Hot Topics

    Le’Veon Bell ‘I Definitely Don’t’ Want To Leave Pittsburgh

    By Matthew Marczi January 15, 2018 at 07:30 am

    Perhaps the biggest offseason question the Pittsburgh Steelers will be facing, at least as far as it pertains to their current personnel, is what to do with All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell, who is arguably the best and certainly the most well-rounded player at his position, with the salary demands to more than match that reality.

    This season, Bell rushed for 1291 yards on 321 carries, scoring nine times on the ground, and added another 655 yards on 85 receptions with two more touchdowns as a receiver. He then added another 67 yards on the ground and 88 yards through the air—plus another touchdown of each variety—in yesterday’s postseason game.

    Basically, he did what he set out to do, which was to retain his value while remaining healthy. And he did it with one of the most substantial workloads that we have seen in recent years in the NFL, recording over 400 touches during the regular season.

    He did it with a clear goal in mind: cash in for life this offseason. He played the 2017 season under the franchise tag after he and the Steelers were unable to work out a last-minute long-term deal, reportedly turning down a three-year, $42 million offer.

    Asked prior to the Divisional Round game, Bell suggested that he might hold out, or even retire, should Pittsburgh try to place the franchise tag on him for a second time in 2018. He is seeking an annual salary perhaps north of $17 million, but would also like to see some long-term security.

    Following yesterday’s game, he was naturally asked about his future plans, and if he wants to stay with the Steelers. “Of course”, he said, as all players always do in such situations. But he added, “I never want to leave this city, but obviously, circumstances and things like that. But I definitely don’t”.

    Bell clearly has a great deal of love and admiration for his teammates and his the coaching staff, and I’m sure that, under ideal circumstances, he would love to finish out his entire career with the Steelers, but that fantasy may not mesh with the financial realities that he seeks and that Pittsburgh faces ahead.

    While he has missed 18 regular season games during his five-year career in Pittsburgh, he has still amassed 5336 rushing yards in his 62 games with 35 touchdowns, and added another 2660 receiving yards with another seven touchdowns. He’s totaled over 500 yards and four total touchdowns in four postseason games as well.

    Including the playoffs, Bell has registered over 1600 touches, however, over the course of his career, which is an average of 320 per season, but just a hair under 25 touches per 66 total games played.

    That is a lot of wear for a running back, even for one that will only turn 26 next month. And while he may have been healthy this year, it was the first fully healthy season of his career. Will his next one be in Pittsburgh?

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Steve Johnson

      Yet another idiot that runs his mouth too much. Memo to LeVeon Bell: If you want to stay in Pittsburgh, then do the following three things:

      1. Stop talking about your contract publicly, talk to your agent.
      2. Stop trying to be an advocate for the RB’s in the NFL.
      3. Run the damn ball, stop dancing and tip toeing.

      Mr. Rooney, get rid of all these Drama Queens.

    • The Chin

      Wow.

    • EdJHJr

      Ya well what were the offensive stats for the first and half of the second quarter. The game was over by then

    • Kevin artis

      I think he performed is way out of Pittsburgh.

      Unless he takes a homer discount I don’t see how we keep him without releasing most of our players or restructuring a bunch of contracts that will hurt us long term.

    • Jim McCarley

      Divas are like this. Sure, they are great players, but they do come with baggage and even AB comes with baggage as well. How many players do you ever hear mouthing off on the Patriots? The Steelers have too many of these guys that focus more on their accomplishments than team goals. If I signed Bell it would be with a lot of incentives. There comes a time when all players must decide what is more important right now…money or a championship. If he tries to break the bank so HE can be the high dollar man, then trade him or simply let him walk. The team has more needs and spending too much on one man is not how you win championships….When you let the Jags score 45 on you, offense is the least of your worries…

    • Dewayne Braxton

      In Pittsburgh Bell is worth the money because they don’t have any RB talent. This issue goes back to the Mendenhal days when bumb players like Barron Batch, Jonathan Dwyer, Redmen and Mewelde Moore made the team. Today Bell’s backups consist of an overrated 3rd round pick and backs who should be cut. No wonder Bell wants to be paid.

    • FATCAT716

      This is laughable clearly still butt hurt from yesterday & I’m with you but we have one the better teams in this league but the fact is some of our young guys needed this lost to grow a little

    • FATCAT716

      It wasn’t over til it was over had there been more time on the clock we would have got them but that 21-0 is so hard to come back from especially when your defense can’t make any stops

    • FATCAT716

      So let me get this straight you sign him with a contract that incentive based meaning in order for him to get paid he has to reach individual heights. But then want him to decide to play for the money or the team correct? Lol dude this guy works his tail off, I don’t like how he talks contract talk in the media but every NFL is out to get there value at the end of the day playing a game they love. He’s no different Brown got paid, Ben got paid, Tuitt, Hayward why not him?

    • Stevie D

      Got let Bell walk. I really don’t think any team in the league going pay Bell 17-18 million a year.

    • FATCAT716

      We definitely shouldn’t

    • NinjaMountie

      Great RB. Can’t afford him. We have too many other needs. ILB, S, and most importantly…..a little depth.

    • Darth Blount 47

      “I definitely don’t want to leave Pittsburgh…”

      THEN DON’T.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Last year, the Browns had 100 million dollars to spend.

      They paid Brock Osweiler 16 million dollars to keep their clipboard warm, for a few months.

      Trust me, a team will give Bell a huge contract. Exactly what he wants? Maybe. Maybe not. But it will be a HUGE contract. You really want to potentially have to face Bell twice a season? I don’t.

    • Quite Frankly

      Just being on the tag places him 4 mill above Falcons RB Devonta Freeman: $8.3 million. The offer that he received was more than acceptable. Let Bell ride into FA and move on.

    • Darth Blount 47

      It’s not as if we’d spend that money anyways. Draft picks are relatively cheap these days. And you and I both know that the DRAFT is where we are going to get all of those positions that you mentioned.

    • T R

      Dave, Matthew

      what happens if a player does not sign the tag and sits out the entire season, i know he does get paid but if he choose to just live off that, so does the Steelers have no right to him when he decides to come back. i know if a player retires and try come back you still own them, but if u just completely be AWOL the entire season what happens.

    • Mike OReilly

      The Steelers can’t afford to bring him back, especially if they want to try and fix the defense with a FA or two. Since Leveon Bell wants the big money, my guess is that he will be a Cleveland Brown next year. They have ~100 million in Cap Space next year, and need to start spending or loose it. He will greatly improve the Browns offense, along with Josh Gordon at wide receiver and a 1st round draft choice at QB! The Browns will be the powerhouse to beat in the AFC North over the next 5-years.

    • Kevin artis

      I think Bell is exceptional. But I would not mortgage our team to keep him.

      As you seen our defense needs some pieces.

      We might not get the production from the RB position as great as Bell but if we can get half of it and upgrade our defense, I’ll take it.