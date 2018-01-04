Haley Says Steelers Told Him New Year’s Eve Bar Incident Is A Non-Issue

New Year’s Eve night, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley and his wife were reportedly involved in an incident at the Tequila Cowboy bar in Pittsburgh that not only required the local police getting involved, but Haley reportedly suffering an injury as well. On Thursday, Haley addressed the incident. Sort of.

“A few nights ago unfortunately I was in a situation,’’ said Haley, who apparently spent time in a local hospital for unspecified injuries he suffered after reportedly being shoved to the ground by an unknown person after he and his wife were escorted out of the North Shore establishment, according to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“The situation, though not of my doing, has been made clear to me by the Steelers that it is a non-issue to both the team and the Steelers organization.

“My sole focus is on preparing for next week’s playoff game, so it won’t be addressed further.”

Also according to Bouchette, Haley suffered a shattered pelvis during the incident.

For now, that’s likely all we’re going to get about the offensive coordinator’s recent “situation” and unlike Steelers outside linebacker coach Joey Porter after his indent outside of a local Pittsburgh bar just over one full year ago, Haley is not being placed on a temporary leave of absence by the team.

Haley is reportedly in the final year of his current contract with the Steelers and is wrapping up his sixth season as the team’a offensive coordinator.