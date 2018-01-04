Key Stats From 2017 Season Show That Roethlisberger Still Has “It”

If we learned anything about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the 2017 regular season it’s the fact that he is far from being done, or that he no longer has “it” anymore. Sure, the veteran quarterback threw five interceptions in a Week 5 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars but if you saw that game, you know that it’s hard to place the blame specifically on him for all of them.

As recently pointed out, Roethlisberger was a more-aggressive quarterback during the 2017 regular season than he was last season when it comes to percentage of total throws into tight windows. In addition to that statistical revelation, the Steelers quarterback was also pretty good in other areas of his game as presented on Twitter by NFL Matchup on ESPN.

First, while he is 35 years old, Roethlisberger can still make plays outside of the pocket. In fact, his 98.1 quarterback rating on such throws was fifth-best during the regular season.

As far as Roethlisberger’s throws off of play action go this past season, his 114.7 quarterback rating was fourth-best in the NFL in 2017.

Against the blitz during the reguklar season, Roethlisberger’s 99.1 quarterback rating was eighth-best heading into the final week.

On first down throws during the regular season, Roethlisberger’s 104.4 quarterback rating was eighth best of the qualifying quarterbacks.

While Roethlisberger could ultimately decide to retire after the 2017 season, if that’s the decision he ultimately makes, it won’t be because he doesn’t think he’s one the NFL’s top quarterbacks. He’s had a great 2017 season and thers no reason to think he cant match or better it in 2018.