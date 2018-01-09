Hot Topics

    Keeping Bortles In The Pocket Key For Steelers

    By Alex Kozora January 9, 2018 at 01:26 pm

    Blake Bortles’ arm shouldn’t scare you. But his legs? Yeah, he can do some damage. The Buffalo Bills found out the hard way in Sunday’s Wild Card matchup where Bortles became one of the rare QBs in playoff history to have more yards rushing (88) than he did passing (87). Not letting him break the pocket is high on Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ list for Sunday afternoon’s tilt.

    “We just gotta do a great job of rushing and containing,” Tomlin said at his Tuesday presser. “We’ve had those challenges before. We’ve had those challenges early in the year when we played them. We’ve had those challenges more recently when we played the likes of Mariota and others. It’s not uncommon in today’s NFL. At least once a month or so, you’re going to be faced with a guy who can kill you with his legs if you let him.”

    For as bad as Bortles was with his arm, and it was bad, he helped win the game with his legs.

    With Jacksonville down 3-0 and 40 seconds to go before the half, Bortles scrambled twice for 32 yards, gains of 12 and 20, to get them in field goal range and tie things up going into the break. On their lone scoring drive, a 15 play march, he scrambled three more times, including a ten yard pickup on 2nd and 9 to get into the red zone. And he used his legs late in the fourth quarter after a botched snap threatened to nail the Jags for a big loss; instead, he peeled off down the left side for a 26 yard rumble.

    All told, he averaged 8.8 yards per carry and rushed for more than either running back, LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette.

    After the game, he told reporters he wanted to run the ball more against the Bills after regretting not doing so in the Week 17 finale. So expect that trend to continue, if it’s made available, versus the Steelers. Bortles didn’t run the ball often in the Week 5 matchup, carrying it only once, but it was a key one. A 3rd and nine scramble from his own nine yard line to keep the drive alive. They didn’t get points out of it but flipped the field. Pittsburgh started their next drive at their own five yard line.

    It’s a play Tomlin specifically mentioned today. Take a look.

    Pittsburgh’s rush lane integrity hasn’t always been up to par throughout the year.It certainly wasn’t in the finale against the Cleveland Browns, though players have said that was simply guys chasing the sack record. Maintaining their gap and not giving Bortles an escape lane is going to be key. Force him to beat you with his arm, not his legs. Because Bortles hasn’t proven he can do the former.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • ThePointe

      Was that the amoeba package on that Bortles scramble?

    • Couldn’t be, I see 91 and 97 on the field.

    • ThePointe

      Yeah, I saw 97, but did not see 91 until you pointed it out.

      Edit: Might as well be an amoeba defense cause Tuitt just casually jogs himself around the guard and out of the play…

    • Mark

      I don’t think Tuitt’s left arm has healed properly and has used it sparingly this season. Both Cam and Tuitt must maintain A&B gap responsibilities while rushing Bortles. Bortles is a one read and run QB now!

    • I wouldn’t be surprised to see some designed QB draws either.

    • Rob

      I just think it’s funny how Bud is the one who generates pressure here by turning the corner while TJ gets pushed up the field

      Edit: AND it’s Artie Burns who makes the tackle. Wow.

    • I wouldn’t say “casually jogs,” the G got a good piece of him and knocked him off balance opening up the run lane. It was his second game back from injury, so…

      He’s a good player, but he’s not going to win the 1v1s every time. No body will.

    • Intense Camel

      *Keeping Bortles on the Ground is Key for Steelers

    • Shane Mitchell

      Bud’s horrible 3 cone drill on display here.

    • Xclewsive

      The Steelers pass defense has been Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde for much of the season. Bortles could find comfort in the fact that Hundley, Kizer, Flacco and Brissett had great passing games against the Steelers secondary. I just hope the best Steelers secondary is present for the rest of the playoffs push.

    • Geoffrey Benedict

      Steelers gave up 169 rushing yards to QBs this year. The QBs we faced rushed for a combined 2432 yards.

      If you throw out 61 of those yards that came in the last game when guys weren’t keeping contain but gambling for sacks to get the record, you get 108 yards in 15 games. Bortles had 1 rush for 9 yards against us. We don’t give up many QB runs because TJ Watt and Bud Dupree are out there and you don’t want to run outside the pocket and get a full speed blast from one of those guys.

    • srdan

      I’d rather Bortles running downfield than the fastest RB in the NFL. I know I couldn’t’ believe it either.

    • Conserv_58

      That video clip shows why Bud Dupree is usually one or two steps late to make a play. He takes a wide arc and once Bortles takes off he lumbers after him. I don’t see dogged urgency in his persuit.