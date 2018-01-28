Hot Topics

    Le’Veon Bell Contract Demands Partially Motivated By Being Trailblazer For Position

    By Alex Kozora January 28, 2018 at 09:30 am

    It’s certainly positive to hear good things coming out of Le’Veon Bell’s camp in his contract negotiations with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some of that is probably overblown, we’ll write about that during the week, and Bell’s stance has always been – rightfully – to get the money that he’s owed. He’s the best back in the league and what he offers in every phase of the game, running, blocking, receiving, is going to net him that top dollar figure.

    But I think there’s another reason beyond the obvious of why Bell wants to get paid the amount he does. One that has been talked about before but under reported throughout the process. Part of his motivation comes from being the pioneer of returning true value to the running back position.

    Bell, because of last year’s tag, was the only back in 2017 to make over $10 million. The next closest are LeSean McCoy and Devonta Freeman, the latter who signed an extension in August, for around $8 million. Here is the average yearly value for the second highest contract at every other position in 2017.

    QB: $25 million
    RB: $8.2 million
    WR: $16.2 million
    TE: $9.3 million
    LT: $13.2 million
    LG: $10 million
    C: $9.4 million
    RG: $11.2 million
    RT: $9.5 million
    NT: $8 million
    DT: $17.1 million
    DE (3-4): $16.7 million
    DE (4-3): $15.5 million
    3-4 OLB: $16.8 million
    4-3 OLB: $11.1 million
    ILB: $10.7 million
    CB: $15 million
    S: $12.5 million

    So unless you’re a nose tackle, functionally a two-down position, running back is making less on average than anyone else.

    Bell’s spoken to it before but at the Pro Bowl, Alvin Kamara seemed to reinforce the point. From ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

    “I told him I can’t wait till you get your contract, because I’m going to be right behind you. He was like, ‘You have to get what you deserve, what you’re worth.’ With him being able to do that, for him being the guinea pig, I guess, get all his money and get all his worth, I think it’s going to bring the position back.”

    Over the past ten years, running back’s value has decreased. The position has become more specialized, there’s more committees, and the self life of the position is shorter than the rest. All adds up to teams choosing not to invest the draft capital or money into them.

    That tide may have begun to change. Workhorses are returned; Le’Veon Bell and Todd Gurley are proof positive of that. Zeke Elliott and Leonard Fournette each went in the Top 5 and that trend is likely to continue for a third year with Saquon Barkley. Ergo, their price tag goes back up.

    Bell is the first case study, the guinea pig, as Kamara put it, of how much that value has truly changed. Whenever Bell gets paid, it will affect the market, though by how much is unclear. Other backs are still unlikely to command the $15 million that Bell will earn but in time, that price will increase. Gurley will be getting paid soon. Elliott in the not-so-distant future.

    While there’s some speculation from me, I think that’s part of what has driven Bell to hold firm on his number and stick with a high asking price. To be the guy who leads the rest of the pack and make sure the position is paid similarly to basically the rest of the NFL. The top backs in the league, after all, touch the ball more than anyone else who isn’t playing quarterback, And the Steelers are witnesses to what happens when they don’t have a player of Bell’s caliber.

    • Chris

      I thought our offense was at its best in the 2nd half of the season when bell would get 15 carries and 7 catches per game. He is an unbelievable player but paying him 15 million when his ability has already peaked when you can draft a rookie running back and start day 1 isnt wise. We need a 7mm per year safety and ILb and draft a running back – this class is loaded!

    • Michael Rudd

      He is worth around 13-15 mil/year. Anymore than that is doing a disservice to the needs at other positions, especially defensive. We are a team and need that to win Championships. Overpaying for Bell right now is not in the teams best interest. Bell isn’t replaceable, but a weak D doesnt win Championships no matter the strength of the Offense. We were all witnesses to that vs the Jags. It’s very hard to let the best RB in the league go and I understand that, but do you want Super Bowls or the best Offense in the league that finishes as a team around 4th best each year?

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      RBs have value because they touch the ball more, but that also limits their value because they have shorter careers. While you can’t just replace a player like Bell, many teams get close to that production with a committee of RBs. Not to mention the fact that teams can still find quality RBs in the third round. Kamara was a third round pick. So was Hunt and David Johnson.

