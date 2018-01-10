Hot Topics

    Jaguars Playoff Injury Report: Starting LBs Smith, Posluszny Sit Out Wednesday

    By Dave Bryan January 10, 2018 at 04:36 pm

    The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped up their Wednesday practice ahead of their Sunday playoff road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their first injury report of the week has the names of 11 players on it.

    Not practicing on Wednesday for the Jaguars were cornerback Aaron Colvin (illness), linebacker Telvin Smith (ankle) and linebacker Paul Posluszny (abdomen). Smith and Posluszny are both starters and the latter wasn’t able to return to the Jaguars Wildcard win over the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday after he left the game injured.

    Limited during Wednesday’s practice for the Jaguars were cornerback Jalen Ramsey (achilles), fullback Tommy Bohanon (knee), linebacker Blair Brown (ankle), wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (hamstring), tight end Marcedes Lewis (ankle) and defensive tackle Abry Jones (ankle). Brown, by the way, was the player who replaced Posluszny after he left Sunday’s game against the Bills injured.

    Practicing fully on Wednesday for the Jaguars were quarterback Blake Bortles (wrist) and linebacker Donald Payne (quadricep).

    • Rob H

      Not having Posluszny would be a pretty big deal for them, an even more reason for us to work the middle of the field with short quick passes just past the line, which I actually think would be a good idea regardless.

    • Sam Clonch

      That he left during a PO game and was never able to come back, and now isn’t able to practice is not a good sign for him.

    • Steeler4life

      If I’m not mistaken, he left with a right hip injury.