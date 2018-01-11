Hot Topics

    Le’Veon Bell Hints At Sitting Out 2018 Season Should Steelers Franchise Tag Him Again

    By Dave Bryan January 11, 2018 at 04:45 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers still have a few more months until they need to decide whether or not to place the franchise tag on running back Le’Veon Bell again. On Thursday, however, Bell delivered a warning shot of sorts to the Steelers concerning him possibly being franchise tagged a second consecutive year.

    “It will eventually come down to me playing on the tag or not,” Bell said Thursday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “They tag me again, it will be me (saying), ‘OK, do I want to play on the tag or do I not want to play on the tag?’ That’s what it comes down to. If I was a free agent and they let me go, be a free agent, then yeah, I’m going to go explore free agency, test the market.”

    In short, Bell said on Thursday that he’s prepared to sit out the entire 2018 season, or perhaps even retire, if the Steelers franchise him again during the offseason.

    “I hope it doesn’t come to that, but I would definitely consider it,” Bell reportedly said before Thursday’s practice.

    Last year the Steelers tagged Bell and failed to work out long term contract extension with him prior to the offseason NFL deadline to do so. That resulted in him being forced to play under one-year, $12.12 million franchise tag contract once he signed it which was after the team’s training camp and preseason was over. At that time, Bell made it clear that he expected to be paid as both a starting running back and a No. 2 wide receiver being as catches so many passes.

    Bell reportedly turned down a multi-year contract from the Steelers prior to last year’s deadline that would have paid him roughly $30 million in the first two years and $42 million through the first three years of the deal.

    Should the Steelers ultimately place the franchise tag on Bell again during the quickly approaching offseason, it will come with a $14.54 million price tag. At that point, Bell would likely want a long-term contract extension that averaged much more than $15 million a year.

    “Just get the numbers straight exactly where we want them,” Bell said. “I’m not going to settle for anything. I know what I do and what I bring to the table. I’m not going out here getting the ball 400 times if I’m not getting what I feel I’m valued at.”

    Bell led the NFL this season in total snaps played by a running back and finished second in the league in total yards from scrimmage with 1,946. He touched the football a career-high 406 times in the 15 games that he played in.

    The Steelers usually don’t like to be bullied into deals so it will be interesting to see how they handle Bell during the offseason. They might just decide to tag him again and let Bell decide if he wants to sit out the season. At this point, it’s hard to imagine the Steelers being able to work out a ,long term contract extension with Bell at any point during the offseason. For all we know, they might decide to not tag him at all and let him test free agency.

    “I want to be here, finish my career here,” Bell said. “But, if not, I’ll just handle it however I’ve got to handle it.”

    The first day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players is February 20th and the deadline for those decisions is March 6th.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • CP72

      I’m not even sure what the number would have to be to get a long term deal done. 4 years 50 million with 25-30 million guaranteed?

    • Stairway7

      Tag him and let him sit. The RB market wil probably derease even more by then.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      “I’m not thinking about that right now, my focus is on the playoffs.” Was that so hard?

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      talk is just that. It will always be play or not play if someone is tagged. Of course they consider sitting out. He also says he wants to retire a steeler. What player in their right mind would say for sure they would play if the team tagged them?

    • Cinko123

      How stupid can he be? He has a divisional game ahead of himself and he is focused on next year already. To me, this doesn’t make sense.

    • Rob

      That’s what I lean towards as well. I just wish he would have said “next question, my mind is on the Jaguars, and winning a SB. Ask me after that.”

    • Nathanael Dory

      Exactly!!Like whyyy??? its plain stupid

    • EdJHJr

      And who would sign him?

      Plus can we just trade him for the Barkley pick

    • Doogie

      This is what we want him talking about during the playoffs. If they tag him I doubt they pull the tag if he sits out. So Been Nice, CYAs

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      Agree. Of course it could have been but to report that takes any juice away from Fowler or who ever did the initial report.

    • EdJHJr

      Leave it up to extra special petty nonsense, which the public loves, to push a win at all costs narrative for. E. S. P. N.

      And another idiot is on the hook

    • Chris

      This is the real question. I think cleveland would pay him 15 million per year for 4 years but that may be about it. I personally dont think he is worth more than 12-13 million per year but i would tag him one more time at 14.5 as the premium of not having any guarantees past his 6th nfl season is highly advantageous. I think Bell will trend down slightly moving forward each year until he loses a few steps.

