    Jeff Reed To Host Steelers Party At IUP (This Is A Very Bad Idea)

    By Alex Kozora January 12, 2018 at 04:07 pm

    Lot of tension, lot of drama in Steelers’ Nation over the season, this week included. We need to loosen up that collar and have a couple laughs, yes? So here’s a good one. Jeff Reed is hosting a Pittsburgh Steelers’ party the day before his former team takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars. He sent out this tweet two days ago.

    As the tweet indicates, clearly designed by a 5th grader, it’ll take place in Indiana, PA and go into early Sunday morning.

    Reed has had…let’s say some issues with partying in the past. Most of you know about his adventures at Sheetz, punching a paper towel dispenser in 2009. He was cited with disorderly conduct for the damage.

    From the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, who reported on the charges at the time.

    “State police said Mr. Reed, 29, was in the restroom of the convenience store on Route 22 in New Alexandria at 2:50 a.m. when he began “banging on something” and making loud noises.

    He then “used profane language towards a Sheetz employee stating that there were no towels in the restroom,” police said.

    “Reed continued using profane language in a loud manner outside the store. Reed caused damage to a towel dispenser as he was infuriated at the fact that there were no towels in it,” according to police.”

    So let’s hope this place has plenty of paper towels to spare.

    Reed, to his credit, was an excellent kicker for the Steelers who spent nine years with the team. He still ranks second in franchise history in field goals made and points scored and figures to stay there for quite some time.

    The eagle-eyed Ashley Chase took this snapshot of the bar Reed will be hosting the event at.

    She’s also done the Lord’s work by pointing out the nearest Sheetz locations nearby.

    Obviously, I’m sure – or at least hoping – all goes without incident this time around. I think IUP is still on break, that’s definitely a good thing. And hey, if you’re in the area and want to see a former Steeler, go for it. If something goes down, drop us a line: admin@steelersdepot.com. 

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      He’s still no Prater Party Train

    • Chris92021

      This is not gonna end well lol

    • James Miles

      This is a bad idea. I met that drunk on the Steeler’s cruise and he made a complete ass of himself in Cozumel at Fat Tuesdays. Hope they have the Po Po on standby.

    • Alex Kozora

      Well you gotta spill some details, James.

    • JNick

      In related news, Alameda Ta’amu is hosting a Steelers party/drag racing event on the SouthSide Sunday.

    • Gizmosteel

      the only bar fight I’ve ever been in ocuured there. Best 4 years of my life!

    • Alex Kozora

      Can’t wait for Limas Sweed’s “so you think you can catch?” competition.

    • Alex Kozora

      haha, you crazy IUP’ers.

    • NCSteel

      My Dad does not live far from there.
      I don’t think I’ll be sending the old man out there unless he brings his own supply of towels.
      Can’t be too careful when it comes to Reed.
      Hair trigger man, hair trigger.
      LOL

    • James Miles

      We were at Fat Tuesdays and he and his possy jump on a stage to dance with some Bachelorett hotties from Miami. It was all good until they starting pealing off clothing and I am not talking about the hotties. He has really let himself go. He has the biggest man boobs I have ever seen. And he let everyone know that AB was nothing because he had 2 SB rings and AB had 0.

    • NCSteel

      If he does spill, what happens if there are no towels ????

    • John Noh

      LMAO. I was going to say something about Senor Sack and driving schools but…

    • Alex Kozora

      Heyo!

    • NCSteel

      Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha !!!
      Aw man, thats a great story James !
      You shoulda got pix !!

    • Alex Kozora

      lolol

    • Gizmosteel

      Fortunately I made something of my life afterwards…and no rehab required either ; )

    • NCSteel

      You’re on fire Alex !!!
      Ha ha ha ha ha ha!

    • Jason Vancil

      You would have to explain who Senor Sack was to these kids around here.

    • John Noh

      Good point. Senor Sack was not Dan Marino but could have been.

    • Alex Kozora

      Whewwwwwwwwwww John, you’re not holding back.

    • Alex Kozora

      As a Clarion alum, I salute you.

    • Ray Istenes

      Would hate to be a paper towel dispenser.

    • Jones

      I feel like there’s a Brawny endorsement for him in here somewhere…

    • Steeldog22

      I think I’m most surprised that Jeff Reed had a posse.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Wonder if Todd Haley will be in attendance.