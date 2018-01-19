Hot Topics

    Martavis Bryant Seems To Have Gained Perspective From Bumpy Season

    By Matthew Marczi January 19, 2018 at 10:00 am

    This should be a very interesting offseason for Martavis Bryant, the 2014 fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers who is technically heading into his fourth season, and the final year of his rookie contract.

    The 6’4” target spent a good chunk of the middle of last season quietly, and then not so quietly, playing the role of malcontent, to the point that it resulted in him being benched for a game by Mike Tomlin due to his handling of himself on social media.

    After things blew up, he talked openly with select reporters about his feelings about his situation and how he either wanted a bigger role or to be moved. But he quieted down after the trade deadline passed and he was not dealt.

    Why he did make one late-season comment to the effect of letting the offseason chips fall where they may, he offered a different tune after the season was over. Even players who strongly suspect they may be playing somewhere else in a short amount of time, it should be noted, do still manage to say that they “want to come back”.

    Bryant spoke at his locker after Sunday’s loss essentially saying that. But he also added a key piece of information. “I don’t feel like starting the chemistry all over again”, he said. And I think that’s a big part of the equation should he play through his rookie contract in Pittsburgh.

    It is understandable that the season was tumultuous for Bryant. He was out of football for a year and had limited contact at best with what at the time must have felt like his former teammates. He was bogged down by the reinstatement process throughout the offseason that limited his ability to work with his teammates, as well.

    It was frequent during the year that he seemed to struggle being on the same page with the offense and with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, even if the effort was there. But things did take a turn for the better following the bye week, and especially late in the season.

    What he was best known for in his first four seasons was his ability to get behind a defense and track the deep ball. That was almost non-existent early in the year, catching only one such pass in Week Two. But he caught three passes on deep balls over the final four weeks, culminating in a 36-yard touchdown pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars’ secondary that helped make it a game at halftime.

    Is he saying the right things, or is he thinking them? Have the trials of the season opened his eyes, understanding that there is a road ahead, albeit of tough one?

    Bryant should enter the 2018 season hungry to compete for playing time and targets with Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, and it sounds as though that is where his head is. “All I can do is get better this offseason, come back in OTAs and show them that I deserve more”, he said.

    “It’s a long offseason, got a lot of work to do. The work will be done and get better next year”.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • pdupuis

      Interesting tweet from Bouchette:

      Le’Veon Bell blew off Steelers Saturday walk-through before loss to Jaguars — and more .

    • Roger Wesley

      i think the loss of haley will help bryant sometimes he was looked at in the 1st half then didn’t go to him in second half of games. why we didn’t use him in the red zone more, is not using our weapons to full extent

    • Canadiana

      Apparently there were coaches showing up late all year too, smh

    • Steeler4life

      If I’m Colbert, I wouldn’t waste no more time nor $$ on Bell. All I’ll do is show him the door. Later

    • RJMcReady

      With Roethlisberger, Bell, Brown, Bryant, Smith-Schuster and McDonald, coupled with Pouncey, DeCastro and Gilbert that Steelers offense SHOULD be unstoppable.

      All we need is a defense that can hold teams under 25 pts per game… it’s not asking for a lot on the defensive side of the ball. Jaguars were a bad matchup for us (on both sides of the ball). Our run defense has been porous for a couple years now. Need a Safety, an Inside Linebacker and a NT in the draft. Our defense on the outside (DE, OLB, CB) is fine. Need to work on the middle of the field.

    • RJMcReady

      If that’s true, that’s pretty upsetting.

    • Steeler4life

      Yes i think our edge rushers need to at time and depending on the opponents need to spin inside

    • Canadiana

      Absolutely , no excuse for that kinda crap

    • cencalsteeler

      And shows up late for the game. Guess he wasn’t too excited about the playoffs.
      How about all of Martavis Bryants excused absenses this season, too?
      Coaches showing up late as well?
      One tight ship you run there, Tomlin.
      No wonder they came out so flat against Jacksonville. Continue to play down to lessor opponents and not make any adjustments throughout the season.
      Always have been a huge Bell fan, but I admittingly am dissapointed.
      Not a fan of having a players Coach, and the trickle down is starting to rear it’s ugly head.

    • pittfan

      TOmlin is the “cool teacher” we all had in high school.

    • RJMcReady

      By “cool teacher” do you mean “walk all over me”?