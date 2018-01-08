Hot Topics

    Kozora: Secondary Communication Primary Problem In Steelers Playoff Run

    By Alex Kozora January 8, 2018 at 09:30 am

    “What we’ve got here is a failure to communicate.”

    That quote from Cool Hand Luke is how I would sum up the Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary. A failure to communicate. One half is speaking English, the other half talks in Klingon. Oh sure, the team has discussed it all year long. We gotta clean it up, we got get better, we need to communicate.

    Consider me skeptical. I’ve heard it all before.

    Here’s Arthur Moats talking about poor communication in the preseason. And Keith Butler points out needing to improve it in this mid-September interview around the 1:30 mark. Again, Butler says communication isn’t good enough right before Christmas. And Sean Davis points to communication breakdowns after the regular season finale.

    It’s probably been mentioned ten more times throughout the season – that’s what I found in literally 90 seconds of work. And, I mean, it’s good that it’s being acknowledged as a problem. But Mike Tomlin has always been a team about actions, not statements. And I gotta be honest – getting pretty tired of statements without action.

    Some turbulence was expected. It was, after all, a pretty new secondary. Adding Joe Haden at the last second. Mike Hilton taking over in the slot. And young guys like Artie Burns and Davis still working out the kinks. Perfection wasn’t on my checklist.

    But this? This? Minor improvements followed by big regression. That’s far from what anyone was looking for.

    It’s the central reason why the Steelers’ defense has given up as many chunk plays as they have in two decades. Thirteen completions of 40+ yards, eight of 50+, three of 60+. All which rank in the bottom five worst in the league. The 50 yard completions are the most they’ve allowed since 1998.

    These chunks plays often aren’t the result of the Steelers flat out getting beat. Outrun, outmuscled, a great offensive scheme or anything like that. It’s Steelers beating Steelers. Communication breakdowns, receivers getting wide open.

    It happened against the Lions. And the Colts. And the Packers. And the Patriots. And the Browns.

    In fact, the defense actually kept a lid on things early in the year. It took until Week 6 until they allowed their first double explosive play. So it’s not 13 of those over 16 weeks. Try 13 of those over 11, more than one a game. Things have only gotten worse over time, maybe the most troubling and confusing part of it all.

    The point of all this is to say if the Steelers falter in the playoffs, it’s probably going to be because of the secondary. You can’t afford to have those types of breakdowns this time of year. Teams are too good (ok, I’m writing this during the Jaguars/Bills games so maybe I’m wrong), the margin of error too thin.

    No question, it’s the biggest question mark that hangs over the head of this team right now. Do you have trust in this defense to play smart and clean for three consecutive games? It hasn’t happened in the regular season. Why would it be different now when the stakes are higher and the teams better?

    I’m not trying to say this defense is terrible. There’s talent there and it’s shown up in moments. Burns, Davis, Hilton, they’ve all made plays. Haden has been a terrific pickup. And I’m the last of the Mike Mitchell defenders. There are moments where it all comes together. But there are equally as many where you wonder if these guys have ever played together before.

    When you make Deshone Kizer look like a capable quarterback, twice, there’s more than a couple of red flags raised. But it wasn’t just Kizer, not just the finale, when I guess you can argue the defense was packing it in. Jacoby Brissett found Chester Rogers wide open midseason. Three Steelers took the same receiver against Detroit, leaving Eric Ebron wide open for a 44 yard gain in the 4th quarter of a close game. Brett Hundley had Davante Adams for a long TD. Communication problems prevented the team from properly doubling Rob Gronkowski to close out the Patriots game, New England marching with ease to take the lead and ultimately win.

    The problem and the solution boils down to one word: trust. Do I trust the secondary to step up over the next month? Not really. I’m hoping they do and they can, it’s certainly not impossible, but from what we’ve seen throughout the year, same statements followed by same results, it’s difficult to say they’ve earned such faith.

    But if it does get fixed, it’ll be because of trust. Trust in the other guy to do his job. Trust in the preparation, film study, the techniques that have been worked on since spring ball.

    They’ll depend on that trust and communication if they’re going to make the run everyone is expecting.

    • CP72

      Good stuff Alex.

      The frustrating part is they’re probably the most talented group we’ve had in some time. It’s almost an easier pill to swallow if it’s Blake, McCain, and Allen back there. You can just say their not very good. This group has the ability. I hope they can put it all together for a playoff run.

      Quick question Alex….If there are problems with communication does it make sense to play more man? Just say you have this guy. Is that oversimplifying it?

    • Gizmosteel

      Alex, please send this article to Tomlin and Butler stat!

    • mem359

      I’m wondering if it has more to do with Lake.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Nice quick detective work, Alex. So.. why is this still an issue, in your estimation, after this much time?

      Like you said, Tomlin doesn’t typically allow an issue to continue like this. I’m guessing losing Shazier didn’t help with calling plays for the defense, but the DB’s could seemingly support that in a number of ways.

      Definitely scary.

    • Wayde Philpot

      I think theyll sure things up.

    • will

      Shore they will……

    • will

      I am with you Alex

    • Jacob

      Communication was one of the biggest problems in last year’s AFC championship game. They were outsmarted by Brady & Belichick. Let’s hope they won’t suffer a repeat.

