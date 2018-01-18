Hot Topics

    Game Rewind: Steelers Vs Jaguars Game Notes

    By Alex Kozora January 18, 2018 at 08:30 am

    Game notes from the Pittsburgh Steelers final game of the 2017 season.

    First Half

    – Kick coverage: Sutton-Golden-Nix-Fort-Williams-Boswell-Matakevich-Chickillo-Toussaint-DHB-Hilton

    – No one in the flat. Terrible way to start.

    Mike Mitchell late to drive on the over route. This is on him.

    – Again, open.

    – Walton blown out of the hole.

    – Kick return team. Front five: Moats-Watt-Matakevich-Chickillo-Fort, Golden behind. Nix/Walton/Grimble at the wedge. JuJu/Fitz the KRers.

    – Punt coverage team. Watt-Fort-Canaday-Matakevich-Chickillo. Nix/Davis the wings, Golden the upback. DHB and Hilton (not Brian Allen) the gunners.

    – Punt return unit. Golden-Nix-Chickillo-Matakevich-Fort-DHBFitz-Sutton. Allen and Burns the jammers, Eli Rogers returning.

    – Where is the contain??

    – Sutton replaced Toussaint on kick returns while Toussaint was getting checked for a concussion.

    Second Half

    – Fort, at least, brought the physicality on the kick team. On a day where most others were out muscled.

    – Only Big Ben would throw the RB wheel on a third down TE screen.

    – Man coverage…QB can escape.

    – Hubbard asked to block the DE without leverage on this screen. Didn’t end well.

    L.J. Fort aligned as the OLB on third down. Misses the tackle but asked to work across the formation and through the trash to try to make the play. Aligning on the outside isn’t uncommon but you know there’s a chance they’re going to throw the screen. Line him up in the B gap off-ball and just take the back.

    Vance McDonald asked to block DE Campbell. Outmatched. Leads to a 4th down they can’t convert.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • falconsaftey43

      Man, it’d be super interesting to know what’s said in the film room when looking at these sort of defensive plays. So many of them, it seems like the scheme just left an obvious hole that the other team knew where it would be and the guy apparently responsible for covering it just has no chance to get there. Butler has to fix this stuff. Is he just getting too cute?

    • CoachCot

      I am not a fan of the team lining up with the MOF wide open like that from a schematic stand point.

    • CP72

      That’s the frustrating part it’s execution and scheme errors. How can you not look at this film and question this defensive coaching staff? They had two weeks of prep time.

      I will guarantee you Jacksonville will not score more 17 points against New England. How many New England players would start on our defense? McCourty, Butler, and Flowers? Am I missing one?

    • LAD

      It was said in the podcast even before the game, D should play mostly zone so they can have the eyes on Bortles if he tries to run, but felt like many plays they played man coverage and no spy on Bortles. Even in the pats vs titans game, during the broadcast that was an adjustment the NE made and was shown and explained by the commentator, that with a running QB you should have a spy… Why Butler cant figure that out? I am not saying fire him, but certainly brings me no comfort for next season, feeling that he is not very good to do in-game adjustments.