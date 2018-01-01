Hot Topics

    JuJu Smith-Schuster Talks Making Playoffs: ‘I’m Just Trying To Stay Lit’

    By Alex Kozora January 1, 2018 at 01:20 pm

    There hasn’t been a bigger breath of fresh air this season, one that’s been full of drama for the Pittsburgh Steelers, than JuJu Smith-Schuster. He ended the season on a high note with over 140 yards receiving and the team’s first kick return TD in nearly 300 tries. It caps off a rookie season that exceeded everyone’s expectations, probably even the coaching staff’s, and puts him in the conversation for rookie of the year.

    His fun-loving perspective is infectious. After the game, he combined that side of his personality with the seriousness of focusing on the playoffs and making a Super Bowl run. NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala asked Smith-Schuster about his mindset for the playoffs.

    “Thank god that we got a bye week. Take care of your body. Going into the playoffs, it’s going to be crazy. The guys that I play with, we expect a lot out of them. Not only from myself but from everyone else. Super excited to go into the playoffs and man, just trying to stay lit.”

    While he’s been an outgoing personality, he’s repeated how important – and teammates have agreed – it is to be serious when it’s time to work. He’s shown accelerated growth at a difficult position to play as a rookie and that’s after missing a large chunk of camp and the preseason with an ankle, knee, and concussion. For most, it would’ve set them back for the entire year. Smith-Schuster has been focused, detailed, and the results prove it.

    But at the same time, he’s been a big kid. As you may have heard on the CBS broadcast, Mike Tomlin joked to Bob Labriola that JuJu has more in common with Tomlin’s kids than he does his teammates.

    “About 16 or 17,” Tomlin said when asked how old he would’ve pegged Smith-Schuster to be when he interviewed him. “He plays Call of Duty with my boys. That’s JuJu.”

    Tomlin continued in his sitdown with Labriola, noting the differences between the rookie and Antonio Brown.

    “When my sons come to practice, he gravitates toward them, because he probably has more in common with them than he does with Antonio Brown. AB is a grown man, he has multiple mortgages and kids and responsibilities and so forth, and JuJu wants to play Call of Duty online. That’s where he is in life, and that’s OK. It’s refreshing that he’s comfortable in his shoes.”

    But Tomlin also compared Smith-Schuster to Maurkice Pouncey, a 20 year old who showed a high amount of maturity for his age. Pouncey paved the way and gave the team confidence to draft other 20 year olds like Le’Veon Bell, Ryan Shazier, and now Smith-Schuster. Not a bad track record.

    • Chris

      Juju and Vance will have to dominate inside the numbers against the jags given their cornerbacks.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Jax has good D against the pass, not as much against the run. The game plan should be to not get too pass happy against them and get #26 going.

    • Xclewsive

      True especially with AB potentially not being full speed. Not trying to be cocky because the Jags are a great defense and have a formidable run game. They showed all there cards in that ame and while Ben helped them a ton I just don’t see that happening again.

    • pittfan

      watching how 9ers lit up that D would be instructive.

    • CoachCot

      The Jags will fall flat in the postseason.

      HOT TAKE:

      If McCoy is healthy and able to perform they will upset the Jags

    • Chris

      Their run D has been vastly improved since the Dareus acquisition.

    • Christopher Marks

      I hope not, that will give the pats the easiest game possible. Both afc wildcard teams are garbage so I’m rooting for both home teams to win so the pats at least have to play the chiefs.

    • CoachCot

      I just can’t trust Bortles

    • jesse murray

      So many things to love about JuJu:

      1 Great rookie full of joy and fun. He truly is a massive blast of fresh air. Maybe the most fun player Steelers have had in years.
      2. The Ravens. Why? In past 2 drafts Ravens selected 5 defensive players in rounds 2 & 3. None of the 5 saw anytime on D yesterday. None. Meanwhile the Ravens offense? Has a serious lack of playmakers. The Ravens passed on Michael Thomas, Kamara, Hunt, Kupp, Engram, JuJu among the highlights of ignoring offensive players in past 2 drafts. Ouch.
      3. Physical. I love AB he is best in the game but none of the Steeler receivers & TEs have ever brought a physicality to the game that is imposing their will on a consistent basis. JuJu is loaded with physicality. He is first player I’ve seen since Boldin and Ward to be someone who can physically dominate DBs.
      4. He is 21.

    • Alex Kozora

      Summed up well, Jesse.

    • FATCAT716

      We can light anybody up passing or running the football. Plain & simple how ever we decide to attack

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Really? How did our passing attack fare against the top rated Jaguar passing D earlier in the season? It would be smarter to attack the weaker aspects of their D.