Jaguars Playoff Injury Report: Starting LBs Smith, Posluszny Sit Out Wednesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped up their Wednesday practice ahead of their Sunday playoff road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their first injury report of the week has the names of 11 players on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Jaguars were cornerback Aaron Colvin (illness), linebacker Telvin Smith (ankle) and linebacker Paul Posluszny (abdomen). Smith and Posluszny are both starters and the latter wasn’t able to return to the Jaguars Wildcard win over the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday after he left the game injured.

Limited during Wednesday’s practice for the Jaguars were cornerback Jalen Ramsey (achilles), fullback Tommy Bohanon (knee), linebacker Blair Brown (ankle), wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (hamstring), tight end Marcedes Lewis (ankle) and defensive tackle Abry Jones (ankle). Brown, by the way, was the player who replaced Posluszny after he left Sunday’s game against the Bills injured.

Practicing fully on Wednesday for the Jaguars were quarterback Blake Bortles (wrist) and linebacker Donald Payne (quadricep).