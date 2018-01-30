Hot Topics

    Lance Zierlein 2018 Mock Draft 1.0: Steelers Select Alabama S Ronnie Harrison

    By Dave Bryan January 30, 2018 at 03:31 pm

    The annual mock draft season is alive and well right now and especially with the 2018 Senior Bowl in the rear view mirror. On Tuesday, NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein released his first mock draft of 2018 and he has the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison with the 28th overall section in the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

    Zierlein writes:

    It’s been a long time since Pittsburgh drafted an Alabama player, but Harrison is a thumper with speed and plays the game like a Steeler.

    Harrison, who announced a few weeks ago that he would forgo his senior season at Alabama to enter the 2018 NFL Draft, tied for a team-best 74 tackles this season and recorded three interceptions. He reportedly measures in at 6-foot-3, 214 pounds and will be one of the nation’s top safety prospects at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine

    In his three seasons at Alabama Harrison recorded 177 total tackles to go along with seven total interceptions and 17 total pass breakups in 44 games played in. He was selected to Sports Illustrated’s All-American squad as a second teamer this year and recognized as a First Team All-SEC honoree by the Associated Press and earned a second-team selection by the SEC conference coaches.

    The Steelers certainly would appear to be in the market for a young safety during this year’s draft and especially for one that can play a center field role in addition to occasionally being used near the line of scrimmage both as a run defender and coverage player. Harrison fits that bill on the surface and even though the Steelers haven’t drafted a player out of Alabama in many moons, that might be more of coincidence than anything else.

    In the coming weeks you can expect us to do a full breakdown of Harrison as part of our annual draft profile series so be on the lookout for that. In the meantime, however, below are a few videos of Harrison in action this past season.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Makes the most sense, imo.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Yes please.

    • Anton Smolka

      Wouldn’t hate it

    • Steve Johnson

      I have no idea why they haven’t looked at Alabama Defensive Players in the past. This guy is 6’3/214 LBS? Perfect for covering TE’s. Unfortunately, he will not last to #28 and I don’t think the Steelers will risk moving up to get him.

      But no doubt, this is just what the Doctor ordered, a tall physical SS that can defend the run and the pass especially in middle of the field.

    • Spencer Krick

      I’d need to see more on Ronnie to have an opinion one way or the other. At least one of these national guys got one of the positions of need right.

    • Nolrog

      First non Depot mock I’ve seen that makes any sense at all,

    • Sdale

      I’m curious where the 3rd safety usually goes in a draft ( assuming there are 3 1st round graded safeties). If he does well at the combine, I agree we won’t sniff him. That size and production with good measurables at the combine and he’ll be gone.

    • Thomas

      sign me up

    • Intense Camel

      What? No Long snapper?

    • Greg

      ILB, S, C. First three picks please!

    • Rusted Out

      I like his size, but that’s about it. Slow to read and react. Not a sure tackler. Should be laying the wood at that size, but just not seeing it. Got caught in the wash quit a bit as well. Where are the game breaking plays? That’s gonna be a no for me on this dog.

    • Rusted Out

      Corner?

    • Aj Gentile

      That’s what I am guessing

    • Aj Gentile

      He was the first pick, I would want the team to double dip and get a more rangy type safety

    • Rusted Out

      I dunno, I think our corners are solid. Artie continues to improve. There are glaring other needs, like 2 ILB’s and at least one beast of a pass rushing OLB.

    • PatronSaint

      I prefer Stanford’s Justin Reid over Harrison, IMO first round. Boise State Vander ILB 2nd, Wisconsin TE Fumagalli in the 3rd. Have a feeling Vander Esh will shoot up draft boards after they see how athletic this kid really is. 240, 4.68 40, tackles everything.

    • Alex K

      Steelers should use every pick at ILB and S.

    • Aj Gentile

      I agree. I would like 2 S’s also

    • Sdale

      Yeah, after watching these tapes, all I see is missed tackles and bad angles. We can get that out of the guys we have. Not impressed.

    • Kenneth Wilt

      S, ILB, and OLB are priorities for me. WR, TE AND G on offense.

    • Sdale

      I’d throw a CB in there for good measure 🙂

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Mike Mitchell 2.0. Pass

    • Jason

      I don’t really know if Artie is improving. He blew a ton of coverages and is barely willing to attempt a tackle. However i would agree that Ilb, S and Olb are more pressing needs

    • SouthernSteel

      Don’t draft any Defensive players! They just turn to crap latley….UDFA will do better under this coaching staff…..so sad

    • capehouse

      Looks like a smooth athlete, but not very twitchy. Missed some tackles. He’ll fit right in. All I really care about is if he can play single high, anticipate where the ball is going and make a play on it. Need some turnovers, but I’ll settle for passes defended.

    • Rusted Out

      After seeing what Gronk did to Sean Davis this year, I’m on-board with that. Can’t Replace them all in one offseason though, and clearly… Mitchell has got to go!

    • Rusted Out

      4.68, 40 time? That’s not exactly Shazier-esque. More like Matakevich. I’ll look him up though, thank you.

    • pittsburghjoe

      No! The guy cant cover. Too slow.

    • Spencer Krick

      lolwut

    • harding36

      It’s so hard to tell with the safeties, but I think I agree with this.