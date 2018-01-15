Hot Topics

    Martavis Bryant Says He Wants To Remain A Steeler

    By Alex Kozora January 15, 2018 at 02:37 pm

    For a large chunk of the year, Martavis Bryant’s name was in the headlines. Mostly for reasons that weren’t helpful to the team. After the mess of taking a shot at JuJu Smith-Schuster, requesting a trade, and getting suspended for a game by the team, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Not only has Bryant played much better to round out the year but now, he says he wants to remain a Steeler.

    This comes from PennLive’s Jacob Klinger, who sent out this brief tweet a short time ago.

    It’s unclear if Bryant had anything else to add about his future. But hopefully it’s a sign of things being on the mend between he and the team. Bryant was, understandably, frustrated about his lack of a role in the offense, though as Mike Tomlin made it clear, the way he went about showing it wasn’t professional. Instead of talking with Ben Roethlisberger of the coaching staff, he took to social media.

    After his suspension against the Detroit Lions, Bryant caught at least three passes in seven of the final eight regular season games. He found the end zone twice and had 55+ yards in his final four games, playoffs included. His effort as a blocker remained and he appeared to be more detail-oriented in his route running and catches, beginning to look like the Bryant of old.

    Though the sting of the season abruptly ending remains, some of the drama that could’ve lingered throughout the offseason seems to be gone. We know Ben Roethlisberger will return in 2018. And so will Martavis Bryant.

    UPDATE (2:53 PM)

    Thanks to reader CountryClub, Ray Fittipaldo added this piece from Bryant. Bryant said things improved over the second half of the year and he doesn’t want to start over with a new team.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • John Noh

      Excellent. MB came around at the end and showed flashes of his potential. It’ll be great to have him for the full 2018.

    • Quite Frankly

      I’m debating if I want to return to the team next season.

    • LucasY59

      Bryant and Bell are saying all the right things right now, will see how long it lasts

      …I like the talent of both players a lot (which at least puts them above Mitchell) but they are not guys I think the Steelers want or will have long term

    • CountryClub

      According to Fittipaldo, Bryant said things improved in the 2nd half of the year and he doesn’t want to start over with a new team.

    • nutty32

      10 played hard all season, every game. That’s all that matters.

    • CoachCot

      AB, JJSS, and MB make a good group

    • Alex Kozora

      Thanks, CC.

    • Chris92021

      Glad to see everyone from Big Ben, Bell, and Bryant are all saying they want to be back next year but I will believe it when I see it. Apologies but I am skeptical.

    • ThePointe

      Good business decision. Play out your rookie contract, prove your worth and get paid in free agency. Forcing a trade now would be counterproductive to your career.

    • Addison

      Thats nice he matured, I just see the money being there. Juju is the future

    • Doug Andrews

      Outstanding there’s no reason not to bring MB back as he’s on the last year of a rookie contract. I think he has a breakout contract year and if he doesn’t he finishes out the year and he’s gone. Seeing what he provided after his suspension he’s moving more toward MB 2015 than the first half MB 2017

    • Chris

      Coaching is our biggest issue for january football moving forward. MB will continue to improve, i think he nearly doubles his output in 2018.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      he has no choice. he is under contract for next season.

    • NCSteel

      He played well.
      He’ll be back for his last season with the team.
      He needs to as well, my guess is,
      he improves some over this year.

      Bell, I’d guess they tag him again and he plays. He has little choice and no way they give Ben
      Fitz Toussaint, James Conner and some rookie to pick up blitzes.

      Doesn’t matter unless we can find someone to make in game decisions for Coach T. He can guide the team through the drama but should be asked to turn decisions over to someone else during the game. He just can’t do it. It’s not what he’s good at.

      So…
      Help for Coach T.
      Bring back MB
      Bring back LB
      Bring back SB 7

    • CountryClub

      My guess is that bell will sit out a few games next season. But he’ll come back eventually.

    • Jaybird

      Anyone read Villanueva’s comments to the Trib ? Really good stuff. He loves the coaches, but says maybe different type of players needed to win a championship. Really good stuff from a guy who is actually in the locker room. And I couldn’t agree with him any more.

    • Steve Johnson

      The season is over and the Drama continues. I have never seen so many guys so full of themselves. Too many guys concerned about themselves and their contracts, the focus should have been on the Jaguars.
      I wish they all would just shut the (BLEEP) up.

    • Alan Tman

      Juju was on the field for 78 plays, and caught 3 passes for 5 yards. MB10 was on the field for 38 plays, and caught 2 for 78 in the biggest game of the year they knew who would make the plays.