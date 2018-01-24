Giants Sign Former Steelers RB Terrell Watson

After ending the 2017 season on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, it was assumed by many that running back Terrell Watson would ultimately sign a Reserve/Futures contract with the team right away. That didn’t ultimately happen, however, and Watson has now apparently signed with the New York Giants.

Watson, who made the Steelers initial 53-man roster this past season after the preseason ended, dressed for 10 games and carried the football five times for 8 yards in limited offensive playing time. He also played quite a bit on special teams for the Steelers before ultimately being waived in favor of running back Fitzgerald Toussaint ahead of the team’s Week 12 game in late November. After clearing waivers, Watson was signed to the Steelers practice squad and he remained on the 10-man unit the remainder of the season.

Watson really didn’t have much of a future in Pittsburgh moving forward as he was merely used as a short-yardage running back. For all we know, the Steelers offered Watson a Reserve/Futures contract recently and he turned it down with hopes that he could potentially find a better opportunity elsewhere.

Watson, who entered the NFL in 2015 with the Cincinnati Bengals. as undrafted free gent out of Azusa Pacific, also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles prior to signing with the Steelers last May.