    Jaguars Playoff Injury Report: Two Players End Week As Questionable

    By Dave Bryan January 12, 2018 at 02:31 pm

    The Jacksonville Jaguars have now finished up their Friday practice and released their final injury report ahead of their Sunday road Divisional Round playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Only two players received game status designations from the Jaguars on Friday and they were linebacker Blair Brown (ankle) and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (hamstring). Both players are listed as questionable after being limited practice participants on Friday. Mickens was limited all week while Brown, who sat out Thursday’s practice, was listed as limited on Wednesday.

    As for the Jaguars other nine players who were listed on the team’s injury report this week, quarterback Blake Bortles (right wrist), linebacker Donald Payne (quadricep), fullback Tommy Bohanon (knee), defensive tackle Abry Jones (ankle), tight end Marcedes Lewis (ankle), cornerback Aaron Colvin (illness), linebacker Paul Posluszny (abdomen), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (achilles), and linebacker Telvin Smith (ankle), all of them practiced fully on Friday.

    The Jaguars are expected to travel to Pittsburgh sometime on Saturday. The kickoff time for Sunday’s game at Heinz Field is set for 1:05 PM ET.

    • will

      Allright!!!!……who has hotel fire alarm duty??

    • James Tripp

      Yes, let’s pull the fire alarm in the hotel that te Jags sleep in. Worked for the Patriots, we could steal some of the Patriots plays.