    Mel Kiper Jr. 2018 Mock Draft 1.0: Steelers Select Alabama LB Rashaan Evans

    By Dave Bryan January 18, 2018 at 01:21 pm

    With the Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 season now over we are quickly turning our attention to the 2018 NFL Draft. The Senior Bowl is now a weekend away and our very own Alex Kozora will once again be present for the annual All-Star game to help kick off our draft coverage. In the meantime, we’ll be passing along several of the major media mock drafts to you as we usually do during the offseason.

    Thursday morning, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of the offseason and he has the Steelers selecting Alabama inside linebacker Rashaan Evans in the first-round with the 28th overall selection.

    Kiper writes:

    The big looming question for the Steelers is Ryan Shazier’s future, and no one knows if he’ll play again. Even if he returns, though, the Steelers need depth at linebacker. Evans is versatile enough to play inside or outside, and he had 15 career sacks at Alabama, where he often played on the edge and blitzed. He is a perfect fit in the middle of a modern-day defense — he can play every down.

    In his four season at Alabama, Evans played in 53 games and recorded 150 total tackles with 23.5 of them resulting in lost yardage. He also had 15 total sacks and was credited with 5 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles. Evans was voted a team captain this past season as well

    Evans currently measures in at around 6-3, 235-pounds. While he was invited to this year’s Senior Bowl, Evans reportedly turned down the offer so we’ll have to wait to see him get measured in at the NFL Scouting Combine.

    The Steelers will likely address the inside linebacker position early in this year’s draft and Evans could certainly be a player they have interest in. We’ll have a full breakdown if the Alabama linebacker in the coming weeks. In the meantime, here are a few videos of Evans from the 2017 season to look at it.

    College Bio

    • The Tony

      There are a few interesting options at the middle linebacker spot this draft. Roquan Smith of Georgia and Tremaine Edmunds from VA Tech are two other guys that are projected to go in the first. All three are fast athletic linebackers that would fit in well with the Steelers defense. I like Vince Williams as the second linebacker to compliment a speed guy next to him. Hopefully the draft breaks in the Steelers favor and five QBs go ahead of these guys so that the Steelers can grab one of them.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Last year, we were heavily scouting a guy like Jarrad Davis out of Florida, because none of us were sure about Vince Williams and the loss of Timmons. Now, we are going to have to be heavily scouting ILB’s again, because of the uncertainty of Ryan Shazier. It’s a cruel twist of fate for Steeler Nation and of course Ryan, that just doesn’t seem fair, cosmically. I know that bad things happen to good people and that God works in mysterious ways. But I’m having a hard time dealing with the thought of needing an immediate starting Mack-style, ILB for the Steelers. I honestly assumed Ryan would be in that spot and role for a decade. Man, this sucks.

      In order to get this right, we are gonna have to double-dip. Either two draftees or a draftee and a FA. The decision is too critical to be left up to one single guy. Luckily for us, it appears as though this may be a good ILB and Safety draft, by the early accounts of scouting I’ve done and listening to experts on the draft sites. That’s about the only good news I can see in all of this.

      Time to hit the books and start scouring for the next great Steeler Linebacker. Just by the eye-test from watching college football, Roquan Smith appeared to be a beast. I can’t hardly stand to watch Alabama, so I admit to being only tangentially familiar with the intricacies of Evans, listed above.

      Is this the year we finally trade back up to grab a starter who desperately fills a need? I saw that Kiper has Roquan going 10th overall. I won’t hold my breath, but we can’t afford to let this draft play out like many of the past few have, where we wait with fingers crossed, only to see “our guys” get snagged 1-5 picks just before us.

    • Matt

      I’d like to see them grab a guy like Evans and grab another ILB in FA. They’re thin at that position. Williams can be serviceable and he’s shown he’s good on passing downs as a blitzer, but I like him more as a rotational/backup guy than as an every down ILB. Steelers need to grab a safety in round 1 or 2 as well (as the Mitchell’s eventual replacement) and an OLB, TE or Nose in Round 3 in my completely uninformed opinion. My recollection is that outside of a couple of top end guys the pickins in this draft for 3-4 OLB and TE are a bit slim. Dupree has been a bit of a disappointment and while I get the idea of bringing in someone who might be able to get more consistent pressure: (1) I doubt that any OLB who will be there when the Steelers pick in Round 1 is going to be able to instantly produce consistent pressure; and (2) OLB is not nearly as dire a need as ILB.

    • Darth Blount 47

      We also may get lucky and have a gem in Keion Adams, last year’s 7th rounder. Maybe not, but it would be really serendipitous if we did have one already waiting in the wings, who has a leg-up in learning the system and what’s expected.

    • The Tony

      Keion Adams was a 7th round guy for a reason. Perhaps drafting a guy with a higher pedigree is the right move to make. I am not sure I am willing to draft an edge in the first round, but given the uncertainty around Chickillo, that could be a possibility early in the draft.

