap…Kizer rushes for a first down on third and long.

    – Nice throw by Jones on the slant. He’s struggled with these throws. Needs to see more of this.

    Will Gay came all the way from his LCB spot to force the fumble. Disappointing the defense gave up so many yards on 3rd and long but nice hustle play.

    T.J. Watt was really impressive vs the run. We’ll do either a video or breakdown of that in the near future.

    – Both as a blocker and return man, I’ve liked what Toussaint has done in the kick game. Getting better…

    • EdJHJr

      I think if you eliminate 4 browns passing plays you reduced their total yards by about 175.

      Reminds me of being Tebowed