    • William Weaver

      He proved last year he will stand his ground. Don’t fool yourself thinking he won’t do it. Either pay the man or let him go.

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      he did not create the question? He answered it. Do you think he is not focusing on the Jags?

    • Chris92021

      Bell is going to play for us in 2018 or no one else. Simple as that.

    • Tom Sav

      Probably not the best time for him to be commenting on this…

    • Chris92021

      He was asked the question and he answered. Don’t blame Bell. Blame ESPN reporters.

    • EdJHJr

      The loser at espn baited him. Oh well
      Most employees at espn are not journalists, maybe all.

    • Chris

      I’d like to see the teams and offers he would fetch on the open market. Just not seeing many teams paying this guy 15 million.

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      over reaction to the answer of a question and probably parsed form a round of many questions is plain….well you know

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      100% correct.

    • Chris92021

      I will never knock anyone for trying to get paid the most amount of money possible. Yeah, the timing of this is not great but given all the drama we’ve been through this season, this ranks right around JuJu getting his bike stolen and just below Antonio Brown throwing a Gatorade cooler in Baltimore.

      Don’t blame Bell. Blame ESPN for asking a question. Hey, they (ESPN) have a job to do too, which is getting people on their site to comment. That’s how they make money. At least us and the Patriots now have a common enemy not named Roger Goodell!

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Of course I wish this wasn’t coming up now. Not when the Steelers are finally in a position to make a deep playoff run. (Granted, he was asked about it, but still.)

      But what puzzles me is what Bell expects the Steelers to do. Tagging someone is meant as a placeholder so that the team and the player can attempt to work out a long-term deal exclusively. Isn’t that what Bell wants? But Bell seems to be asking to test free agency, which makes no sense. Does he want to negotiate a fair number with the Steelers (where he says he wants to play and retire), or will he simply sign with the highest bidder (even if that team is a bottom-feeder)?

      The Steelers will not get into a bidding war for Bell. And they won’t allow him to use another team’s offer to raise his demands. (That’s the whole point of the franchise tag.) They expect to be able to negotiate in good faith—that the two parties can (hopefully) agree on a fair number without a third party interfering.

    • CP72

      Yep..in 2019 Bell is going to be a 27 year old back with a ton carries on his body.

      Could see a Shaun Alexander/Larry Johnson type of fall off.

    • Rob

      Reporters ask questions in order to create content for their articles, so I’m not surprised this was asked.

      He didn’t have to fan the fire today, and I think/worry doing so is going to hurt him come negotiation time. Scare/Force tactics unfortunately don’t work on Colbert/Tomlin, ask Wallace, hell even AB. You have to play ball with them, or you’re going to be on the outside looking in for better or worse on both sides.

    • JNick

      Well, he’s back at being the Drama Queen. He turned down a really fair offer. I don’t want to hear this crap from him.

    • steelersfan

      Let’s see if he can finally finish a season healthy….if he does that and gets a ring as well then maybe we have a discussion.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Who says he has to answer every question? It’s not a court room. You mention the Patriots, their coach (even though he’s a cheater) has made a living off of not answering questions. You think he doesn’t rain hellfire on any of his players that answers out of turn to the media? When is the last time they have ever given us bulletin board material, and not the other way around?

    • Shane Mitchell

      I said this was his plan all along including the part about saying he would retire if necessary, he has no intentions of playing under another tag people.

    • Chris

      You cant negotiate with a guy whose demands are nonsensical. He wants 15-17 million per year this is analogous to odell beckham wanting to be the highest paid player in the league. Pittsburgh shouldnt pay a dime over 12-13 as he has already athletically peaked and will certainly be regressing in the years to come. I can see bell signing with cleveland or the jets and being cut 2 years into his deal when he no longer has the acceleration or elusiveness.

    • DangZone

      Would he have the same success on another team he has here behind this OLine and Big Ben at QB? Let him go. Conner and Ridley will do just fine.

    • Alex K

      The Steelers give him so many touches it guarantees his career will be cut short. No wonder he wants huge money right now. Tomlin doesn’t seem to realize that there is a thing called backup rb’s.

      I think they should tag bell and then work out a trade to another team. Lots of backs could get yards behind this oline.

