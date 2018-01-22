Hot Topics

    James Harrison Returns To Super Bowl With Patriots, Heading List Of Former Steelers In The Game

    By Matthew Marczi January 22, 2018 at 06:20 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers may not be participating in Super Bowl LII—hey, at least they have the Pro Bowl, right?—but a few of their former players will be. Though most teams can surely say the same, as players tend to migrate fairly regularly, especially those toward the bottom of the roster, the Steelers have an awfully high-profile former member in this one.

    That would be James Harrison, who is quite easily one of the most recognizable names and faces of the Steelers in the past couple of generations. After all, he was for a period of time one of the most dominant defensive players of the game, and if only he had put together a longer stretch of that play he could be looking at a future in the Hall of Fame.

    Harrison returned for yet another season in 2017 at the age of 39 after having previously retired in 2014, and he even already talked about potentially playing when he is 41 after last night’s New England Patriots victory.

    Oh…yeah, that’s right, he’s playing for the Patriots now, which I’m sure you knew. The former Defensive Player of the Years reportedly became a malcontent when he realized that he wouldn’t be receiving the playing time behind rookie starter T.J. Watt that he felt he was led to believe and repeatedly asked to be released.

    That request was granted late in the season when a roster spot was needed to activate right tackle Marcus Gilbert from the suspended list, and Harrison quickly signed with the Patriots after clearing waivers.

    In three games with New England, Harrison has been credited officially with 11 tackles and two sacks with a forced fumble. That does not include a sack last night, which was officially credited to Kyle Van Noy on Blake Bortles for knocking the ball loose.

    He is not the only former Steelers that will be in the game, however. There was the ever-so-brief tenure of running back LeGarrette Blount, who was signed in 2014 and only lasted about half the season before he, too, was released for being a malcontent. The Patriots brought him back and they won the Super Bowl with him.

    Now he will be trying to win the Super Bowl—for the third time—against the Patriots, working in a Philadelphia Eagles backfield with Jay Ajayi. So at least one of Harrison or Blount will be given a Super Bowl ring.

    There is yet one more former Steeler who will be in the game, or at least dressing, and he plays quarterback for the Patriots. Tom Brady’s backup, Brian Hoyer, spent a couple of weeks with the Steelers in 2012 when they had a number of injuries at the position. Many wanted the team to re-sign him this past offseason to be Ben Roethlisberger’s backup.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Jeff Anoble

      Steelers vs Jags AFC Divisional Round. The Steelers need a stop on defense if the Offense if going to have any shot at tying the game and eventually winning. Bortles drops back to pass, – Pressure -THE BALL’S LOOSE! It’s Harrison! James Harrison the old war dog gets Bortles down! He’s come through again! Time and time this year being used in spot duty brilliantly by Mike Tomlin as he has all season. Harrison yet again gets another timely 4th quarter sack to save a game! Steelers move on in the AFC!

      -AN ALTERNATE REALITY VERSION if Tomlin had any common sense.

    • DAWAARE

      Mike Tomlin and entire staff on defense gotta go if
      steelers actually want to win no.7

    • Steelers32

      Harrison may have lost his starting job to TJ, that is understandable on many levels. What was not is seeing no playing time at all, especially AFTER he was used in the KC game and proved he still was a potent defender. His reward was to be buried on the depth chart so his coaches didn’t look like a**holes.
      Tj should have been on the field the most and was, Dupree on the other hand was and is (was going to say “occupying space” but he dose not really do that dose he) another bad first round pick. Don’t start with that crap that TJ and Deebo both play the same position only, even IF this were true a good coaching staff figures out how to get the 2 best players on the field.
      Harrison had to go in the end, but it had nothing to do with ability or team need, it was personal between him and the staff. Yeah it’s only an opinion on what went down but gut feeling is he will prove his side of the sad set of events and the hapless coaching decisions with his play.

    • Alex K

      Another coaching mistake. Tomlin seems to have no idea how to rotate in and use his backups. Whether its RB or OLBer it’s the starters and then nobody.

    • PittShawnC

      I wonder who he’ll play for the next couple years? Because I gotdammguarantee you NE ain’t resigning him.

