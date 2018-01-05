Hot Topics

    Joe Haden Sympathizes With Former Browns Teammates, But Happy To Avoid ‘Lame’ 0-16 Parade

    By Matthew Marczi January 5, 2018 at 09:00 am

    Joe Haden will always have a tremendous amount of love for the city of Cleveland, and for the Cleveland Browns, the team that made him a top-10 draft pick in the 2010 NFL Draft as a cornerback that was deemed to have less than ideal height.

    But that love does not extend to the plans mounting in Cleveland to hold a parade for the Browns’ recently-completed 0-16 season, just the second such campaign in the history of the NFL, and a fate that he only narrowly avoided when the team released him in August.

    I just think it’s lame”, he told Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “I think they went 0-16, the organization and everybody is not happy with it. I feel like the fans, they’re not going to be happy about celebrating an 0-16 parade. I just think it’s really lame”.

    Still, he mused, “it is what it is”. If there are people who want to wallow in the misery of a winless season, “then have fun”, he said. He will be having his own bit of fun playing in his first postseason game during his eight-year NFL career, now the starting left outside cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Pittsburgh, in their first season with Haden on the team, very nearly doubled the best win total that the Florida product had ever experienced. The Browns were actually at one point a couple of years ago in a three- or four-way division tie at 7-4, but they lost their final five games. That is the only time that the playoffs were even a dream for him.

    Haden still feels for the Browns, on which, of course, he still has many former teammates with which he was close. After all, it was only just a handful of months ago that he was preparing to be a starter for them. Instead, they chose to move on with Jason McCourty, Jamar Taylor, and Brien Boddy-Calhoun.

    “It’s probably very, very tough”, he said of what they are experiencing now. “You try to always look in the mirror and figure out what you could’ve did more. What could I have done better for us to win a game or two. It’s just tough for everybody. It’s tough for the coaching staff, it’s tough for the players”.

    The Steelers have not had to do very much self-reflection this season, as they have only lost three games all year, and for one of them, Haden was not on the field. He was nursing a fractured fibula that robbed him of five and a half games.

    But he still feels for his former teammates, and admits that he watches Browns games. “I went seven years as hard as I could, played my tail off, I gave them everything I had”, he reflected. “So when I was released from there, it was more like, ‘all right, well, I guess you probably want to go somewhere else’, but I look at it as a blessing to play wherever I wanted”.

    It was not even a day later that he signed with the Steelers, and he could hardly be happier about it.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • ThePointe

      I feel like a teenage fanboy…We love you Joe!

      All kidding aside, his personality makes him a really easy person to like and root for.

    • Conserv_58

      Joe, the person, is an outstanding individual. Joe, the football player, is a top shelf player and teammate.

    • Xclewsive

      I remember when Joe Haden first got signed there was a bunch of fans saying he was washed up or finished. I’ve always like Joe Haden and even though I hate the Browns I respected Joe the player/person. it’s hard not to imagine what the Steelers could of done with Joe for his entire career. I’m just glad that he might be having a “real” parade when it’s all said and done.

    • Brian Miller

      Most of the so called “experts” were saying that for sure, and most contributors on this site as well. I’m sure they are all happy to be wrong about him, even if they are reticent to advertise it…

    • johnhoien

      Isn’t that kinda like a Participation Trophy 🤔this stuff is leaking on everything ~ so glad Joe is playing for Black&Gold

    • Ray Istenes

      He should send the organization a thank you card.

      And so should Steeler fans everywhere.

    • Chris92021

      Joe realizes that it is better to make 2 million dollars less on a Super Bowl contending team than play on a 0-16 team while making an extremely high salary. Just happy he realized it while he is still in his physical prime. I hope he stays with us for a while.

    • Big Joe

      Let’s hope he’s a building block for next couple of years to keep our secondary moving forward. Collectively, they’ll help to win games and he’ll hopefully get more chances to add to the culture and leadership of our team.

    • Michael Putman

      Ha ha ha… all the people that bemoaned the Steelers signing a “castoff” from a bad team. I guess there has never been a good Free Agency pickup, because no team would ever allow a good player to leave.

      Joe was a great pickup, one that we couldn’t even appreciate how great it was until he played. I wonder how many other good players on the Browns will chose to come east. The Browns have some really good players, just an inept management system.

    • Michael Putman

      He will likely make that money back in bonuses and playoff money…

    • Chris92021

      Don’t forget in endorsements too. I don’t see too many guys who play on consistent losing teams that get opportunities for endorsements. Not in football anyway.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      I really feel for true CLE Browns fans.
      I mean I know they are sposed to be a ‘rival’ but c’mon.
      These people deserve better (and most Pats fans, worse – take it at NE’s expense)!!

    • Xclewsive

      I like the Browns 2017 draft and believe that’s a good foundational starting point. Kizer gets a ton of flack, but I don’t know what rookie QB could make things happen in Cleveland. If the Browns give up on Kizer for another QB that’s sad. The Browns have a real chance to be relevant next year with their potential 2 Top 5 picks. The Browns should trade out of the first pick acquire more picks, fix the OL, get skill position players and fortify their defense which was pretty good all things considered.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      God we are so lucky he fell into our laps!!
      Imagine this year having Cam Thomas (instead of Alualu), Ross Cockrell (instead of Haden)?!

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Well he HAD had a pretty serious injury….. and is no kid.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      I would be happy to be wrong 100% of the time if it works out this way for us!! ☺️