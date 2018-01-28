Hot Topics

    James Harrison Wants To Continue His NFL Career After Super Bowl LII

    By Dave Bryan January 28, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Next Sunday Super Bowl LII will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN and former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison will play in at as a member of the New England Patriots. While many believe that next weekend’s Super Bowl will ultimately be the final game of Harrison’s long career, he made it clear this past week that he intends on playing at least one more season and maybe even two.

    “I maybe want to play a year at 40, maybe 41,” Harrison said recently, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

    Harrison, who will turn 40 in May, has been a with the Patriots since the final week of the regular season following him being waived by the Steelers ahead of their Week 16 road game against the Houston Texans. In his first game with the Patriots he played 27 defensive snaps and recorded back-to-back sacks on the final two plays of the game against the New York Jets. Those 27 snaps were over half the amount of defensive snaps he played during the season with the Steelers. Oh, and Harrison also played 7 special teams snaps against the Jets which is something he hasn’t done with the Steelers for several years.

    Harrison’s contract with the Patriots will expire not long after the Super Bowl has ended and thus he’ll be an unrestricted free agent once again come the start of the 2018 league year in March. Will the Patriots re-sign him? While possible, I don’t expect that to happen. If that doesn’t happen, will another team look to sign him during the early stages of free agency? I doubt it.

    While Harrison would ideally like to play two more seasons, I think he’ll be lucky to play one. With that said, he already knows what he plans on doing when he retires from the NFL a second time and that’s help his oldest son start his football career.

    “But at some point in time, I’m going to have to stop [playing],” he said, explaining why it’s probably two years maximum, per Reiss. “I told my son [James III] he could play contact football when I stop, so I’m going to have to give it up in the near future, so he can start getting adjusted to playing. I don’t want him to wait too long.”

    Super Bowl LII media day takes place on Monday and you can bet the members of the Pittsburgh media who are present for it will be all over Harrison. I suspect he’ll be asked to further explain his final few weeks with the Steelers and more.

    • Conserv_58

      I can name one team Deebo won’t be playing for.

    • BurghBoy412

      He’ll gladly come back to the Steelers. If the monies right.

    • Sabbies 5

      Good luck with that.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      He should be able to. He has stayed relatively healthy and he takes care of his body. I could see him being a productive as a pure pass rusher into his 40th year.

    • mokhkw

      Like Junior Seau when he was with the Patriots at the end of his career Debo will keep getting 1 – year deals and remain a Patriot for the rest of his.

      He’ll also out perform Dupree and be with the Patriots longer than Dupree will be a Steeler.

    • Sabbies 5

      And 30 other teams

    • nutty32

      Oh man. What if he picks off Foles backed up on his own 1 yard line and returns it for a TD as the first half clock expires. The odds on that prop bet has got to be higher than the Power Ball Lotto payout.

    • Darth Blount 47

      This is going to come off as total sour grapes and Haterade, so I’ll admit it up front, and for the record – I don’t care… But outside of the Steeler Super Bowls, I’ve NEVER wanted an outcome to happen a certain way more than I do in this particular game.

      Brady winning his 6th ring, the Patriot organization winning their 6th, tying us, and then James Harrison leaving us and going to New England to piggyback for a ring?

      SERIOUSLY…… vomit in my mouth, swallow, re-vomit, swallow, have it refuse to die and come out my nose.

    • BurghBoy412

      Just keep stirring that pot Dave. You know what you’re doing.

    • Sabbies 5

      True, Harrison has done nothing to get said ring.

    • BurghBoy412

      Sure he did. He threw a temper tantrum.

    • Sabbies 5

      Agreed

    • Orlysteel

      The Steelers are loaded with edge setters and pass rushers it’s a position that don’t need any help.

    • Darth Blount 47

      We’ll have to wait and see on that. It really only matters for him/them, what he does in this game, since he jumped aboard when they were already locked and loaded and set up nicely.

      If he returns an INT for 90+ TD just before half, the argument would shift. Slightly. LOL.

    • Chris92021

      Loaded with edge setters and pass rushers?? Have you seen Bud Dupree, Anthony Chickillo, and Arthur Moats play football this season??

    • NinjaMountie

      Good luck to him. While I lost a bit of respect for him I still wish him the best.
      I truly hope the Pats don’t win, though.
      Hope he finds a good situation if he plays beyond this year.

    • Sabbies 5

      I always loved him as a player, his Time has passed, and there is nothing wrong with the Steelers moving on and trying to develop other players at that position. I only wished he would’ve went out with a little bit more class instead of acting like a child. I’m glad the Steelers organization took the highroad when they released him

    • Sabbies 5

      He will land quite comfortably in the XFL

    • Sabbies 5

      Can he even run 90 yards at this juncture

    • Darth Blount 47

      No. Hell, he could hardly run it 10 years ago. Remember how exhausted he was after? He just laid there like a dead animal.