      Enjoy his last NFL game in a couple weeks.

    • Michael James

      I really doubt Harrison even cares with those 3 rings on his fingers.
      After seeing that he’s still a really good situational pass-rusher and that he can set a hard edge, I’m pretty sure he will find a team. I mean hey, Dupree is starting for the Steelers, if this guy somehow has a job, Harrison will get one, too.

    • Michael James

      I really hope all those “he hasn’t got it anymore” homers are silent now. It isn’t even only about the sack yesterday, he has played really well in each of the three games he played for the Patriots. He has shown that he can still set a hard edge (Tennessee had zero success running at his side) and that he’s still a really good situational pass-rusher that comes through in important situations.
      Not giving him at least 25-30% of the defensive snaps (leading to his departure to NE) is one of the dumbest decisions Tomlin & Co. have made so far.

    • MC

      Makes me look at Porter too, Harrison just saw what we all saw and that is that he is still a better player than Dud Dupree.

    • The Chin

      More than once last night, James set the edge and forced the run inside. No one at his position has ever done that better. He pressured the quarterback more than once contributing to sacks, whether or not they were credited to him. All we heard from this staff and the media was that the Steelers were moving toward a different style where the OLB needed to be able to play in space as well as rush the passer. Ok, if that’s true, I give you Bud Dupree. He plays in space adequately I suppose. But can neither set the edge nor rush the passer. Color me confused regarding the analysis of the Steelers staff.

    • PittShawnC

      I didn’t say he could play “until he was 41”, he did. I’ll interpret that he cares.

      He had a lot more value in 2014. And no one wanted him.

      But I know, I know…Steelers would have beaten the Jags 42-3 if we just would’ve had the almighty James Harrison. Lol.

    • Carl Mendelius

      The decision to not give Harrison playing time will go as one of the worst decisions of Tomlin and Butler this season. He rewarded the Pats and will be playing in the Super Bowl. Take this Tomlin and Butler and Porter, you are so dumb.

    • Buddha

      James Harrison’s worst pass rush in that game was better than Bud Dupree’s best against the Jaguars.

    • Conserv_58

      I’m sure that I speak for millions of Steelers fans when I say the way the Steelers, Butler/Porter handled James Harrison this season was the hight of disrespect and monumental stupidity. James wasn’t asking to play full time. He said he wanted to get more meaningful reps to allow him to stay game ready. What makes his not getting those meaningful reps even more egregious was seeing how useless Bud Dupree was. Joey could have easily moved TJ to Dupree’s spot and put Deebo in TJ’s spot on the right side. TJ would have been far more effective than Dupree was and Deebo would have helped a lot in the running game.

      Butler and Porter should be held accountable for allowing this situation to get out of hand.

    • Steelman72

      I agree buddy, I understand the whole youth movement thing on D by the coaching staff. However, for a defense that lacked leadership and toughness once Shaz got hurt, Deebo would helped. I’m hearing people say well he only plays Watt’s side, bs, New England has had him play BOTH sides! Yes, he would have been a factor, yes, we would have beat Jacksonville with James. I’m a supporter of Tomlin but he makes some curious player decisions. Especially on defense and in the return game. He cost us and the Steelers a shot in New England and the Super Bowl, IMO. Hey, the standard is the standard, Mike, u didn’t meet the standard this year!

    • Michael James

      100% agreed.
      I’ve already said it, but I will gladly do it again: As long as this coaching staff is so stubborn and makes dumb decision after dumb decision just to pamper their ego (and their amigos), they fully deserve to painfully lose in the playoffs every single year.

    • Conserv_58

      I don’t think that there is any doubt that with Deebo playing in that game he could have made a significant difference in their pass rush and helping stop the jags from running on them. The final score could easily have seen the Steelers win by three points.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I wish James nothing but the best. I will never root for the Patriots tho. 🤷

    • PittShawnC

      Hey man, I agree with you. Letting a guy go whos never been on the field for a playoff loss makes no sense. Obviously we’d be making SB plans if we’d have just kept the almighty James Harrison

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I agree Dilly dilly