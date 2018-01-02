Hot Topics

    Martavis Bryant Finishes 2017 On A High Note

    By Daniel Valente January 2, 2018 at 07:43 pm

    The 2017 calendar year has been quite the roller coaster ride for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant. While the life of an NFL athlete is surely an exciting life to lead, it is tough to find an individual with a crazier year than Bryant. From being suspended, to reinstated, to trade rumors, to being disciplined for calling out a fellow teammate and now back in post season action, Bryant has had quite the ride. And while statistically Bryant has not had the season he and many others hoped for, he has closed the 2017 year on the right note.

    Over the last three games, Bryant has caught 13 of 17 passes that have come his way for 184 yards and scored one touchdown – an impressive one-handed touchdown grab against the New England Patriots. Bryant’s catch percentage of 76-percent is also his best effort during a three-game span this season.

    What is even more impressive about Bryant’s increased contribution to the offense is he has done this all without fellow wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has missed majority of the last three games with a calf injury. Without Brown attracting double coverage, Bryant has had to fend for himself and the Steelers wide receiver has done a tremendous job at finding ways to produce.

    Bryant has showed that the deep ball is still his best asset, catching passes for over 30 plus yards in back to back weeks against the Patriots and Houston Texans. The first being a magnificent diving effort down the sideline and the other a tight sideline pass which Bryant managed to catch in bounds. Against the Cleveland Browns in the season finale, Bryant caught six passes with three of them turning into first downs. The Steelers’ season finale has been a reflection of Bryant’s ability to move the chains all season as the receiver has caught 16 receptions on third down with 13 producing a fresh set of downs.

    Bryant’s final efforts for the 2017 season read – 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns. While his final stat line fails to hold up or outdo his 2015 or 2014 efforts, his contributions during December football this season do out produce his previous efforts. In Bryant’s final three games of 2015, the wide receiver posted 12 catches for 93 yards. Bryant’s final three game stretch of 2014 was no better, just five catches for 96 yards and one touchdown.

    Though the Steelers may not have home field advantage this post season, their offense is exactly where they need to be as they enter the postseason. Factor in a red-hot JuJu Smith-Schuster, a returning Brown and a sizzling Bryant, the Steelers are heading into the post season with one of the NFL’s best firepower offenses in recent memory.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Daniel Valente

    Steelers fan from birth, spending majority of my free time looking up statistics. Had the honor of meeting Mike Vanderjagt shortly after his infamous missed field goal in the 2005 Divisional Round. Currently pursuing a Journalism degree. Follow me on Twitter @StatsGuyDaniel

    • Matt Oy

      Phrasing on the headline.

    • rystorm06

      He’s been playing much better in the 2nd half of the season, but I think he’s overdue for a long splash play

    • nutty32

      Gonna miss Plexico Bryant when he’s gone.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      I expected so much more from him this season. I thought he was the next Randy Moss after he almost dragged the team to a win in that loss to the Broncos in the playoffs. He just seems to go down on first contact now, and does not make contested catches anymore. The attitude issues upon his return were heartbreaking as well. My expectations for his career have been lowered significantly. For the first time I began to doubt that he would reach his potential, and it’s a d*mn shame.

    • dany

      His last two January games were also HUGE. Hopefully a sign of things to come. Healthy AB and the Bryant and Juju from December, Ben won’t be stopped

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I need that end around for fity and a hundo receiving yards!

    • Mutatedgenome

      …I see what you did there. LOL