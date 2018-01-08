Hot Topics

    Jaguars Rookie RB Won’t Be Looking Forward To Playing In Pittsburgh Subfreezing Weather

    By Dave Bryan January 8, 2018 at 02:31 pm

    Are you ready for a freezing cold Divisional Round playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars? More importantly, are the Jaguars ready for what ultimately looks like could be a very cold afternoon at Heinz Field?

    According to a few early weather forecasts, Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Jaguars will feature clouds, a few snow flurries or showers and a high temperature of 19 degrees. Winds are also expected to be out of the west at 10 to 15 mph. In summation, Sunday’s game will likely feature very winter-like conditions and that’s something that Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette isn’t probably looking forward to.

    “I’m not for playing in the snow, playing in the cold, that’s the only thing,” Fournette said ahead of the Jaguars November Week 11 road game against the Cleveland Browns, according to Mike Kaye of WTLV.

    Fournette, who played his college football at LSU, said this past November that the coldest game he ever played in during his pre-NFL career was at Arkansas in 2014 as a freshman. The temperature during that game was reportedly 33 degrees and Fournette rushed for just nine yards on only five carries in that contest. The Jaguars rookie running back went on to say why he doesn’t like playing in the cold ahead of the Jaguars game against the Browns.

    “It’s the little things, you take a little hit and it hurts,” Fournette reportedly said a few months ago. “You’re falling, so I hate the cold, period. I sleep in the heat, that’s just how I grew up and [I’m] just mentally trying to get my mind ready.”

    As it turned out, the temperature at kickoff for the game between the Jaguars and Browns was only 38 degrees and Fournette wound up rushing for 111 yards on 28 carries in what ultimately was a 19-7 win for his team.

    In case you’re curious, Fournette and the Jaguars have since played in a temperature lower than the one they did in Cleveland and that was their regular season road finale against the Tennessee Titans that included a kickoff temperature of 23 degrees. Fournette, however, only rushed for 69 yards on 19 total carries in that Week 17 loss to the Titans.

    Unless the forecast for Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game in Pittsburgh changes drastically, Fournette will finally get a chance to show how well he can run the football in temperatures lower than 23 degrees. I bet he’s not counting down the hours until kickoff.

    Fournette rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 28 total carries in the Jaguars Week 5 road win over the Steelers at Heinz Field. Kickoff temperature for that October game was 73 degrees.

    • Defense needs to play physical from the jump and the set the tone for this rook, maybe he gets discouraged

    • Mark

      If his mind is on the weather, it’s definitely not on holding the football. So go after the football once we’ve wrapped him up. I see a couple of fumbles in his future. Let them have the ball 1st and pin them deep and get a short field to start the game.

    • FATCAT716

      He said in another article that he looked cold yesterday in Jacksonville

    • Sam Clonch

      VW going to be out there cracking some heads!

    • Bonnie Powell

      Them Florida boys are in for a rude awakening when they come out of the tunnel this time- WOOHOO- Shiver me timbers!

    • Bonnie Powell

      My God- it was in the 50″s!!

    • Ray Istenes

      Bortles as well. Tough to grip the ball in the cold weather.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I know Bell’s up for it! 😀😉

    • mezzetin1

      Hilton. Hilton all day.

    • Stairway7

      Good heavy does of VW Tuit Heyward and Hargrave and he should be in LOTS of pain com the 2nd qtr.

    • Anthony Palmerston

      I feel like temperature matters more if you’re a QB rather than a RB.

    • rystorm06

      Perfect time for Fournette to hit that rookie wall

    • Sam Clonch

      “That’ll cool your A** off!” -Jack Lambert

    • FATCAT716

      I wrote he said when should have said I said in another article but they said it was 43 yesterday but when I saw him on the sideline he looked cold

    • Charles Haines

      It looked like Buffalo had 8 or 9 in the box to stop Fournette and that plan worked fabulously . Anybody think Bortles can beat Steelers with his receivers?

    • Gizmosteel

      Not if the secondary cuts out the miscommunication crap. They have 2 serviceable receivers and a large body tight end with some athletic ability. No one should be running free all over the field though.

    • Charles Haines

      Those WR’s healthy? Looked like it was M.Lewis and the RB and that’s it.

    • Intense Camel

      Two words…GAP INTEGRITY

    • JNick

      I think you mean BW

    • The Chin

      Don’t be a wussy

    • JNick

      The refs will just say his forward progress is stopped

    • JNick

      Bince is “the Rookie Wall”

    • Sam Clonch

      Lol, I get the sentiment, love me some #98, but no, I don’t put him in the same league as the 4 killer B’s.

    • mezzetin1

      Nope.

    • will

      Most on this site were lamenting VW prior to the 2017 season. “He’s not starting material”; “He can’t cover”; “He is too slow”; etc, etc…….”oh what are we to do now that Timmons is gone?”
      Well Vince or Bince should us what he can do.

    • will

      Basketball???

    • Sam Clonch

      I recall. While I thought they would work something out with LT, I wasn’t worried about Vince. I knew he’d be solid!