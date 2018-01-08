Hot Topics

    Jaguars CB To Ben Roethlisberger: ‘Be Careful What You Wish For’

    By Alex Kozora January 8, 2018 at 04:52 pm

    Let the chirping begin. The Pittsburgh Steelers are days away from a rematch with the Jacksonville Jaguars, fresh off their Wild Card victory over the Buffalo Bills. With Jacksonville trouncing the Steelers in Week 5, Ben Roethlisberger was recently asked if he’d like to see the Jags again.

    “I’ll give you guys one guess who you think I want to play,” Roethlisberger said on his 93.7 The Fan radio show a week ago.

    That guess, of course, was the Jaguars.

    “For me, personally, I’d love to prove that five interceptions wasn’t me in that game,” Roethlisberger continued.

    Apparently, the Jacksonville secondary caught wind of those comments. Cornerback A.J. Bouye, a prized free agent who has played as such for them, responded to Big Ben’s comments with a clear message: be careful what you wish for. That’s what he told the AP’s Mark Long.

    The full comment, if you can’t see the tweet. “Be careful what you wish for. This is what he wanted. This is what he’s going to get.”

    Jacksonville has arguably the league’s best pass defense. They shut down the Bills Sunday, picking up where they left off in the regular season. Opposing quarterbacks had their lowest completion percentage, yards per attempt, second most interceptions, and third fewest touchdowns against the Jaguars defense.

    Roethlisberger, of course, was arguably the biggest victim to the secondary, intercepted five times in the first matchup. Two of those were returned for scores. Bouye, for what it’s worth, did not record an interception in the first meeting. He finished 2017 with six of them.

    The Steelers offense is in a much better place now than they were then. Roethlisberger has turned his season around, JuJu Smith-Schuster is a staple in the offense, Martavis Bryant is playing better as of late, and the run game has gotten a bit more effective, too.

    Forget about all the wishing. What I know is that this is going to be a fantastic matchup to watch.

    • Dan Guthrie

      I hope we beat, them, down.

    • will

      At least Bouye had a coherent quote……..

    • Rob

      I want this to be a blowout soooo bad

    • Dave Miller

      If the Jags are so good why is it that they could only muster a whopping ten points in 4 quarters against a team that only got in because of Cincinnati foiling Baltimore? Think about it.

    • Brian Miller

      That game earlier this year was the worst case scenario where everything went wrong…tipped passes, 2 INTs run back for TDs, and their crappy offense only managed 16 points with 5 turnovers….Bortles stinks, and the only reason Buffalo didn’t beat them is because Taylor couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn yesterday…they will get a heavy dose of Bell, Brown, BB, JJSS, Bryant, and Ridley…I love our chances, and so does Vegas. Let’s go boys!!

    • Old_Instant_Classic

      Each of Ben’s interceptions in week 5 occurred due to a tip, a player falling, or some type of breakdown in execution. It wasn’t like Ben was just chucking it into coverage. And the idea that the Jags dominated them for 60 minutes is just false. Highlights and the final score can be misleading. Sounds like these guys are getting a little fat off of their own press clippings. We’ll see.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Does this count as bulletin board material for us

    • cencalsteeler

      Pretty impressive pic you posted there. All 3 with their paws up in the air trying to disrupt the throw. Is there a turnover chain being passed around in Jacksonville, too? 😉

    • Anthony Palmerston

      Every game is different. They also put up 44 on the Ravens earlier in the season. Respect them.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      A lil bit.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Good luck.

    • EdJHJr

      I’d worry if they were playing anyone. But…… I don’t know, for some reason I think they will surprise me.

      Then again they surprised me the first time they played.

    • EdJHJr

      Ole Tom C. The giants wish he stayed.

    • Intense Camel

      I remember a few chucks. Just saying.

    • Intense Camel

      They need to be humbled.

    • PA2AK_

      Me too. The last one or two…which is all you can really do at that point in the game. As long as we actually attempt more than what 15 runs, I’m good.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Ben wasn’t trash-talking when he said he wanted a rematch, but man, this Jacksonville secondary sounds like your friend’s kid brother—they just don’t know when to shut up.

      Teams that jaw like this are only setting themselves up for a fall.

    • James Miles

      This game is not even going to be close. Too much pride on the line and the Steelers want some payback.

    • Chris92021

      Good, I hope to see the CBS cameras panning on them while they are fighting on the sideline after JuJu scores his 3rd TD to put us by 35 in the 3rd quarter.

    • PA2AK_

      Agreed. I’m looking for a heck of a performance from the OL

    • James Miles

      Not to mention, Bortle sucks.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      More likely, they’ll be making that “throw the flag” motion over and over…begging the officials for an offensive PI call…after they’ve been grabbing jerseys all game long.

    • Jerry Lynch

      Hopefully I’m bored stiff @ halftime with a 24 point lead over the Jugs. That will mean I can partake of unlimited alcohol without fear of missing something.

    • Orlysteel

      I hope we beat them up.

    • Old_Instant_Classic

      Sure, the last one definitely was since the game was out of hand. But even then, Ben’s elbow was hit from behind, affecting the pass. Not saying the Jags didn’t make the necessary plays. Just saying the Steelers should be much better execution-wise than they were in week 5. You can usually tell the difference between playing poorly and being outmatched. If the Jags win again, tip your hat. But I don’t think the Steelers were outmatched in week 5.