    • Shane Mitchell

      BS, the steelers wont waste their franchise tag on him plus lose out on a compensatory 3rd round pick in the process.

    • Chris92021

      Not everyone is Belichick. Or can be. Or wants to be.

      Bell knows that there is a finite amount of time for him to make a lot of money playing football. He knows he is valuable and wants to be paid as such. Fowler knows that and wants a story. He got it by asking Bell, he’s never been shy about getting paid lots of money. I don’t blame Bell for stating such. I doubt his teammates and coaches do as well. Same for the front office since they know better than any of us do. I doubt this will affect Bell and how he plays. I’ve never seen him not work hard during a game and I doubt it will occur when he plays this weekend.

    • Ike Evans

      We gotta win this year….we can’t keep this crew together much longer

    • Chris92021

      That is football under free agency and salary cap. Everyone goes through this (except the Patriots since they have an outlier in Tom Brady who always took less than market value). Heck, Seattle is going through it now and it is funny to see (unless you are a Seahawks fan).

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      You’re the dreamer, Shane. What do you think about a tag and trade scenario? Maybe we can get package him and our first round pick and get up high enough to get Barkley?

    • StrengthOfVictory

      It’s far too early to say that Bell has peaked, and he’s absolutely an offensive difference-maker who is not easily replaced. So it just comes down to what is worth more: 1) keeping Bell and his unique skill set and paying a pretty penny to do so, or 2) saving money and attempting to get by with a middle-of-the-road running game.

      Connor is not the back Bell is. So letting Bell walk means the running game takes a step back. It’s either that, or the Steelers pursue someone in free agency or the draft (a pick they likely can’t afford to spend).

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I don’t blame him for negotiating or even talking to the media, it’s the WHEN for me. Three days before a playoff game is no good. You want to be valued? Bring home a Lombardi. Go Terrell Davis and get yourself a Super Bowl MVP. Then talk contract.

    • Chris92021

      Nope. ESPN fired most of their journalists. Now they have a bunch of people who might have gone to journalism school but are chasing a big story to become celebrities. Remember, Big Ben even called out Fowler earlier this year explicitly. But I guarantee you that Fowler was told to do this by his bosses. Fowler complied. Bell bit big time.

    • Tom Oh

      Sounds completely logical and expected. Anyone could have put together what was said by themselves without this interview. In other words what a crap interview.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Stop, please. Connor is not the back Bell is. Nowhere close. Pretending the Steelers’ running game won’t miss a beat by letting Connor take over is wishful thinking at best.

    • Chris92021

      Yes, the timing sucks but Bell as a young guy who does not have a contract beyond this season, is looking to the future. If anything, blame Fowler for trying to start something. I bet that no one except the fans have a problem with this story, which is what ESPN wants. They are the only winners here.

    • Steve

      Going to be much on Bell’s shoulders as to what he does in the playoffs.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Why would you tag him if you know he will sit out? Steelers get nothing in return, They either sign him to a contract or let him sign elsewhere and get the 3rd round compensatory draft pick.

    • Stuck in Ravens country

      Can we sign him on a franchise tag and then trade him for a draft pick? If so, what would that be worth? A first round? A second?

      If you can’t then is it possible to trade him before he enters free agency to allow a team first contact to sign him? If so, what would his trade value be then?

    • Shane Mitchell

      Personally I dont think we need an elite back to win, let him go, get the 3rd round comp pick and sign someone like Isiah Crowell in free agency.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Oh screw you bell, you greedy arse fool.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      He wanted huge money 2 years ago too.

    • Shane Mitchell

      We would get a third round comp pick just by letting him sign elsewhere.

    • pittfan

      Or he sits out and does rap tunes for a year

    • Chris

      He already turned that deal down. Had a deal worth $14+mil/yr on the table this past offseason that he turned down.

      With the value of the tag at $14.5mil, why pay him long-term when you can get another year then jettison

    • Nathanael Dory

      So your telling me that he did gave a good answer 3 days before a big game?

    • capehouse

      Such a great player. Really gonna suck if he’s not a Steeler next year.

    • LucasY59

      that would give him time to work on his rap career

    • Doogie

      Because Bell agreed to all the stipulations of tags as soon as he worked for the NFL. Thems the RULEZ, Like it or Leave it. And until he does sit out, its all just flappin gums

    • Chad H

      Yep I don’t get it. If we win the SB I would let him walk. Talk about a distraction during the playoffs. Me, me, me…..

