    Georgia Vs. Alabama College National Championship Game Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan January 8, 2018 at 08:00 pm

    The 2017-2018 College Football National Championship will be decided tonight as Georgia and Alabama will square off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

    Several players in tonight’s game are considered top-rated draft prospects for 2018 and there’s a good chance that perhaps one player playing Monday night could potentially wind up being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers or by one the three teams in the AFC North division.

    Are you ready for some college football? As usual, we invite you to discuss this game in the comment section below the post. Have a great Monday night and please enjoy the game. I will try to add a few highlights from the contest as it progresses.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      There’s a point at stake on this games outcome for those that answered Griday nights questions

    • Grant Humphrey

      Idc about this game that much, but I just don’t want to see Bama win again.

    • pittfan

      GO DAWGS!

    • pittfan

    • Shane Mitchell

      Lorenzo Carter has got some wheels to go along with that 6’6″ frame, he could be our 1st round pick.

    • BurghBoy412

      Fromm will be a #1 overall pick

    • BurghBoy412

      Da’Ron Payne is special upfront

    • Chris92021

      More like 60-80 type pick. Not very strong at the point of attack and needs to play with better leverage. Nowhere near the athlete that his former Dawg teammate Leonard Floyd is.

    • GravityWon

      Bama always has so much talent on the DL that it is difficult to rate ILBs and safeties. Are they really great or just benefitting from the dominant big guys?

    • NinjaMountie

      Did the Jaguars and Titans change uniforms to play in the CFB CG?

    • Shane Mitchell

      No, he is actually a better athlete and more versatile as a football player, he has played the Star position in their defense. He has 4.5 speed, without question he will be a first round pick, 60-80 is laughable for someone with his measurables, his stock will move higher and higher till he is a first round pick, I dont care what any draft sites say right now, they are wrong.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Jake Fromm reminds me of a young Drew Brees.

    • Chris92021

      I will see you during the draft and we will revisit this. I am still sticking to my belief that Carter will be a late 2nd-to-mid-3rd round pick.

    • NinjaMountie

      He looks like he’s going to develop into an elite prospect. He stays this pace and he’ll definitely opt for the draft after his Junior season.

    • NinjaMountie

      Saban needs to recruit QBs instead of athletes at the position.

    • Shane Mitchell

      I dont know if I have seen a better true freshman QB execute any better, the guy had a 166.4 QB rating for the season.

    • Chris92021

      To be honest, the SEC hasn’t exactly been the conference of great NFL QB prospects in years. Saban knows that having great athletes who can make plays on the run and every once in a while complete a pass will be good enough to win in college. Same goes for Meyer at Ohio State too.

    • NinjaMountie

      He is special for a true freshman. If I had to be picky to find faults it would be that he needs to be more consistent with his accuracy game to game.
      That being said…..he’s a TRUE FRESHMAN! LOL
      So I’m absolutely certain he will.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Funny thing is Fromm actually committed to play QB for Bama first and flipped to Georgia

    • NinjaMountie

      I agree with you. However, he’s ALABAMA. That means he could go out and get almost any elite PASSER he wanted. Back them up with athletes but an elite Passer would make them invulnerable.

    • NinjaMountie

      LOL…good for him. Shun the evil empire of college football.

    • NinjaMountie

      Read a mock draft that had us drafting Lamar Jackson. I almost puked in my soup.

    • Chris92021

      That would require a lot of development and time. For every kid like Deshaun Watson or even Jake Fromm, how many freshmen do you know of that can come in and actually complete passes beyond 10 yards consistently? And even UGA had to protect Fromm. I’ve seen a lot of games where Fromm might have thrown 12-15 passes total in a game. You are right, you would think just the Alabama brand would get kids to come in but I haven’t see a kid who can actually complete a pass consistently to go to Bama since McCarron.

    • NinjaMountie

      Is he lip syncing? Audio is terrible.

    • Chris92021

      Jackson isn’t going in the 1st round unless he runs a 4.3 40.

    • Shane Mitchell

      I could actually see Mike Tomlin showing interest in him, he seems to have a thing for dual threat QBs.

    • NinjaMountie

      B12 finds a lot of them every year.
      You’re right it would take sustained commitment to the position. They also do well enough without doing so maybe it isn’t worth the time.

    • NinjaMountie

      Oh God! I hope not. I think he’s another RGIII.

    • Bryan

      Why? He would be great for us, give him a year behind Ben and our weapons and oline, he’ll have time for development and is a lot better at passing than people give him credit for

    • Chris92021

      B12, they don’t really play good defense there (same goes for Pac-12). Talking about the conference as a whole. SEC, it seems they are just full of freakish athletes (especially on defense), which means the QBs have to be freakish too. Not too many guys like Rosen or Darnold in the SEC or even the Big 12, guys who are exceptional athletes and passers.

    • NinjaMountie

      Yeah…we’ll have to definitely agree to totally disagree about this one. I think he’s a terrible QB prospect. He’s a good college passer, of which a lot of his game is built around his ability to run.
      He’ll not get away with that in the NFL. He’ll get broken.