    • Stairway7

      He needs to go

    • cencalsteeler

      Nice article Alex. This problem has been around for seasons now, it’s not new. I recall when the huge topic was whether or not to sign Landry Jones and I mentioned there’s bigger issues in the secondary than our backup QB position. You have to look at our secondary and ask what has been the constant. Corners have come and gone. In fact, I believe outside the hash marks, the corner play has been there. It’s the middle of the field. It’s that coverage between backer and safety coverage. We can all agree that Haden has done admirable work back there, so you can cross him out. Hilton as well. That leaves Artie, Davis and Mitchell. Artie and Davis are both newer players with Mitchell being the one constant whos been around for a while. I don’t know guys, but for me if it quacks like a duck, then it’s probably a duck.

    • mem359

      They were outsmarted by the Patriots support staff, when the comm system “mysteriously” malfunctions for opposing teams during games.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      You are spot on Alex. The huge passing plays coupled with some big runs – the defense will look solid then Boom; all of it wiped away by a let down in the secondary or a quarterback allowed to saunter forward to convert a 3rd and long – not to mention giving up a 90-yard touchdown run – this defense is supposed to be speedy. Time for them to step it up – even an average quarterback like Bortles will take advantage.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I agree with what you are saying but even Mitchell is relatively new to the Steelers. He is in his 4th season with the team.

    • falconsaftey43

      That’s not really new in NFL terms, and he’s been in the league for even longer.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      In terms of communications it may be. Burns & Davis are 2nd year players. Hilton, Sensabaugh & Haden all in their first year on team. The player that has been around for a while is William Gay but he is used mainly for dime packages.

    • CountryClub

      The missed tackles after the mental breakdowns are just as annoying.

    • Gizmosteel

      He has to share some of the blame. Include him too. Dilly Dilly!

    • Chris

      If we are still having communication issues in January then a few coaches have to be fired. Butler will have had 2 weeks by kickoff to prep for bortles and a nice run game. They better not score more than 14pts.

    • cencalsteeler

      It’s been evident since his signing. Beav, think about Brady and his completions against our D. Most go toward the middle of the field. Look at the examples Alex posted in the article. Now expand to the last few years when our secondary was making household names out of backup QBs. Heck, even Tony Romo said it in an earlier game this year. You attack that soft window the Steelers provide over the middle.
      13 completions of 40 plus yards
      8 completions of 50 plus yards
      3 completions of 60 plus yards,…..where is the safety help and why do we all know Mitchell wears a fanny pack backwards? 😉

    • pittfan

      They have communication problems, but no one told them.

    • MP34

      I remember the good ol’ James Farrior days when he was trading audibles with Peyton Manning and driving him nuts.

    • Alex Kozora

      Definitely. There’s a lot of talent in this group. But doesn’t do much good if you can’t communicate things well. Yeah, I guess in a way, more man coverage helps limit some of the miscommunication. But definitely not a cure-all and I’m assuming there’s more to it than that.

      It’s not always post-snap too. Communication starts and is driven by what happens pre-snap. Offense makes a check, a shift, a motion, a trade, how does the defense respond. Uh oh, they spotted the blitz, what’s the call to get out of it. Back shifts to empty, what is our check? That stuff can be just as problematic and has nothing to do with man vs zone.

    • Alex Kozora

      If I knew why it was still an issue, I’d go become the DC. I really don’t know. Especially when they stopped it so well at the beginning. You’d think the results would be flipped.

    • Alex Kozora

      It was less communication and more predictability. I don’t think predictability will be nearly as much an issue. Communication though? I’m holding my breath every snap.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I’m not prepared to hang all the secondary problems on Mike Mitchell. He may have contributed some but what we don’t know is whether his positioning including his depth on the field is due to his error or is part of the defensive scheme.

      I’m very concern with all the bog plays given up. That said, I believe that this year’s secondary is stronger than any the Steelers have had in last 3-4 years – but maybe that is just me hallucinating.

    • MP34

      Alex, I have a question. If communication is an issue, could it be any of the following? 1) Slow relays by Butler 2) Sub-package substitutions taking too long to get on field (see #1) 3) Poor reads by defensive personnel making the calls on the field 4) Poor on-field execution by players.

      Someone related in an earlier post about players looking ‘confused’ in certain situations, which can obviously happen for a variety of reasons. I don’t know if it’s because Shazier was/no longer is, in the communication chain, and they’re playing catch up?

      But I agree, they shouldn’t be giving up chunk plays, and should know by now who’s responsible for what by week 17 and beyond.

    • cencalsteeler

      I agree. Not all blame is on him, but he is the veteran of the bunch and plays centerfield back there, which entails being the main communicator.
      A little nugget- Jags are 4-1 against the Steelers at home. Ouch!!!!

    • Alex Kozora

      I think it’s likely a combination of all four things that you lay out.

    • Steve Johnson

      I agree 100%, it’s frustrating to watch this secondary give up huge plays week after week after week. And then their is Tomlin saying the same ole message during his weekly Press Conferences.

      Yes, they are 13-3 and I believe they are either tied with New England as having the best record in the past 25 games give or take. But C’mon Tomlin, fix this crap!

      Hey Alex, is it time for those guys to hear a new voice in the secondary?

    • Steve Johnson

      No, send this Article to Mr. Rooney, Cc Tomlin and Carnell Lake.

    • Steve Johnson

      No, this is Mike Mitchell’s 4th Season with the Team, No Excuse. This clearly falls on Carnell Lake, he has to ensure his players are prepared and ready to play on Sunday’s.

      No Excuse! Take a look at the QB’s this secondary has faced in 2017 and the receiving yards the secondary has given up.

      I gurantee you, Blake Bortles will throw for 250 yards this Sunday. Just Pathetic!