    • Chad H

      But it’s called maturity and being a professional.

    • LucasY59

      a non-exclusive franchise tag gets them two 1st rd picks

      I think the trade deadline lasts until the start of the new yr

      the other ? is if they tag him with the intention of trading him, I think he would have to sign the tag in order to be tradeable?

    • ND_Steel

      Nonstory…yes all options are on the table…next…

    • Jacob

      $15,400,000 is offered to you and you say “nah, I want to see other people make more?” Over a few million difference?

      If the Steelers offer it, he’ll be back.

    • Danny Porter

      As the Burgh Turns!!
      This team is like a soap opera.
      Just waiting for someone to go into a coma

    • jsteeler72

      or you just draft the next alvin kamara. He is not that special as the draft shows us nearly every year. There were others before him and will be more after him. Hell Dion lewis was ranked ahead him by PFF I believe in overall value at running back.

    • LucasY59

      that they would have to wait till 2019 to use, I think that is the worst case scenario

    • Cwallace

      4yrs 60 mil ..30guranteed. If he walks from that …bye Felicia

    • Phil Brenneman II

      12 Mil a year was already right at the edges of his value. No way they should go any higher at his position. I don’t care what kind of difference maker he is.

      I said it before and I will say it again, Bells value can only be 12 or higher if we lose Roethlisberger and need a difference maker like him to carry an offense.

      And I never mind a guy asking for more money, I just don’t want to hear anything from them on how it is all about winning or love for the game. You get to say one or the other, not both. You can be in it for the money and I am fine with that, but make sure you aren’t talking about those other things as if they matter over your check.

    • jsteeler72

      I don’t know if Duke Johnson is available but I like him with Conner.

    • NinjaMountie

      Yup, this did it. Now I don’t like him. Before it was just that I didn’t like his price tag. To do this now, before a playoff game, is the height of selfishness.
      Shoot, he wants paid like he’s the best player in football and he’s barely breaking into the top 5 at his position.
      Let this tool walk.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Huh? there is no rule that the Steelers have to use a franchise tag on him again, they wont because it would be dumb as hell, only fans think this way, because they want to do it out of spite.

      How does it help the team to waste 15 mill in salary cap and lose a 3rd round pick?

    • jsteeler72

      I will say DeAngelo williams who led the league in rushing in Bell’s 4 game suspension. D Will is also no Lev Bell and we didn’t seem to miss him much then.

    • Michael Conrad

      Bell becomes expendable if the Steelers win the super bowl. I think winning a super bowl would make any decision a lot easier. Trade him ,tag him ,sign him. I would tag and trade if he won’t play if that is allowed.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      You can’t know that until they play. Like any other position, there are FAR more busts and average guys at the running back position than great players. Don’t believe me? Look at the other backs who were drafted the same year as Bell (2013) and where they are now—including their career numbers.

      This past draft class was especially deep at running back, but it’s still too early to tell who among the 2017 class will maintain their value long-term.

    • LucasY59

      Lewis could be available as a FA, if the Steelers have to move away from Bell, getting Lewis, Conner and a talented Rookie might be a step back from having LeVeon, but it could still be a effective backfield, especially paired with a good OL and WRs

    • Shane Mitchell

      I think he will want 40 mill guaranteed.

    • s0v3r3i9n

      oh FFS just focus on the game for a change. I swear this team creates more drama than an average soap opera.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      When talking about an underused (and perhaps undervalued) vet with a lot left in the tank, D-Will was great for the Steelers. But even he didn’t offer the versatile skill set that Bell does. And as we can see, he wasn’t the long-term answer.

      Remember, D-Will stepped in for Bell in the AFC Championship game, and he was nowhere near the difference-maker Bell was.

    • jsteeler72

      Eric Peagram, Bam Morris, Barry Foster, Rashard Mendenhal. None very special rushed for 1000 yds and more> It all depends on how they are used and who they have playing with them. Lev Bell with no one else but him will not be very special. Ask Marshall Faulk the guy he is most compared to, or Ricky Waters? Very similar skill sets to Bell not very special with no one around. I only say this because another running back playing with this supporting cast will do well also.

