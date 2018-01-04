Hot Topics

    Haley Says Steelers Told Him New Year’s Eve Bar Incident Is A Non-Issue

    By Dave Bryan January 4, 2018 at 04:14 pm

    New Year’s Eve night, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley and his wife were reportedly involved in an incident at the Tequila Cowboy bar in Pittsburgh that not only required the local police getting involved, but Haley reportedly suffering an injury as well. On Thursday, Haley addressed the incident. Sort of.

    “A few nights ago unfortunately I was in a situation,’’ said Haley, who apparently spent time in a local hospital for unspecified injuries he suffered after reportedly being shoved to the ground by an unknown person after he and his wife were escorted out of the North Shore establishment, according to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

    “The situation, though not of my doing, has been made clear to me by the Steelers that it is a non-issue to both the team and the Steelers organization.

    “My sole focus is on preparing for next week’s playoff game, so it won’t be addressed further.”

    Also according to Bouchette, Haley suffered a shattered pelvis during the incident.

    For now, that’s likely all we’re going to get about the offensive coordinator’s recent “situation” and unlike Steelers outside linebacker coach Joey Porter after his indent outside of a local Pittsburgh bar just over one full year ago, Haley is not being placed on a temporary leave of absence by the team.

    Haley is reportedly in the final year of his current contract with the Steelers and is wrapping up his sixth season as the team’a offensive coordinator.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • SwagDaddy330

      Well that stinks. I hope it’s not too big of a deal not having him on the sidelines for the play-offs.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      shattered Pelvis? He wouldn’t be walking if it was shattered.

    • SteelersDepot

      I can hear it now:

      Ben: “Alert, alert. Tequila Cowboy, pelvis, Tequila Cowboy. Ready, go.”

    • dennisdoubleday

      yeah, he’s either not going to be on the sideline or “shattered” is a gross exaggeration.

    • Doug Andrews

      Shattered pelvis that was some kind of tumble. Is there such a thing as a mildly shattered pelvis?

    • will

      fake news

    • John Phillips

      For someone else maybe.
      For you and me, no.

    • Mutatedgenome

      Tequila Cowboy huh? Looking for a young swingers couple??? LOL

    • John Phillips

      Maybe help?

    • Doug Andrews

      I just want to know how he’s standing, walking around with a shattered pelvis unless it’s a minor injury.

    • will

      Again….why would he ever go to a “Steeler” bar (blocks from Heinz Field) to celebrate New Years Eve?? What was he thinking? Maybe there is more to some of his play calls than meets the eye????
      Very poor decision!

    • JohnnyFootball

      Great way to not only bury the lede (and literal headline of the story), but downplay it by saying he “suffered a minor injury”. (something that is nowhere in the story) The type of “minor injury” that is mostly seen in high impact car collisions, not a simple “shove” as claimed. It’s odd because normally this site doesn’t participate in that type of subterfuge. Really weird actually, especially coming from Dave

    • Sam Clonch

      Classy :[

    • CountryClub

      Haley says he’s walking with a slight limp. There is no shattered pelvis if that’s the case.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Yes, indeed.. this could be the end of Dilly, Dilly.

    • pittsburghjoe

      First Peezy Gate, Now Pelvis Gate.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Its a non-issue to the Steelers because his contract is up at the end of the year.

    • pittsburghjoe

      He went there cause Peezy recommended the place.

    • Richard Edlin

      It’s Bouchette vs. reality again. Reality with the long winning streak.

    • Mark

      I think Todd is done as our OC, it has been a good, not great run!

    • CoachCot

      How does one shatter the pelvis yet stand on their own for interviews?

    • will

      Lol lol 😂

    • Dan

      Would really prefer no one in the Steeler organization has any association with a place called “Tequila Cowboy Bar”

    • CoachCot

      Hey at least he was right about his 13-3 prediction lol

    • Jaybird

      I image this stuff for a living. I just scanned an women in her 70’s this week who had fractures all throughout her Sacrum ( which is part of the pelvis) from a Recent fall. She walked in , and she got up and walked out also. It depends on which part of the pelvis and how serious the injury is as to whether people can walk or not.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Agreed, his career has been too plagued with injuries