      Not saying they should move on from Bell, but to me being offered $12 mill a year means they value him. Should be mission accomplished.

    • Ed Smith

      Maybe the ~12-13 mil Steelers offered last year but not more. Would make him #3/4 highest on offense. Can’t compare Off and Def players and worth. A RB is only the #3/4 worth position in today’s offense. The $8mil Freeman signed may be low however wanting 2x that is ludicrous.

    • Chad Weiss

      Yeah but if you re held the draft today both would be high first rounders just like Elliott and Gurley as well as Saquan Barkley and Fournette.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Kamara and Hunt went in the third round just last year. I’m not saying RBs aren’t picked in the 1st round, just that quality RBs can still be found in the 3rd.

    • Chad Weiss

      I’m just not keen on taking my chances with an unproven player when I would be giving up the best there is. If it was a lock they could replace him in the draft than fine but they to9k Conner in the third and it sur3 don’t look like he is anything close to the answer. This offense revolved around bell only second to Ben.
      I’m also not confident in free agency. I don’t wanna give up Bell and end up with another Mike Mitchell in free agency

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I’m with you. As long as we don’t overpay Bell so much that we can’t sign those two or three defenders that would help our defense.

    • Conserv_58

      Going into the 2016 season, Shady McCoy was the highest paid RB in the NFL at around $9 mill per season. Le’Veon turned down the Steelers’ offer of $12 mill per season. That’s $3 mill per season more than McCoy’s deal. That is a substantial increase over McCoy’s deal. Reportedly, Le’Veon wants $15-17 mill per season. Three more mill over McCoy’s deal would be a 100% increase. That’s unjustifiable by any stretch of the imagination.

      Now the narrative is he’s a trail blazer, for what, re-establishing what has always been a fact in the NFL that offenses need a competent running game to have a balanced attack and to be successful? The Detroit Lions had the worst running game in the league in 2017. In fact it can be said that their running game was non existent. That lack of a running game proved to the NFL brain trust that teams can’t just pass their way to a championship.

    • Conserv_58

      That being the benefit of hindsight.

    • Conserv_58

      Le’Veon may be the best in the game right now, but let’s be realistic too. If we put ourselves in the Steelers’ position we need to ask ourselves, how much longer does he have left before his wheels do fall off? Chronologically, he may still be only 25 years old, but his 25 year old body has been subjected to an inordinate amout of wear and tear. There is his league leading number of carries, the physical toll they take, a surgically repaired knee and if Tomlin continues to “run him until the wheels fall off” then the law of averages dictates that he won’t last long enough to see the end of his contract.

    • BurghBoy412

      I’ve been back and forth on this issue. But not when it comes to the money. I have concerns about Bell’s character but it never seems to effect his or the teams performance. So, I suppose those concerns are unwarranted.

      The man has the right to negotiate for the highest pay possible. That’s the beauty of being an American citizen. In a country where corporate and political greed are out of control. Bell has to get paid as much as possible, when it’s possible. I don’t blame him for asking for top dollar. In fact he’s obligated to do just that.

    • Putter

      I guess this question is about the laws of supply and demand and do they work in the NFL. Bell’s worth is what someone will pay. The supply of competent RB’s has increased. The rise of the passing game has caused the demand for the feature back to ebb. My assumption of the role of Bell’s agent is to determine what Bell could get from pending free agency and inform his client – is Bell commenting publicly about his pending deal with the Steelers the realization that he can only get ~$8-12MM on the market? Possibly. The two key factors in any contract are salary and term. While Bell may get another $14.5MM for the ’18 season (from the Steelers), what’s he going to be worth when he hits the FA market at the end of the season? Dunno but likely less. I think the key variable in all of this is. “what is his fair market value?” – the trajectory of the RB salaries is decreasing not increasing. Fascinating stuff.

    • nutty32

      Meh. With the nfl’s hard salary cap & minimum spending rules in place, 26’s “crusade” is just taking money away from other players w/o growing the pie. That doesn’t exactly make him Norma Rae. Not sure how that makes him any kind of hero, just a spokesman for selfish running back interests. Not impressed.

    • Orlysteel

      This team could reach the Super Bowl without Bell, but not with the current defense.