    • mhurk

      If They tag Him and He sits do They still pay Him? More importantly does it count against the cap? Myself I would tag Him and see if He had any trade value maybe a 2nd? He is great but if He cant play for 14.5 millies good luck else where, I’d rather spend that money to keep Munchak

    • SteelerFanInMD

      Bell shouldn’t expect his pay to include money for a #2 WR. The #2 WR title belongs to JuJu now. Besides, a #2 WR that averages 7.7 yds/catch probably only makes the league minimum.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Again, really good running backs do not grow on trees. People who think you can pick up running backs with a greater degree of success than any other position are mistaken. And the numbers every year show just that. Truly great backs—like every other position in football—are rare.

    • I.P. Freeley

      He wouldn’t get paid until he showed up.

    • nikki stephens

      Well well well, it didn’t take but the first week before the playoffs that he has to talk about “him”. He couldn’t wait. He didn’t even give Steeler Nation the 5 weeks we gave him while he “kicked off the rust”. Far as I am concerned, he gave us 50% output for the first 5 games so can some reporter have the cojones to ask is he rebating or carrying over pay to count toward next year?
      And don’t know one say the guy didn’t pull this “me first” talk knowing it would blowup and distract. HE’s not the brightest bulb but, he is physically talented and understands the business.

      The solution is we tag him prior the draft and allow his agent the chance to work out a deal which would allow us to grab a top 10 pick. Worse is no one bites and we play it out and try the same prior to start of season. Can we play agressive GM for again (like this year)? Lots of good backs :Barkley (wish), Michel, Chubb, Guice, Johnson.
      Bell doesn’t get it -that he is EXTREMELY lucky he just so happens to play behind 2-3 pro bowlers and top 7 for rest. I have said for 2 years if he “takes the $$$” for a Cleveland, Tampa, NY jets, Indy….he will not be 75% as successful. His game is centered as little contact prior to LOS, hesitation, choosing hole and then elusive / power. Guys hitting you early or close directly affects last stage elusiveness / power.
      So worried about “touches”, wear and tear”, compensation not going to bode well w/ bottom feeder OL w/ a team w/ young or “developing” OL.

    • FanInExile

      Let’s look at some of the short term and long term aspects.

      Short term, the way I see it is, he’s got three games left before a decision has to be made. Maybe just one, God forbid, so let’s go with three. That’s three games to prove he’s worth it. I don’t think he’s done that so far this year. That would mean he just put a ton of pressure on himself to deliver right now. In a very limited and short-sighted way, I kinda like what he did here. All his chips are in the middle of the table. I sure hope he’s got a good hand.

      Questions: Did he just indirectly pressure Ben to force it to him more than Ben otherwise would? And is Bell apt to try to do too much on his own to build his case?

      Long term, even if Bell does deliver in spectacular fashion, the tires got lotsa miles on ’em. I just don’t see a long term, or even medium term, deal being worthwhile for the team. With the number of carries he has, he’s likely to fall into commodity status sooner rather than later, making him more or less fungible with a draft pick, or perhaps even with Connor.

      I thought about the wisdom(?) of signing him to a medium-term deal with modest guarantees and attractive incentives, solely for the purpose of assuring his services for next year. But, (A) Would he even take something like that, and (B) If we cut him after next year (or during the year, if he gets hurt), would that put the team into cap hell the following year?

    • nikki stephens

      *Or taking a beating as you wait for a young OL to “gel”

    • LucasY59

      sorry Lev not gonna work, he can try and act like he has leverage, but sitting out 2018 or retiring doesnt pay (when he is making it obvious thats what he cares about and will threaten to throw a fit if he doesnt get his way) and probably lowers his overall value (not gonna make up the lost yr of pay at 14.5 mil)

      Steelers can do what they want (which is likely tag him) and he will have to play (or lose) he is the one who turned down a respectable (borderline overpaid) contract, so if he felt so strongly about not getting tagged he shouldve taken the long term deal (so really no one to blame but himself for “trying to set the market”)

    • jsteeler72

      Sir I believe the point is we may not need a Truly great back to win a superbowl. Or get to another superbowl. I believe that is the point I made and many other are pointing to. Oh and I forgot Fast Willie Parker who we won a superbowl with. Geesh!!

    • Shane Mitchell

      Sitting out he doesnt lose anything, because he will get it back in guaranteed money in a new contract without assuming any risk.