    • Intense Camel

      Round 1: ILB
      Round 2: OLB
      Round 3: OLB
      Round 4: ILB

      Literally no way it can fail.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Adams was projected between 5-7. Looking back over some of the scout pages on him, he certainly has some positive attributes that guys liked. I don’t ever take that mentality that a guy is where he was drafted. Otherwise, Tom Brady and AB would be pumping gas somewhere right now.

    • Intense Camel

      God is a pats fan obviously.

    • Darth Blount 47

      We have to get a Safety this year. We aren’t that desperate for OLB help yet. On the verge, and we certainly do need 1… But Safety is a spot that we need yesterday. I will say though, I LOVE your style there. Def, def, def, def…. Linebackers galore! Beautiful. Lol.

    • Intense Camel

      Can’t possibly miss on all of them. This defense is nothing without a good set of LBs. I say go all in! I think they’ll shock us all and not draft a safety until after the 3rd round.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’m convinced he used to be a Steelers fan, by the Immaculate Reception, but got turned off somewhere along the way. I blame that 2009 draft class. Haven’t won a Super Bowl since then!

    • Applebite

      Unobtainable by the time the Combine rolls around….

    • Darth Blount 47

      If Mitchell stays, I tentatively agree. If Mitchell goes, the hole will be too great to ignore.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Get Evans and Terrell Edmunds at safety out of VT in round 2 and that would be one heck of a start to this draft.

    • Steelers12

      LBS are important but i think we need a real NT to stuff the run and push the pocket so our blitzing can be effective

    • Intense Camel

      They will promote Golden to the starting FS.

    • Applebite

      As long as they don’t talk themselves into drafting Jossy Jewell…plenty of talent to look at in this draft. And then, there are the pending roster cuts to consider.

      (Whispering: Uchenna Nwosu….)

    • BurghBoy412

      IMO Evans and Smith are the only ILB’s worthy of a 1st Rd pick. If they’re both off the board I hope they decide to draft another position.

    • Ed Smith

      And I will puke my guts out…

    • steelburg

      I 100 percent agree I would even be fine with both Edmunds brothers in rounds 1 and 2.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Are you trying to make me angry? Lol. 😉

    • James Lee

      Smith out of Georgia would be great, however I don’t think he’ll be available come our pick.

    • Ed Smith

      Absolutely! And James Harrison would never have become the all-time Steelers Sack record holder. (still crying over his departure…)

    • JT

      But it’s draft tradition for yinzers to break Steelers Depot when take our annual mid round WR.

    • I agree that I prefer those 2 as we sit here today, but ILB has really turned into a major need now and I think Malik Jefferson and Tremaine Edmunds are worth consideration…of course that depends on what safety’s and other players are available but definitely worth consideration.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Immediately after the 2017 NFL Draft, I posted this list as my dream draft for the Steelers. All players were available at the slot the Steelers selected, with the exception of Conner (whom the Steelers drafted at 105). I’d say getting Watt, Jackson, and Lawson in the same draft – though missing out on Juju – would’ve been pretty fantastic!

      1(30): EDGE TJ Watt
      2(62): CB Fabian Moreau
      3(94): S Eddie Jackson
      3(105): EDGE Carl Lawson
      4(135): RB James Conner (if available)
      5(173): TE Bucky Hodges
      6(213): CB Jalen Myrick
      7(248): WR KD Cannon

    • Darth Blount 47

      Ohhh, no. They won’t be sneaking up on me this year! I’m predicting a WR in the first few rounds in my Mock Draft Contest this year and nobody is gonna stop me!

    • Scott

      If a decent safety falls to us, sure.

    • JT

      Yes! The draft contest is the one thing that brings me joy in the off-season.

    • Lambert58

      Good choice. Kid is a baller.

    • will

      I do not give Kiper much credence ever since he went on and On about how Russell Wilson would never get drafted and at best would be fortunate to land a third string QB position.

    • steeel

      Golden is terrible at safety. Good special teamer, but should not be out there on defense. We tried that, remember?

    • Mike Popovich

      I’ll put on my tinfoil hat and blame President W. Bush. After 9/11, everyone was patriotic and what better way to show the world than having New England tuck-rule their way to a championship.

    • Chad Weiss

      I like this kid. I like oronukwo just as much though and think he might last til secst til second round. Give me oronukwo and desaun Elliot I’d be thrilled

    • Mark

      I like him as well, just not as a 1st Round pick. Raquan Smith is the only 1st Round pic for value. We need speed at the ILB position and that is what killed us when Shazier was injured.

    • EdJHJr

      Well I’m nobody, but I’d say Ryan won’t be playing next season

    • Sdale

      I haven’t looked at a lot, but of the one’s I’ve watched, I want Tremaine Edmunds…but that’s a pipe dream because he won’t be there.

    • EdJHJr

      I think it did already

    • Intense Camel

      When?

    • Sdale

      Except we don’t have a 4th do we?

    • EdJHJr

      How many corners, safety, line backers, do we have to draft , to get one good player.

    • Intense Camel

      We don’t? S**t

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Great tackler! He sees what he hits and he wraps up. He’d make excellent Steeler. Unfortunately I don’t think he’ll be there either.