    • NinjaMountie

      I agree. SEC definitely puts D out on the field. I just feel that with their brand they’d try harder. Maybe they do and it just hasn’t worked.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Yeah we will see, I just cant see his stock going anywhere but up over the next few months.

    • Chris92021

      If he does run that 4.5 40, then I will agree with you.

    • Chris92021

      BTW just checked to make sure. The last 5 drafts (2013-2017), these were the QBs drafted from Big 12 schools:

      Geno Smith
      Landry Jones
      Bryce Petty
      Patrick Mahomes

      That does not inspire confidence lol

    • Bryan

      I mean he certainly has flaws in his game, but I think he has the 1st or 2nd highest upside of any QB in the draft imo (Darnold only higher one), and with a late first round pick odds of finding a QB that isn’t flawed is next to impossible, and I’d rather take a boom or bust QB in that position who may be a pro bowl caliber player or may be out of the league in 4 years, rather than a “safer” QB who just ends up being a mediocre QB for like 6-8 years that is just good enough to not get replaced but not good enough to win playoff games. I’m no QB expert though and don’t pretend to be (and really even NFL scouts aren’t lol), and have faith in our front office to do their research and draft the best QB for the team, whether that be Lamar, Rudolph, Mayfield, etc. etc. whoever it is I will be on board with them, I just think Lamar Jackson would be the best pick at late 1st. To each their own though, as evaluating college QB’s with regards to NFL success is a fool’s errand anyways lol

    • Chris92021

      I think he’s actually going to be worse. Hope he stays healthy but his footwork and accuracy is not good.

    • NinjaMountie

      My take is you can say every QB drafted will be bust and you’ll be right the vast majority of the time. LOL

    • NinjaMountie

      Agreed…..for the NFL. They were SUPER GREAT college recruits though.

    • Bryan

      That is very true and something that we can both agree on lol

    • Chris92021

      1. Rosen: that kid can do just about anything. Now he needs to go to a veteran team with strong leaders that will keep him humble so his ego won’t write checks that his mouth can’t cash. Rosen is a top 5 pick.

      2. Darnold: great upside but he makes a lot of mental errors. He should go back to school but on potential alone, he will be a top 10 pick.

      Other than that, there are guys who I like (Mason Rudolph, Luke Falk) and guys I think are not going to be good at QB (Lamar Jackson) but outside of the top 2, I am not too confident about any of the QBs going in this draft. They have to go to the right teams with the coaches that can help them develop on time, much like Wentz to Philly and having Pederson, DeFilippo, and Reich coaching him.

    • NinjaMountie

      That being said. If you want upside, Allen is the one the most.

    • Chris92021

      Wow, that Tagovailoa looks like Steve Young out there.

    • Shane Mitchell

      What the hell, now this Bama true freshman QB reminds me of a young Steve Young

    • Shane Mitchell

      Its young Drew Brees versus young Steve Young

    • Shane Mitchell

      Yeah and he has that quick release as well.

    • NinjaMountie

      Wow

    • Doug Andrews

      NICE THROW!

    • Shane Mitchell

      I would take either of these two freshman QBs right now.

    • NinjaMountie

      Kirby:
      What!!!!!!! Sideline interference!!!!!!!!! What BS
      informed the TD still stands
      Ohhhh! No biggie! That’s fine.

    • NinjaMountie

      Wow!!!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      They are not perfect but why do these college referees seem to have so much more credibility than NFL refs?

    • Doug Andrews

      Agreed at least they don’t waste 5 minutes just to confirm a call

    • Chris92021

      You knew that Saban and Daboll were waiting for this. UGA had been prepping for Hurts all week too.

    • Bryan

      They didn’t reofficiate the play, they actually did what they’re supposed to do, only correct an obvious mistake, which is definitely something the NFL needs to learn from

    • NinjaMountie

      Tua listed at 6’1….he looks so small I was in complete shock when I read that.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Al Riveron would have overturned that

    • NinjaMountie

    • NinjaMountie

      Ooopsie

    • Doug Andrews

      Big time mistake

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      it would still be under review.

    • NinjaMountie

      wow again…lol

    • Shane Mitchell

      Yes and then he would make a 10 minute video to explain to everyone why he is right in his own mind.

    • Doug Andrews

      Freshman mistakes

    • NinjaMountie

      I can forgive both of Fromm’s ints. The first one was totally on his WR and batted balls just happen.

    • Doug Andrews

      Great open field tackle

    • Shane Mitchell

      that was an NFL level play right there.

    • Doug Andrews

      He’ll be playing on Sundays

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      That’s how you’re supposed to come in, head up and wrap up the guy with the ball. Great awareness to get there and great fundamentals to finish the play.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I really like what i see out of Sony Michel

    • Canadiana

      So many big hits from both sides, I’m loving it!

    • Shane Mitchell

      This Tua kids release is quick and hard to read, cant believe Alabama actually had both these young QBs as recruits at one time.

    • Shane Mitchell

      They ought to promote these refs to the NFL

    • NinjaMountie

      Georgia MUST score again or the will lose.