    • LucasY59

      pretty sure he has to show up sign and play to get his $ off the tag, sitting out does not pay

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i said prior to his tagging that 9.5 mill was was he should have got. the top paid back at the time was mccoy who was at 8,050,000. he was offered 12.4 and if i remember 10 mill guaranteed. he turned it down for the 12.12 tag. because he wanted more guaranteed.

      he wanted 17. i would laugh if they shipped him off to say denver.

    • FanInExile

      True. But there’s also the risk he does a Barry Sanders-like thing: Retire early while he’s still got gas in the tank. CTE was a thing when Sanders was playing, but (unfortunately) it wasn’t as big a deal then as it is today.

      The other difference here, though, is that Bell’s on a contending team, so you’d have to believe he’s willing to stick around in hopes for a ring (or three). I get the sense right now that he would, but hard to tell.

    • Shane Mitchell

      You dont get it, he doesnt care about that tag money, he would be risking 40 mill guaranteed for 15 mill.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      hell no.
      he was offered a 5 year contract 12.4 a year. think 10 mill guaranteed. he wanted to bank on himself like pryor did by leaving cleveland and going to washington.

    • jsteeler72

      Asssuming he gets new contract but if he sits out not from the Steelers. Then if we can’t use him we can draft or sign someone else with the tag money and if he comes back then we have to cut someone. Not easy but doable. He gets nothing and the Steelers go back to the playoffs and try for another Lombardi

    • FanInExile

      This team has enough “me’s” on it already. Too many, in my view.

    • MJK

      hold on guys lets see what he can do in playoffs, if he carries the rock and gets it done then he is worth 17mill a year if he cant get it done at the highest level then trade him for the max or tag, sorry its just business

    • Michael Mosgrove

      dwill wasnt bad in the afccg. he was fighting against a stacked box. our receivers didnt give us a chance to use a good run game plan.

    • LucasY59

      you dont get it he isnt going to play till he’s 40, 30 if he is lucky, so missing out on 15 is a big part of it, its not like because he plays for the 15 he isnt going to get another contract offer (unless he gets injured…which could happen sunday)

      turning down 15 mil (which is by far above the avg for a RB) for one yr is money he wont make back up even if he gets a lot of guaranteed $, he still loses the 15

    • Michael Mosgrove

      hell i would sign dwill before i would sign bell to a longterm contract.

    • jsteeler72

      If he sits out a season can then be an unrestricted free agent and negotiate with anyone he chooses or if he returns after sitting out does he still have to negotiate with the Steelers?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      he can go right ahead. he is even less talented than milli vanilli.

    • Shane Mitchell

      No I do get it, because what he is doing is exactly what I would do in his situation, as a RB this will be his only chance at a big guaranteed money contract and this is what he has to do to get it.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i have no doubt if he tried to sit out that theyd yank it quicker than he can drop a horrible track.

    • Shane Mitchell

      He can just say he is retiring and then come back the next year as a FA.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      cousins said it the last 2 years. now HE has the power.

    • LucasY59

      dont think so, you are also the guy that thinks the Steelers best option is to wait till 2019 and get a 3rd rd comp pick for him…

    • Rob S.

      If he retires he doesn’t get paid. If he doesn’t sign the franchise tagged it doesn’t affect the cap at all. Any money they save wouldn’t be going towards Munchak. Coaches don’t count against the cap and could get whatever salary the Steelers want to pay him. Unless you feel the team doesn’t have enough physical cash to pay bill that much and give Munchak a big raise.

    • jsteeler72

      D Will was also injured a bad ankle. He had the bad ankle all year I believe is what he said. Again good point different year than I had referred to but good point.

    • FanInExile

      Of course, the interviewer figured – correctly – that he’d get some money quotes, and boy, was he right. Gotta give him credit for doing what he’s getting paid for.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      bell, dupree, mccullers, mitchell, golden, hunter, sensabaugh, jj wilcox.

      i wouldnt care if every single one of them was gone.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Ok, watch what happens and get back to me, Steelers will not tag him again.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      WHY ARE WE TALKIN’ BOUT THIS TODAY!?! UGHHHHH!

    • Ring4Shaz

      I’m gonna miss that dude.

      Wonder who our awesome runner will be next year.

    • FanInExile

      Yo, Lev. Try this: “I’m just here so I don’t get fined”.

