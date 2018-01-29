Hot Topics

    Goodell Says NFL Will Focus On ‘Jesse James Overturned TD Catch’ During Offseason

    By Dave Bryan January 29, 2018 at 05:26 pm

    The overturned touchdown catch in the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 15 loss to the New England Patriots still has a lot of the fans of the team frustrated and rightfully so. Even a lot of non fans of the Steelers struggle now with what is and isn’t a catch in the NFL on a weekly basis and that’s one thing that commissioner Roger Goodell hopes the league can rectify during the upcoming offseason.

    During a Monday interview on The Herd with Colin Cowherd radio show, Goodell talked openly about how the league must now go about its business of better clarifying what is and isn’t a catch. He told host Colin Cowherd that the league just had five Hall of Fame wide receivers and several coaches in for a visit just two weeks ago to focus on the catch, no-catch rule and on what needs to be done to bring more clarity to it.

    “And we had a really good discussion for over three hours and looking at a lot of tape and we’ve got some ideas of how to bring some clarity to that,” Goodell said. “It’s particularly in the going to the ground that I think has created a lot of confusion because it’s a different rule when you’re going to the ground and when you’re on the sideline or in the end zone.

    “And I think that’s what we’re focusing on and the competition committee is going to be bringing this up in February and in March. and I hope we’ll be able to address this in a way that will bring more clarity and frankly more excitement to this.”

    The going to the ground aspect of the rile that Goodell referred to is obviously related to the overturned touchdown catch by Steelers tight end Jesse James late in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 15 loss to the Patriots. James’ catch was initially ruled a good one on the field but after it was reviewed by Al Riveron, the league’s Senior Vice President of Officiating, the play was overturned and ruled an incomplete pass because the tight end did not survive the ground while attempting to make the catch. James, however, seemingly made a football move, a lunge for the goal-line, after seemingly first securing the pass.

    Goodell added during his Monday interview that “fans want catches.”

    Not long after the Steelers loss to the Patriots, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin agreed during a press conference that the current catch rule needs to be revisited and addressed by the the NFL’s Competition Committee during the offseason. Tomlin, by the way, has been a member of that committee since 2013.

    “I think that we all can acknowledge that all of this needs to be revisited,” Tomlin said in December when asked a question about whether or not the NFL’s Competition Committee needs to look at what is and isn’t a football move after a catch during the offseason. “It’s not just that play, we’re having similar discussions week in and week out so as a member of the committee, I acknowledge that we’ve got our work cut out for us this offseason regarding a number of those things.”

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      All I can say is F*** you Roger.

    • Chad H

      Damn you beat me to it!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Fans could care less about catches. They want the right calls to be made.

    • Nolrog

      They need to focus on the inconsistency of the catch rules and how it is applied. There are cases similar to this that are a catch as well. It’s just incredibly frustrating that there is so much ambiguity on this these days.

      They should also look at instant replay and how it’s applied. If you have to resort to 5 different angles and frame by frame slow motion to determine the call, then the call on the field should stand. Instant replay should be for the egregiously missed called, that you can clearly see on the first replay and not to constantly nit pick every call to make sure it’s perfect.

    • MJK

      first and most important was it a catch.,. if it is a catch go to step two, secondly did he make a football move, if he made a football move then go to step 3 if he mad a football move then did the ball cross the white line with control , if the ball crossed the white line with control touchdown note if at any point steps 1 , 2 or 3 are not accomplished then you mark the ball there at the last completed step

    • Jon Crissinger

      See, but because of the current rules if they are falling to the ground the catch is not complete until they survive the ground. The rules do follow the process like you stated, but it is not considered a catch right now if they are falling until they survive initial contact with the ground. Then they continue to step two and three.

    • Richard

      Guess it will always depend on if the patriots or cowboys are involved to how it is reviewed and ruled.

    • Chris92021

      How about this:

      1. Have 3 people make a decision when it goes to replay (instead of just Riveron, who is playing God and is in way over his head), make sure 2 of them are former players. God knows a lot of them want to work on TV.
      2. Have a running clock in all stadiums that will count down the decision (like you see in baseball parks). Have it at 90 seconds.
      3. If all 3 people making the decision within 90 seconds agree/disagree unanimously, the call will be “confirmed”. If it is 2 of 3, then the call will stand. However, all decisions must be made within 90 seconds. No more this waiting around for 5 minutes so Riveron can tell Corrente what catchy thing to say like “did not survive the ground”.

      I am still salty about the Big Ben decision to go to Eli Rogers after that happened and I am still want more changes made to the coaching staff along with more pressure on Mike Tomlin entering 2018. But what happened on the Jesse James catch decided the 1 seed whether the league would care to admit it or not. The officials and the rulebook deciding outcomes, that cannot happen again.

    • Al O

      well everything else this clown has ‘focused’ on has turned out great.

    • Cinko123

      Hmm.. and I guess cooks catch survived the ground even though the ball touched the ground? What a joke.

    • Shane Mitchell

      This was a TD catch. it just takes a bit of commonsense to figure it out, which is what is lacking with some officials. they dont actually need to change the rule they just need to learn how and when the rule should be applied. In this instance it is not applicable.

      The rule states survive the ground in the process of a catch, the rule was made for players diving to make catches not players diving after a catch is made for the endzone, he had control of the ball his knee was down and the process of making the catch should be considered over at that point, his secondary move was to get the ball over the goal line which had absolutely nothing to do with the process of trying to make the catch.

      This is a TD. His secondary move diving over the goal line was not part of the catch process. he was not diving as a result of trying to make the catch.

    • NinjaMountie

      Every time I see this picture it reminds me that this was, indeed, in all fairness a catch and TD.
      However, with the way the rules are written, it was interpreted correctly as no catch.
      This is why Goodell is correct and the rule needs evaluated and corrected.

    • NinjaMountie

      +1000
      I agree with him that the rule needs modified. He worried me with “the fans want catches” statement.

    • deuce_seven

      The rule states: “If a player goes to the ground in the act of catching a pass (with or without contact by an opponent), he must maintain control of the ball until after his initial contact with the ground.”
      In my opinion, his initial contact with the ground was his knee. That occurred after he secured the catch. He them lunged (made a football move) toward the goal line.

    • John Pennington

      The rule should be the same as it is for a rb.The ball should have to break the plaine the ground should have nothing to do with it.If a receiver reaches out and has control of the ball it breaks the plaine and the player hits the ground the ball comes out its a TD unless he is juggling the ball and dont have control its a incomplete pass.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think the rule makes sense, but I think the Jesse James play is a grey area that leans more towards catch.

    • Shane Mitchell

      No it was not, read the rule, and look up the definition of the word “process” diving was not a process of trying to make this catch it was a secondary move.

    • NinjaMountie

      Okay, Shane. We can sit and argue about interpretation of rules all day long. Therein lies the problem: interpretation.
      I’m not going to say you’re wrong. I’m only going to say that, in my opinion, the rule was interpreted correctly.

    • Shane Mitchell

      The problem is apparently people dont understand the definition of the word “process’

      Process. , noun
      1. a series of actions or steps taken in order to achieve a particular end.

      Diving to the ground was not part of the catch process.

      Was he diving to try to complete the catch process? No, he was not.

      He does not need to survive the ground in the process of the catch because the catch process was over, and turning to extend the ball over the goal line had absolutely nothing to do with the catch process.

    • Jon Crissinger

      I went down a whole rabbit hole on the catch rule after that play. That’s how I also interpret the rule, but the NFL reads it as THROUGH the ground. So all the way down. Hence the incomplete pass.

    • JC

      Wow, you can not explain it no better than that!…..Good job.