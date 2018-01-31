Hot Topics

    Louis Riddick On Steelers’ Secondary: ‘I Don’t Think Any Of Those Guys Are Real Good’

    By Matthew Marczi January 31, 2018 at 07:00 am

    Let’s see what happens when we throw some chum in the water. An NFL analyst for ESPN thinks that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary is no good. While they rated well in most traditional statistics—yards allowed per game, touchdowns allowed, interceptions, completion percentage, etc.—the defensive backfield has been a regular source of criticism from the fan base.

    Louis Riddick, at least, feels it is more than deserved. He recently said as much: “I don’t think any of those guys are real good”, specifically, is what he said, while discussing the Steelers’ secondary.

    He did at least acknowledge Joe Haden, who is a two-time Pro Bowler, and most believe that he had at least a solid first season with the team. “Joe is still a good pro”, Riddick said, “but his best days are behind him”.

    The others were not so spared. Of Artie Burns, he said that he “is one of those guys who must continue to raise his game”. I wouldn’t imagine that even he would deny that. On free safety Mike Mitchell, who even I admit tends to have a big mouth, he said he “has to be better. If he’s going to talk the talk he has to walk the walk”.

    Burns is a two-year pro after being taken late in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, becoming a full-time starter by the middle of his rookie season. He only recorded one interception in his second season, in the second-to-last game, registering fewer tackles than in his rookie year.

    Mitchell is a nine-year veteran, having spent the past four in Pittsburgh, and now 30 years old. He is on the final year of a five-year contract and is coming off a season in which he produced zero turnovers—no interceptions, no forced fumbles. He had just 53 tackles in 13 games.

    Riddick got right to the heart of the matter by pointing out that “they have to be better at tackling”. He said that “you can’t have guys ducking their heads and missing tackles” against teams that want to run the ball.

    “They have to return to being the kind of Steelers defense they were in the early 1990s when I was playing against them” he said. “They’d just choke the life out of you and win, 7-6, if they had to. They can’t win a game like that now”.

    I don’t think there are many people who would refute what Riddick had to say about the secondary. Even I agree with it. Haden probably is past his prime, but can still be a top cornerback. Burns clearly has to become both better and more consistent, and Mitchell can’t keep getting injured, if that even can explain many of his troubles this past season.

    The Steelers have been working on fixing their defense for several years now, but they are clearly not all the way there. They may have some pieces, but others are yet to fall into place. As much as many want to see the coaching staff dumped, a lot of it does fall on the talent as well.

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • razaard2

      Hilton is also good.
      Other than Haden and Hilton, all the others are below average NFL starters at this point. There is hope for Davis and Burns tho

    • CP72

      I’m a Colbert fan, but we’ve needed safeties, corners, and outside backers for about a decade. We’ve spent four number 1s, a number 2, and gave up a 3rd for Shamarko in the last six years. Sadly we’re still struggling at all of these positions.

    • Kevin artis

      What does it say about Carnell Lake? 🤔

    • Conserv_58

      He got over rated players.

    • CP72

      I’ve said it before and I will say it again. Joey Porter and Carnell Lake have been handed some “blue” chip prospects and the results have been extremely disappointing.

    • J.

      Dont forget the wonderful trades for Wilcox, Gilbert and Boykin.

    • J.

      Throw Tomlin in there as well.

    • Conserv_58

      I wouldn’t call Artie blue chip prospect. Mike Hilton isn’t a blue chip prospect and he’s out performed both of them. Sean Davis sure isn’t a blue chip prospect. The jury is still out on Cam Sutton since he entered the fray late in the season, but he did show promise and a lot of upside. Dupree may have been a first round pick, but he’s not even close to playing like a blue chip prospect at OLB. TJ is a blue chip prospect that played very well in his rookie season.

    • Conserv_58

      How can we forget him signing ex Charger DT and the league’s worst player at his position, Cam Thomas.

    • Conserv_58

      I adamantly agree with everything Riddick said.

      To say that Artie needs to be better is a monumental understatement. For first round picks, he and Dupree were huge disappointments this past season.

      The Steelers are in a Catch 22 with Mike Mitchell. They’re damned if they keep him and they’re damned if they don’t.

      Haden, Hilton and Sutton are keepers.

      IMO, Artie Burns and Bud Dupree were vastly over rated by Colbert and his staff. Blaming Carnell and Joey for why they have struggled while Mike Hilton and TJ flourished is unfair.