    • JNick

      I’m tired of people saying “Draft the next Kamara or Hunt”. This year was a spectacular year for RBs in the draft. It is not an expectation to pick up a ROY RB in the 3rd round every year. Some years there isn’t even a legit RB to be had in the first 2 rounds. Lev is special. Is he 18 mil a year special, that is up for debate.

    • jsteeler72

      I thought that was only if he was an unrestricted Free agent not a tendered one.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      17? twice what every other back is worth and enough to hamstring the team?
      you realize that after this post season we only have 39 contracted players. with about 8ish to resign. that only gives us about 48.
      and then we would have to sign every single draft pick and keep them to have enough for the 53, if we dont dive in free agency and without restructuring some of the larger contracts we will barely have enough to do all of the above.

    • Ring4Shaz

      Because you can’t spell “team” or “playoffs” or “Super Bowl” without “I” and “my money”

    • NinjaMountie

      There is no RB worth 17 million a year. Especially on a team that has the most 10 mill a year players under contract for next season. This is a salary cap league.

    • WreckIess

      That 1st team All-Pro as a flex isn’t going to help the team’s case either. There’s actual proof now that he’s viewed as the best All-around back out there. That’s not to say he can set whatever price he wants, but they’re not going to be able to short change him. If the issue is really guarantees like they said last off-season then pay the man. He’s worth it.

      Tag him and try to work something out in the meantime though.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      No, because someone asked him. I f’in hate the media about 80% of the time honestly.

    • NinjaMountie

      If he sits out we’d have his tag rights next season too, wouldn’t we?

    • NCSteel

      Drama

    • Shane Mitchell

      Steelers wont tender a player that says he is retiring, because that means he has no intentions of playing for you under a tag.

    • Ring4Shaz

      Well, he could have answered with “I ain’t talking about that, I’m focused on Jacksonville”. Instead he answered with, “I ain’t playing for no measly $12 million again, or even $14.5 million”.

    • LucasY59

      pretty sure they will want more than the 97th overall pick in return, the Steelers hold the tag leverage and they wont be scared by his talk to change what they do, so we will see

    • NinjaMountie

      Be fair, my friend. There are many, MANY, athletes that would have answered that with some variation of, “I’m focused on the game right now. We’ll let the contract stuff play out when it’s time. Right now it’s time to focus on winning these next three games.”
      He didn’t, though.
      This is his drama.
      You can’t blame the media for doing their job.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Very true, but still it doesn’t hide the fact that the media are complete buttholes sometimes!

    • Shane Mitchell

      If they wanted to tag him a third time, I believe the third tag is based on the 10 highest salaries in the league. that would really handicap us, it would probably cut our available salary money by 20-25 mill.

    • Ring4Shaz

      The media are complete buttholes ALL the time. But he knows that by now. Whatever. He decided to send a message. I sure hope we don’t lose any playoff games, or he may not even get a franchise tag offer. His best chance to get the contract he wants is for the team to win the Super Bowl with him as the MVP.

    • NinjaMountie

      Ummm, no. A flex doesn’t show that. It’s almost just like you use a flex in fantasy football. Your best RBs play in RB. Your best WRs play at WR. Your best TE plays at TE. You put whats best at whats left at flex.
      He isn’t the best all around RB.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I totally understand, but I can blame the media because what does that have to do with the game this weekend? Nothing!!! I get it! It friggin sucks but he didn’t call a press conference out of thin air to talk about this. Yes he shouldn’t have talked about it. Yes I’m pissed at him, but every action has a reaction.

    • LucasY59

      they already offered to make him the highest paid RB (by a considerable amount) unless he gets 2nd team all pro as a WR (like he thinks he is) in addition to 1st team RB, his request is unreasonable

    • LucasY59

      hahahaha

    • NinjaMountie

      I agree. However, his reactions seem to be on the “not smart” side of things a little too frequently. You have to admit his decision making process of the field leaves quite a bit of room for improvement.

    • Ring4Shaz

      Todd Gurley’s numbers are clearly better than Bell’s across the boards this year.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m thinking if he holds out it doesn’t go up from this year. Maybe I’m wrong. I just think there has to be some kind of punitive action toward a player that sits all year. I’ll have to look it up later.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Seriously, wouldn’t be a Steelers week this season without some drama.