    Le’Veon Bell: Steelers Have Unfinished Business To Take Care Of This Postseason

    By Matthew Marczi January 5, 2018 at 06:20 am

    “Unfinished business” is a phrase that necessarily gets kicked around a lot by those who fail to accomplish their goals. It’s no surprise then that we find the daunting yet motivating phrase leaking out of the mouths of a number of players for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have quite a bit of unfinished business in the postseason.

    It has been a decade since the Steelers last won the Super Bowl. They last reached the game in 2010, and ended it with a loss, which included a highly costly fumble at a moment that appeared to have the potential for a turning point.

    After that, they went 12-4 yet still failed to win the division, and were Tebow’d out of the playoffs in the Wildcard Round. They would go on to miss the postseason entirely for the next two years before slowly climbing the hill back toward the top.

    In 2014, they managed to win the division, but were dethroned in the Wildcard Round by the Ravens. The next year, a battered unit was able to reach the Divisional Round, and finally, last season’s team reached the AFC Championship game, where they were thoroughly humbled by the New England Patriots.

    We have always felt like we haven’t finished what we kind of started”, running back Le’Veon Bell said recently heading into the postseason. “Last year was a crazy run; we go into the AFC Championship Game without all of our players that we necessarily need. I end up getting hurt and run down. And it cost us”.

    Bell bowed out early in the game with a groin injury that was already an issue. Outside of Antonio Brown, their wide receiver group was woefully depleted. They were without Cameron Heyward, among others, as well, while more still played through notable injuries.

    This year, they hope, will be different. By and large, they are healthy or getting healthy, the obvious exception being Ryan Shazier. They played the Patriots down to the wire and no doubt believe they should have won.

    “We end up losing this year to the Patriots and we didn’t have AB in the second half” Bell said. “We want to feel like we’re going in full power, full strength for the playoffs and if we lose, then we’ll be like ‘okay, we lost at full strength, there’s nothing we can say about it. There’s no more excuses now’”.

    There has always seemed to be some justification or other to explain why a team that believes it is so stocked with talent has been unable to advance as far as their ambitions would have them. Those excuses are largely absent this year, especially in a season during which they have weathered storms of controversy to a 13-3 record and a week off.

    • James Tripp

      Who is going to monitor the hotel fire alarms this year?

    • Wayde Philpot

      Despite missing AB for most of that regular season game this year, they still played well offensively. The big difference is that AB is a guy you go to in big moments. Whether its picking up a big first down late in the game or catching a pivotal TD pass. He’s that guy. Jesse James made a valiant effort at the goal line for that go ahead score, but we all know what happened there. On the fake spike play that followed, you wonder how ABs presence on the field wouldve impacted that play. Ben made a throw into a very tight area to Rogers. It had no chance of being completed unless it magically bounced into another Steeler’s hands after the deflection. In both cases, AB (the big play maker) wasnt on the field at the most crucial moments. Whether he draws coverage or is the target in either case, you have to wonder………Bell going out early last yr in the AFC title game was huge too. Such a dynamic player with a unique running style. The final score of the game may not indicate it, but with him out, the entire flow or offensive approach changed. All the Pats had to do was blanket AB as no other receive picked up the slack. This yr will be different if everyone stays healthy. Too many legit weapons on offense for an opposing defense to account for.

    • Wayde Philpot

      Or the in stadium communications (headsets) lol

    • MJK

      you need a team to win doing the fundamentals you cant say we didn’t have this guy etc no excuses everyone must come together and stop looking for excuses accept the responsibility and hold everyone accountable coaches and players alike

    • Eddie Cruz

      I think if we lose to the Patriots again that next year’s excuse will be we didn’t have shazier. The excuses need to stop, win or lose. I think that the injury to AB actually has created a little better depth at the skill positions. Even if AB isn’t 💯 percent he will create opportunity for those guys. I think we have everything we need to get it done. We will see.

    • Orlysteel

      They won’t be at full strength this year again missing # 50. Think this offense will get them the seventh.

    • The Tony

      Let’s take care of the divisional round first before we start talking about the Patriots again.