    • rystorm06

      I don’t care which way we beat them, as long as we beat them

    • Orlysteel

      That’s the competitor in Ben, you got me the first time , I’m going to get you next time, bring them on , let the Revenge Tournament begin.

    • Tom Oh

      Jaguars were too scared to talk smack while James Harrison was around. Sigh

    • Kenny lee

      They held our receivers all game

    • PapaJuju

      The biggest thing we can do it get up by two touchdowns and force them to start throwing the ball while allowing Bell to steamroll them.

    • Danny Porter

      Big Ben destroyed Denvers #1 defense in the playoffs not to long ago.
      I see 7 putting up big numbers this week

    • T R

      not to jinx us. Although jags beat the Steelers early.. their 2017 schedule has to go down to being the easiest one of most teams. They played on 3 playoff teams and of course the only playoff team they beat was the Steelers. they went 1-4 losing to Titans twice. so we got to win this, yes?

    • Jason

      There were countless plays for Buffalo to make in that game but unfortunately Tyrod is terrible and McCoy was about 65%. Garoppolo shredded these guys 3 weeks ago. They’re a good D but they ain’t the 85 Bears.

    • NimbusHex

      Stay away from Bouye and throw at Rams… oh wait.

      Just run the damn ball.

    • Michael Putman

      Much ado about nothing. Ben didn’t say he can’t wait for the Jags to come in so he can drop 500 yards… he just said he wanted the opportunity to redeem himself and play a better game. This isn’t a big deal, its a pretty obvious statement. Hope he is motivated to go out on Sunday and put up some good numbers!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Denver’s Defense was better than this one.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      What do you mean?! I thought they loved it in New York when Manning got benched in favor of Geno Smith…

      LMAO

    • dany

      Yeah but thing is, they could score ten points and be done with it. Perhaps even rest the stars. Bortles won’t do s***

    • Jesse Logue

      Dilly Dilly

    • Edjhjr

      Ya well , eli may end up down there next. I have no clue what the steelers will do when bens gone.

    • johnnypudding

      These guys are a bit mouthy…need to shut them up…steelers 27-13

    • CP72

      They don’t want a locked in Ben. He’s got this extra gear when it really counts.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Le’Veon Bell is as fresh and healthy as he’s ever been this late into a season. Should we run the ball down their throats? Some. But should we also frustrate the living hell out of them, by getting the ball in Bell’s hands 10 times on dump-offs, screens, and pass routes? YES.

      Nothing is more demoralizing, than watching a RB become unstoppable. Fournette is a big boy that takes a while to get revving. Bell can beat a team in a myriad of ways. If Bell touched the ball 30+ times, I wouldn’t be the least bit upset. Heck, if he touched it 40 times, I’d be cool.

      Ben needs to also give the Jags a tad bit of their own medicine. Go 4 and 5 wide, drop back, clear out space, and then pick up chunks of yards with his legs. Yes, I know, sounds almost like a joke. But if that happened just 2 or 3 times, where Ben gets a first down with his legs, I’m telling you, the Jags aren’t going to know what to prepare for. Bell? Ben? Or having to cover all of the weapons? We need to keep Jacksonville guessing all game. Let our O dictate the play. I don’t think airing it out is going to be prudent. And I don’t think just pounding Bell is the answer. I think the best idea is to literally confuse and frustrate the heck out of them, then rip their hearts out with some timely shots.

    • ThePointe

      …and that was without AB!

    • George Kroger

      Ben was straight-up horrible in that game. Many have said Tyrod Taylor missed open receivers Sunday. I say Ben was similar in the J’ville game – if he played well Steelers win that game easily.

      Turnovers are the only way the Steelers lose this game.

    • mezzetin1

      Yep.

    • mezzetin1

      If only to shut MJD down. Jeez…

    • mezzetin1

      Love it!

    • mezzetin1

      That’s fair. I really think we’ll see a TON of Bell.

    • mezzetin1

      The Giants…… Jeez…….

    • ThePointe

      My only question is whether or not Bouye and Ramsey will shake Ben’s hand after he whips them, or will they hang their heads and refuse to leave the sidelines after the game.

    • mezzetin1

      Move on, hopefully. No offense to Ben personally. I’ve got #7 hanging up. As well as #43, #66, and #10. I actually got #10, like, literally the day before he got suspended. I mean, c’mon……

    • mezzetin1

      Perhaps they shouldn’t be talking to Deion..

    • e. smith

      aaannndddd…the patriots get another pseudo-bye in the divisional round…

    • mezzetin1

      Yes, yes, yes….

    • mezzetin1

      THAT’S what I’m talking about.

    • e. smith

      Blake Bortles? My God I don’t think I’ve seen a worse QB in the playoffs. But leave it to Steelers to make it competitive.

    • mezzetin1

      Dilly Dilly!

    • mezzetin1

      Yeppers.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Jags fans are acting like they’ve already won this game it’s kind if funny lol. Not saying we’re gonna win but still they just act so cocky thinking they got this in the bag.

    • Edjhjr

      Hey their related

    • mezzetin1

      I predicted that score about six hours ago. No lie.

    • Bitzer47

      Dilly dilly

    • Applebite

      I can’t help but feel as if this entire 2 2nd half of the season was scripted for the Pats to get the easiest way to the SB, and make life as difficult as possible for the Steelers. The last couple of years have felt that way. At some point, something good has to happen for this team. I think it’s time to take things personal from here onwards.