    • walter

      TJ, Hilton, and Sutton played well but give Lake some time and he can mess them up too like all the others he coached. It is what it is. His record speaks for itself and it doesn’t look good at this point. Doesn’t look good at all.

    • heath miller

      with the exception of joe haden as he said . hes dead on they arent very good … how can you watch the crappy jags O score 45 points and NOT agree with the guy .. hes right . HEEEATH

    • heath miller

      artie was a top draft pick and isnt a blue chip prospect? cant get any more blue then a first round pick ? you might not have thought he would be very good .. and you would be correct .. but i dont see where u can say hes wasnt a blue chip prospect? HEEEEATH

    • heath miller

      boykin never got a real chance and i guess he was injured?

    • capehouse

      CBs are fine. We’re 4 deep. Cut the cord on Gay. He’s toast. He’ll make a fine coach. Tons of ability with Haden, Burns, Hilton and Sutton. Just have to clean up the mistakes, and Artie needs to get better against the run. I would like to shore up some depth behind Hilton if possible. Not sure if Cam Sutton can cover that or not. The Safeties are a mess. Not a single good player, but there’s at least some hope with Sean Davis, who shows Shazier-like playmaking ability to blow up plays, but is so inconsistent he’s probably the biggest liability on the field and definitely the worst tackler on the defense. Burns and Davis played the most snaps of any defender this year though by almost 200 snaps! They’re young and super athletic. They both have a ton of room to grow and they’ve had a lot thrown at them.

      Mitchell can no longer play single high FS for us though. Something has to change. Just another wasted year for the defense in 2018 if he’s still playing FS. It’s not working for Keith Butler. 2 passes defensed and no INTs all year is pathetic from a guy you never see on your TV screen. Mitchell definitely needs to shut up too. He made zero impact last year. They have to cut him or move him to SS and bench Davis for a year. Steelers need to add a FS that can start from day 1 and takeover centerfield. It is almost as much a priority as adding an ILB that’s better than Vince.

    • Mutatedgenome

      In other news….water is discovered to be wet.

    • jsteeler72

      you forgot josh scobee

    • mem359

      Mitchell takes time to break down the DL, to get rid of bad techniques and build up good ones. With the number of players that lower their head and try to bump the receivers down (instead of tackling), seems like the coaches are giving bad habits to the secondary.

    • Orlysteel

      He’s right, back in the 90s no one out physicalled the Steelers, seems like they keep hitting and missing with the present defense, wish we could’ve had William Jackson but the tigers without stripes beat us to him.

    • Woodsworld

      The Steelers should have moved up in the draft, and drafted Willliam Jackson III, who is infinitely better than Artie Burns. The real problem is deemphasis of defensive line play, specifically DT/NT play. Th Steelers over my 40+ years as a fan, have ALWAYS had a domestic nant DT. The game is STILL won n the line of scrimmage, and this SOFT Steeler defense is very difficult to was. We need a dominant DT now in the line, that sets the tone for the defense. Half the problem with the Steeler backfield is all the free running freight trains that they are facing on a regular basis. Unlit we have someone who commands double teams in the middle, we I’ll see the same performance from the defense.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Thus isn’t rocket science: we took Jarvis Jones, while Eric Reid and Desmond Trufant went in the next 5 picks. We did the same thing with Bud Dupree. That time we passed on Byron Jones and Landon Collins. Colbert has been desperately trying to draft outside backers and passing up secondary prospects to do so. When they finally did use a first round pick on a DB, they missed their guy. They needed to trade up for William Jackson.

    • heath miller

      that he needs to go and take joey with him

    • Geoffrey Benedict

      Umm. . . if we are spending the most money on offense of any team in the NFL, No.

      No way in hell we should be winning games 7-6 with the most expensive Offense in the NFL and the 4th cheapest defense.

      You want a great defense you have to pay for it.

    • Orlysteel

      Probably, but the tackling issues have been going on too long, inexcusable along with communication.

    • VinHuddle

      Good points you brought up..man that stings a little reading it though lol. The DB’s passed on would make a more than formidable secondary.

    • VinHuddle

      Agree with everything Louis said

    • Grant Humphrey

      I agree with everything he said, but he seems to have forgotten about Mike Hilton who received 1 all-pro vote.

