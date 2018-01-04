Hot Topics

    Le’Veon Bell: ‘Last Year I Was Nowhere Near Feeling How I Feel Now’

    By Matthew Marczi January 4, 2018 at 08:00 am

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell faced a tremendous workload this season, recording 406 touches on the year, posting career highs both in carries and receptions with 321 and 85, respectively. He averaged 21.4 carries per game, which was the most among backs with at least 250 attempts, while adding 5.7 receptions per game on top of that. He had the 10th-most receptions in the NFL.

    But, as Dave Bryan talked about yesterday, he will have had just 19 touches since December 18 the next time he takes the field. Following the New England game, Bell had just 14 carries and five receptions against the Texans. He sat against the Browns, and the Steelers have a first-round bye week.

    Even though he became just the second player since 2009 to touch the ball at least 400 times during a regular season, then, it’s no wonder that the Pro Bowler says that he feels more fresh than he did a year ago.

    While he did get to rest during the season finale in 2016, he averaged 31.5 touches per game over the course of the first six games of the Steelers’ seven-game winning streak that finished out the season. He carried on the torrid pace during the first two games of the postseason, averaging the exact same number of touches.

    But as he admitted last year, Bell told reporters again that he was feeling the affects of a groin injury even prior to the AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots. Only he did not realize the extent to which he was injured at the time.

    He told reporters that he got a shot of Toradol prior to the Patriots game, though that is by no means out of the ordinary. “I felt great in warmups”, he noted, but “the first play of the game, I got hit and all of the pain came back, and it was over”.

    The NFL’s use of painkillers to mask injuries is something of a controversial topic, on which even the Steelers’ own player representative, Ramon Foster, has weighed in, but as it currently stands, it is an everyday reality in the game.

    “The Toradol kind of made me feel better than I actually was”, he said, which would be obvious. That is why it is used. But, he added, “I might have hurt it even worse” because of the attempt to play through the injury, which required surgery in the offseason.

    But he is feeling far better heading into this postseason run, even if his partner, Antonio Brown, is not. “I don’t have any soreness”, he said. “I literally feel good, like I’m just starting to reset the season. Last year I was nowhere near feeling how I feel now”.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • nitrous12

      Assuming we see Jacksonville 1st, I want to see one of Bell’s stiff arms decleat Ramsey. Then in the AFCCG the same to Gilmour would be just fine.

    • Steeler4life

      Rest big fellow. We need you!!

    • The Tony

      Bell is an interesting player to watch run. Seldom does he ever take any big hits or unnecessary contact that other backs take. Bell is normally the one hitting a defender than receiving a hit. It’s really not surprising that Bell is able to receive so many touches throughout a season and still remain being fresh this late into the year.

    • Doug Andrews

      Does bell get another long term offer or another year of the tag?

    • NickSteelerFan

      I agree! And the fact that he is more of a patience and power runner as opposed to just a speed runner makes me think his career could last longer than the typical speed back.

    • NW86

      Looking at the $14.5M price of the 2nd tag, and the state of the Steelers 2018 cap, I don’t think he gets tagged again. I think the Steelers will try again with an offer similar to the one they reportedly offered him last year (averaging ~$12M/yr, but structured so the first year cap hit is much smaller). If he gets a better offer elsewhere, I think he will not be a Steeler in 2018.

    • Chad Weiss

    • Chad Weiss

    • Chad Weiss

      Tagged for sure .He isn’t going anywhere this year

    • Steve Johnson

      I don’t see how they will be able to do that again. LeVeon Bell will eventually depart Pittsburgh, his demands are too high. Why not trade him after the season, get something in return. I think he is worth at least a 1st Rd pick.

    • Chad Weiss

      Yeah I don’t know,he is at worse the third most important playe3 on this team. There’s a million different ways they could do it,just depends how they wanna do it not if they can

    • The Tony

      I’d be surprised if they didn’t tag Bell. I can’t imagine another team paying 17 a year like he wanted for a running back. That being said, I would pay Bell 17 a year. Ben’s contract is coming off the books soon and we are going to need to have Bell back during the transition years

    • The Tony

      Well they would have to franchise tag him first in order to trade Bell.

    • The Tony

      Agreed, I really think we need to offer Bell 15 a year and hope he takes a multiyear deal with us. I know people say running backs can be found all throughout the draft, but finding one as dynamic as Bell is doesn’t come easy at all.

    • Chad Weiss

      They won’t let him go imo. I could see maybe if Connor proved something but I’m he’s nowhere close to being a starter and personally I’m not even remotely confident he ever will be. I just can’t comprehend letting this man walk

    • Chad Weiss

      Interesting thought,the browns are rumored to be high on saquan Barkley. If Steelers even for a second thought about trading bell( highly doubtful) I’d try offering Cleveland our first and bell for the first pick for a QB . That’s the only way I’d trade him but I feel like we are stepping into fantasy land on this

    • The Tony

      I completely agree. In no way should they ever consider letting Bell walk. If the Steelers were willing to offer 12.5 a year, then they should offer 15 and hope Bell accepts. If Bell truly wants 17 a year then adios amigo. Don’t claim to want to be a Steeler for life and then demand something unattainable

    • The Tony

      I can’t imagine Bell being traded, let alone inside our division. But if that gets us Sam Darnold, then I would be more than willing to do it!

    • Nolrog

      I think they do exactly what they did last year. Franchise him and try to get him signed long term. I don’t think they come up much from the 12 though.

    • Bob Loblaw

      Canfora is a crap source. Idk why anyone listens to what he says about this team, it’s frequently false.