      Yes, the secondary is bad but the good news is the Steelers will have a chance to improve it during the offseason.

    • Brian Tollini

      I agree with all that he said. One key piece can make everyone else around them play better though, we aren’t far away from being much better, but we have to find that key piece.

    • Intense Camel

      I would say they’re f**ked if they keep Mitchell and damned if they don’t.

    • Smitty 6788

      The biggest issue is Mike Mitchell playing FS. This entire offseason they need to work with Davis as FS. He’s younger, faster and more athletic. Mitchell has 0 range and it takes everything in him to get to the ball and once he arrives he’s of course out of control and thus misses the tackle. Move Mitchell to the box and draft his replacement with the emphasis being on coverage and ball skills.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Hilton is a good nickel defender and solid tackler. Don’t think his coverage abilities rated out particularly well though.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      I don’t know how you can look at this year’s performance and single out Gay as the cause of our problems at CB.

    • Jeff Thompson

      So…it’s pretty much Mitchell your calling out. Got it.

    • capehouse

      I don’t know how you got that out of what I said. Gay is no longer NFL capable. His body has failed him. Time to retire. That’s all I’m saying about Gay.

    • The Tony

      I completely agree that Davis and Burns can improve. They both show that they have the potential, size and athleticism to be solid NFL players with more development.

    • SteelCityDefense

      Burns has to be better. Davis has to be better. Unfortunately or fortunately it’s not time to give up on them. It’s time to move on from Mitchell.

      I wish there was a way to draft Jaire Alexander in the second round. Everyone is hype about Ward Jackson Oliver but Alexander will be a baller.

    • The Tony

      It’s easy to list the misses. Guess what? every team misses on players but if you notice the common theme with those guys, they’re not highly priced free agents

    • Nathanael Dory

      I still cant believe one coach hasnt been fired on the defensive side of the ball. Porter imo has to go. Even Lake to a less extend because of the production of Hilton but still cant cant a pass because of Burns and Davis

    • The Tony

      agreed, if you get drafted in the first two rounds, you’re pretty much going to see the field that season which would qualify you as a blue chip prospect. Just because we have gotten mixed results from Davis and Burns, doesn’t make them any less of a developmental guy that has had their ups and downs in the league. Players in the secondary take much longer to develop than those of other positions. It’s been two seasons, if after next season we are still having this conversation, then it will definitely be time to upgrade.

    • The Tony

      It’s hard to say that Burns and Dupree wre both vastly overrated by our FO and staff when every other team in the league and draft pundits believed these guys to be first rounders as well.

    • Zarbor

      Folks were coming at me when I said the Steelers made a HUGE mistake in not getting William Jackson before the Bungles. They clearly wanted Jackson but they did not want to go get him. Burns is not very good and I saw it from day one. Like many, you hope for the best and that he will get better.

      I guess there is still hope but I’m not sure Lake is the guy either to get him better. You go against the best receiver in practice everyday and still look bad on game day? That’s a problem people. William Jackson will be a stud if he stays healthy. Wouldn’t be surprise he becomes one of the better CB in the league. He passed the eye test in college.

      Can’t keep missing on these guys on defense. Its one of the biggest issues with this team. We have become the Indy Colts with Manning. Best offense, no defense.

    • The Tony

      The same can be said with probably another 25 teams in the league. In this passing league that we are in currently every team is expected to be able to completely take away that aspect of the game which just wont happen. The great secondary of Jacksonville was lit up against the Steelers in the playoffs. This is just the NFL we live in now.

    • The Tony

      I agree that it is time to move on from Gay. Gay is a prime example though of players in the secondary take time to develop. Early in his career with the Steelers, Gay was a tremendous liability, but after a few seasons of development, Gay turned into a quality corner for the Steelers. Now time has caught up with him though and it is time to move on

    • The Tony

      The issue is now not the personnel on the Steelers, it is schematic. Often the Steelers are in
      sub-packages with only two down lineman. It is seldom that we are ever in our true base 3-4 defense.

    • The Tony

      You never know how the draft is going to break down. The year the Bengals took Jackson ahead of the Steelers just proves that point. No one expected the Bengals to draft yet another corner in the first round at that time, but they did which obviously ended up having the Steelers draft Burns. You can never fully judge a draft prospect either. More often than not a guy that is perceived to be better and drafted higher than another player turns out to be a bust.